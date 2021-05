Salah is still top class and he will always be a good finisher on his left foot. He will inevitably lose a yard of pace in the next few years as he gets older and pace has always been one of his primary attributes. It allows him to create those openings with his sudden bursts of acceleration. We don't know how effective a slower Salah will be compared to his current level or what that will do to his goal return.



If PSG want him and are prepared to pay over the current market price, and we are able to buy Sancho plus another really good young player from the proceeds then it could benefit the team in the long run. If we were flush with cash and had just reported a healthy profit we wouldn't have to consider it. In the current climate of us just having announced a £40m loss and are expected to lose another £80 million due to the pandemic then tough decisions need to be made and his wage demands are pretty high. For all we know he may want to go to PSG also. I read that PSG will only bid for Salah if they lose Mbappe so this may not happen and then Salah lowers his wage demands and we extend his contract.