Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1398381 times)

Offline Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14800 on: April 17, 2021, 05:32:16 am »
Quote from: jckliew on April 17, 2021, 05:30:38 am
I could have sworn there is lots of talk about that here.
Oh right, I thought by 'we' you meant Klopp and the club - the only ones that matter in his kind of scenario
Offline JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14801 on: April 17, 2021, 10:36:10 am »
Quote from: Morgana on April 17, 2021, 12:21:15 am
I dont want to diss Salah but to say others wouldnt score the chances hes missed is a bit misleading. The one that ended up in Courtoiss arms in the first few minutes... I was thinking if it was Mo out side squaring the ball and Mané or Jota were in the central position they mightve had more composure in front of goal. Well never know because Mo was the one occupying the space and he missed. These things happen though.

I can exclusively reveal that across all footballers that chance would have been scored 3 times out of 10. Dont ask me how I know I dont talk sources
Offline kezzy

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14802 on: April 17, 2021, 10:45:35 am »
Hes been fantastic since the day he arrived.  Leading scorer 4 seasons in row, first to score 20 plus goals in 4 consecutive seasons since Ian Rush in the 80s and hes not even a striker hes a winger.  Anyone who wants him sold needs there fuckin head testing.   
Offline ToneLa

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14803 on: April 17, 2021, 11:08:15 am »
we STILL on about selling him? NOT HAPPENING
Offline HomesickRed

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14804 on: April 17, 2021, 12:34:45 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on April 17, 2021, 11:08:15 am
we STILL on about selling him? NOT HAPPENING

We better hope so. Without him or Jota in the team, we would be close to being involved in a relegation battle, because the rest of the team couldn't hit a door at the moment.
Offline Beninger

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14805 on: April 17, 2021, 04:01:12 pm »
Short of a few players, theres an entire team of players that should go before him
Offline him_15

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14806 on: April 17, 2021, 04:36:12 pm »
Is he leading in the golden boot race?
Online palimpsest

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14807 on: April 17, 2021, 04:44:17 pm »
Quote from: him_15 on April 17, 2021, 04:36:12 pm
Is he leading in the golden boot race?

Think he's tied with Harry Kane atm?
Online Nick110581

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14808 on: April 17, 2021, 04:48:51 pm »
Quote from: him_15 on April 17, 2021, 04:36:12 pm
Is he leading in the golden boot race?

He has 19.

Kane has 21.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14809 on: April 17, 2021, 04:59:45 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on April 17, 2021, 12:34:45 pm
We better hope so. Without him or Jota in the team, we would be close to being involved in a relegation battle, because the rest of the team couldn't hit a door at the moment.

Wait, we canning Jota too?

has RAWK been hacked by disgruntled ex-colleagues of What Everyone Wants who decided to spring revenge yes in this late hour and decided "we MUST shift the fuckin lot?"

TELL YOU WHAT WITHOUT MO AND JOTA AND ALLISON AND TRENT AND CURTIS AND HENDO WE'D BE WELL FUCKED
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14810 on: April 17, 2021, 05:44:32 pm »
We see the power of the media at play here. In what world would you as fans want to get rid of a guaranteed 20 a season player who is never really injured?

Offline redgriffin73

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14811 on: April 19, 2021, 02:44:11 pm »
Just been officially named Egypt captain...ESL dependant I guess...  :-\
Online fucking appalled

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14812 on: Today at 12:36:17 pm »
Offline SMASHerano

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14813 on: Today at 01:24:20 pm »
Where would we be without him this season? Our best player by a country mile!
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14814 on: Today at 02:34:03 pm »
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 01:24:20 pm
Where would we be without him this season? Our best player by a country mile!

We're currently 6th, potentially 7th. You saying we would have been even lower than that?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14815 on: Today at 02:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:34:03 pm
We're currently 6th, potentially 7th. You saying we would have been even lower than that?

Yes.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14816 on: Today at 02:35:59 pm »
Absolutely have to get him some help in the summer, if he wants to stay that is, I assume he does.
Offline Knight

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14817 on: Today at 02:36:12 pm »
He did his fair share of playing his lines in front of goal today. Unlike Nane and Firmino hes also capable of putting it in the net on occasion which helps.
Online didi shamone

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14818 on: Today at 02:43:05 pm »
Looked sick at the end. Obviously the realization that top four is gone hit him hard. We desperately need to do all we can to keep him next season.
Offline Knight

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14819 on: Today at 02:45:15 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 02:43:05 pm
Looked sick at the end. Obviously the realization that top four is gone hit him hard. We desperately need to do all we can to keep him next season.

Theres nowhere for him to go. The clubs hed go to are skint and have their eyes on younger models. Even if we wanted to sell him for £120 million plus, which we actually sort of need for the massive rebuild we clearly need, we wouldnt be able too. So chill, hell be scoring lots of goals for us next season. Sadly we may need to give him a massive new contract.
Online Zoomers

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14820 on: Today at 02:55:46 pm »
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 01:24:20 pm
Where would we be without him this season? Our best player by a country mile!

Salah FC.

Just looking at some stats, Salah is the highest goal scorer at 29 goals in all competitions for 20/21. Next person is Mane at 13 and then Jota at 12. After that it's all a shitshow.
Online didi shamone

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14821 on: Today at 03:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:45:15 pm
Theres nowhere for him to go. The clubs hed go to are skint and have their eyes on younger models. Even if we wanted to sell him for £120 million plus, which we actually sort of need for the massive rebuild we clearly need, we wouldnt be able too. So chill, hell be scoring lots of goals for us next season. Sadly we may need to give him a massive new contract.

That's what I'm banking on because if times were normal he'd have a ton of options.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14822 on: Today at 03:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Zoomers on Today at 02:55:46 pm
Salah FC.

Just looking at some stats, Salah is the highest goal scorer at 29 goals in all competitions for 20/21. Next person is Mane at 13 and then Jota at 12. After that it's all a shitshow.

30 odd goal season from Salah has been very impressive when you look at everything going on around him. Surprised Mane has 13 to be honest given he's been poor for most of it. If he steps up next season he'll do decent numbers I think and I have no reason to believe Jota can't do even better if he's fit throughout. Problem with Bobby is we know what we're going to get in front of goal and it's not ideal. Surely a new attacker will come in the summer, but of what profile I don't know.
Offline Morgana

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14823 on: Today at 03:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:45:15 pm
Theres nowhere for him to go. The clubs hed go to are skint and have their eyes on younger models. Even if we wanted to sell him for £120 million plus, which we actually sort of need for the massive rebuild we clearly need, we wouldnt be able too. So chill, hell be scoring lots of goals for us next season. Sadly we may need to give him a massive new contract.
Cant afford to give anyone a new contract if were not in the CL.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14824 on: Today at 03:28:32 pm »
Great goal but just as guilty as the rest of them today. The burden on him carrying our attack is far too great, hope we can get him to sign a new deal. Luckily there arent many teams out there that can afford him.
Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14825 on: Today at 03:31:48 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:28:32 pm
Great goal but just as guilty as the rest of them today. The burden on him carrying our attack is far too great, hope we can get him to sign a new deal. Luckily there arent many teams out there that can afford him.

Would have had a few assists also today if anyone else could score. But apparently he's greedy too.
Online mkferdy

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14826 on: Today at 03:35:28 pm »
Hes the main sellable asset we have which worries me. Despite him missing chances hes the most dangerous and prolific forward we have. The least of our problems in my opinion, hes having a decent season.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14827 on: Today at 03:37:26 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 03:21:11 pm
Cant afford to give anyone a new contract if were not in the CL.

Of course we can.  It'd cost a hell of a lot more to replace him, get rid of a few fringe players and throw it at him.  Twenty league goals for three seasons on the bounce.  Brilliant footballer and integral to any ambitions we may have for next season. One of the top five players on the planet.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14828 on: Today at 04:38:48 pm »
20 league goals for the 3rd time in 4 seasons and in the other one he scored 19. A model of consistency.

Really needs some help though.
Online farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14829 on: Today at 07:58:32 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:38:48 pm
20 league goals for the 3rd time in 4 seasons and in the other one he scored 19. A model of consistency.

Really needs some help though.
Yet, he could have / should have had a hat-trick today... He can help himself first, but I agree that Mane and Jota should be able to hit a barn door.
Online palimpsest

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14830 on: Today at 08:07:56 pm »
First and last order of business in the summer is holding on to this guy. I dont care what he wants, give it to him. Its astounding that hes managed to consistently find the back of a net in a team that has fallen apart dramatically this season.
Online Tobelius

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14831 on: Today at 08:08:48 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:38:48 pm
20 league goals for the 3rd time in 4 seasons and in the other one he scored 19. A model of consistency.

Really needs some help though.

Yeah the least of our worries is Mo who's scored over 30% of our league goals all by himself without many pens,an amazing player.

We have been using a 3 pronged attack,currently 2/3 of it is not firing regularly and we're not getting any goals from midfield either.

Don't know what's the solution,change of formation or new personnel,i'm confident Klopp will sort it out.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14832 on: Today at 08:08:57 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 08:07:56 pm
First and last order of business in the summer is holding on to this guy. I dont care what he wants, give it to him. Its astounding that hes managed to consistently find the back of a net in a team that has fallen apart dramatically this season.

It's not that astounding, as we've still been creating chances. He's been as guilty as any for missing decent ones this season.

He's still boss like and we need to get his contract sorted.
