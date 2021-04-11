« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1394220 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14760 on: April 11, 2021, 10:08:13 am »
Since he joined us, hes scored 92 premier league goals in 138 appearances.

...which is exactly 2 goals every 3 games!!!  :o

(Cheers to the brilliant lfchistory.net)
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14761 on: April 14, 2021, 02:22:23 pm »
Another piece by one of the two Athletic puppets having digs about our best players hours before our most important game of the season and defending the owners position of not giving him a new contract because, "look what happened to Özil and Aubameyang at Arsenal". Almost like someone is sending these "blame Salah" messages for when the decision is made to sell him you'd think.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14762 on: April 14, 2021, 02:30:43 pm »
I dont want to sell him but if you used the money to bring in Sancho and another top class 9/ wide forward fans shouldnt need propaganda from the club to see why that might be good succession planning. The issue with selling Salah is hes not the one whos fallen off a cliff. Its Mane and Firmino who are the concern.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14763 on: April 14, 2021, 02:32:01 pm »
Quote from: keyop on April 11, 2021, 09:59:53 am
One of our greatest signings of all time. Sign him up for the rest of his career.

Salah, van Dijk and Fabinho should be the priorities for players whose contracts expire before summer 2023.This season has shown how fundamental the 3 are to our future success over the next 3-4 years.

Van Dijk's absence has been huge and there for all to see. As a knock on effect the moving of Fabinho to centre back exemplified how good the player is at both CB and DM at the same time. Salah has shown consistently over 4 seasons now that he's a goalscorer. You can see the effect on the team of other players goalscoring dropping this season. Salah has been able to excel when we were an attacking machine in 2017/18, the more measured approach in 2018-2020 and the struggling team in 2020/21. Feel likes it's imperative that you keep a player on board who guranteess minimum 20-25 goals per season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14764 on: April 14, 2021, 02:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Knight on April 14, 2021, 02:30:43 pm
I dont want to sell him but if you used the money to bring in Sancho and another top class 9/ wide forward fans shouldnt need propaganda from the club to see why that might be good succession planning. The issue with selling Salah is hes not the one whos fallen off a cliff. Its Mane and Firmino who are the concern.
It would be ludicrous to sell Salah and keep the other two considering the fact that no one at the club currently has Salah's goal contributions, no one is even close and there is no guarantee that any replacement outside from the likes of Mbappe or Haaland would be able to match that and we all know we ain't getting these two.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14765 on: April 14, 2021, 02:36:50 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on April 14, 2021, 02:32:23 pm
It would be ludicrous to sell Salah and keep the other two considering the fact that no one at the club currently has Salah's goal contributions, no one is even close and there is no guarantee that any replacement outside from the likes of Mbappe or Haaland would be able to match that and we all know we ain't getting these two.

It all depends on finances. We might not have a choice. We need to refresh the front 3, especially Firmino and perhaps Mane. But neither of those 2 will justify a big fee given their recent travails. We know Salah will fall off at some point and even if he doesnt for a while or only does slowly this is our last chance to cash in on him. If we can afford to spend £100 million + on forwards without selling Salah then super. But I expect we cant.

Sancho is about as sure a thing as youll get which helps. Youd definitely need to be bringing in someone like Sancho (or mbappe/ Haaland obviously) to justify selling Salah thats for sure.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14766 on: April 14, 2021, 02:55:14 pm »
Quote from: Knight on April 14, 2021, 02:36:50 pm
It all depends on finances. We might not have a choice. We need to refresh the front 3, especially Firmino and perhaps Mane. But neither of those 2 will justify a big fee given their recent travails. We know Salah will fall off at some point and even if he doesnt for a while or only does slowly this is our last chance to cash in on him. If we can afford to spend £100 million + on forwards without selling Salah then super. But I expect we cant.

Sancho is about as sure a thing as youll get which helps. Youd definitely need to be bringing in someone like Sancho (or mbappe/ Haaland obviously) to justify selling Salah thats for sure.

Selling Salah to buy Sancho is absurd given the fact that Sancho is not in the same class as Salah. Sell your best players to buy a player that could one day be as good as him? Makes sense.

If you sell Salah and replace him with mbappe or Haaland, you still have two other players who have dropped off in form, and are still in the same situation. In essence you've solved nothing.

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14767 on: April 14, 2021, 03:09:09 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on April 14, 2021, 02:55:14 pm
Selling Salah to buy Sancho is absurd given the fact that Sancho is not in the same class as Salah. Sell your best players to buy a player that could one day be as good as him? Makes sense.

If you sell Salah and replace him with mbappe or Haaland, you still have two other players who have dropped off in form, and are still in the same situation. In essence you've solved nothing.
Thank you for saving me a response. Selling Salah under every metric would be stupid.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14768 on: April 14, 2021, 03:16:58 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on April 14, 2021, 03:09:09 pm
Thank you for saving me a response. Selling Salah under every metric would be stupid.

I've never seen any other player ever in our history, touted to be sold by our supporters every season. If he's great, sell him. If he's poor sell him, whatever reason, just sell him.

Genuinely weird at this point.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14769 on: April 14, 2021, 03:43:08 pm »
I dont want to sell him. I explicitly state as much above. But we do have issues with the age profile of our forwards. 2 of them have potentially already dropped away hugely. Depending on finances we arent in a brilliant position to replace them. And the reason you gain by selling Salah and replacing him with Mbappe or Haaland is really very obvious when you consider their ages.

Re Sancho, hes posted x3 seasons of elite numbers at 21 and if we sold Salah for £100+ and bought Sancho for £70 or so wed have money leftover to bring in another for the front 3.

To be clear, I dont love this plan. But its far from crazy and IF the club are preparing the ground for him to be sold fans should be able to understand the logic.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14770 on: April 14, 2021, 03:59:45 pm »
Sell the players who aren't good enough to generate funds, not your best players. It's taking 3 step backwards to make one step, it makes no sense.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14771 on: April 14, 2021, 04:06:25 pm »
The grass is always greener eh? But people need to remember that we are red...
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14772 on: April 14, 2021, 04:07:34 pm »
Imagine how good we could have been if we'd sold Gerrard in 2004 for £30 million though.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14773 on: April 14, 2021, 04:13:11 pm »
Also lets not forget. A lot of guaranteed superstar transfers, sometimes do not work out for various reasons.

People were certain that Timo Werner was going to continue scoring at the same pace as in Germany. Kai Havertz was supposed to be the next Gerrard. Even Naby was supposed to replace Hendo in our midfield.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14774 on: April 14, 2021, 04:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Knight on April 14, 2021, 02:36:50 pm
It all depends on finances. We might not have a choice. We need to refresh the front 3, especially Firmino and perhaps Mane. But neither of those 2 will justify a big fee given their recent travails. We know Salah will fall off at some point and even if he doesnt for a while or only does slowly this is our last chance to cash in on him. If we can afford to spend £100 million + on forwards without selling Salah then super. But I expect we cant.

Sancho is about as sure a thing as youll get which helps. Youd definitely need to be bringing in someone like Sancho (or mbappe/ Haaland obviously) to justify selling Salah thats for sure.

Bug off seriously, you act like this club is ran by paupers.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14775 on: April 14, 2021, 04:16:07 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on April 14, 2021, 03:59:45 pm
Sell the players who aren't good enough to generate funds, not your best players. It's taking 3 step backwards to make one step, it makes no sense.

Im sorry but the FSG propaganda has messed up some fans heads...
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14776 on: April 14, 2021, 04:32:16 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on April 14, 2021, 03:16:58 pm
I've never seen any other player ever in our history, touted to be sold by our supporters every season. If he's great, sell him. If he's poor sell him, whatever reason, just sell him.

Genuinely weird at this point.

guess its the twatter generation thats easily taken in by the social media shitshow.

they take in and believe everything the media and pundits spew about our best goalscorer.

Salah a diver. Sell him
Salah is selfish. Sell him
Salah misses open goals. Sell him

we will only miss him and realize what a legend we had only when he is gone.

Our top scorer for 4 seasons in a row. adding in the long awaited EPL and CL trophy with the goals he scored yet he is treated like squad player to raise funds.

Really baffling. The grass is greener on the other side when sancho who hardly matches salah goal output gets a major shout as a replacement. Not as bad as replacing balo and borini with suarez but surely we wont let that happen again
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14777 on: April 14, 2021, 04:39:49 pm »
We should be in a position now, financially, and otherwise, to sell players when they are no longer of use to us, or can be improved on. Not when they are our best player/s.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14778 on: April 14, 2021, 04:50:35 pm »
Hes fantastic.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14779 on: April 14, 2021, 05:29:44 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on April 14, 2021, 03:09:09 pm
Thank you for saving me a response. Selling Salah under every metric would be stupid.

Especially for Sancho, who is nothing like the same player.

The only way itd be acceptable to sell Salah is if we signed someone of the ilk of Mbappe or Haaland to replace him. And thats not happening.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14780 on: April 14, 2021, 05:42:57 pm »
as long as we don't sell him before he gets his revenge tonight  :wave
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14781 on: April 14, 2021, 05:43:11 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on April 14, 2021, 05:29:44 pm
Especially for Sancho, who is nothing like the same player.

The only way itd be acceptable to sell Salah is if we signed someone of the ilk of Mbappe or Haaland to replace him. And thats not happening.

And not because of the transfer fee alone but the astronomical wages [see Haaland's Barca demands for instance]
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14782 on: April 14, 2021, 05:43:24 pm »
https://theanalyst.com/eu/2021/04/only-mohamed-salah/

Anyone who thinks we should cash in on him, read this!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14783 on: April 14, 2021, 05:45:32 pm »
2 years to the day he scored that screamer against Chelsea

Little refresher https://youtu.be/mKY-kheEhBo
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14784 on: April 14, 2021, 05:53:13 pm »
If he does go, he's going to be so, soooo sadly missed.

He's an absolute legend of the club and fans should embrace that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14785 on: April 14, 2021, 06:27:09 pm »
why the hell we talking about selling him
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14786 on: April 14, 2021, 06:47:06 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on April 14, 2021, 06:27:09 pm
why the hell we talking about selling him
No idea. Id rather sell a kidney
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14787 on: April 14, 2021, 09:53:45 pm »
We cant create against a low block so we desperately needed him to take the chances he did get. And he had more than enough golden chances. Annoying were so bad at getting him the ball in dangerous positions though.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14788 on: April 14, 2021, 09:55:09 pm »
It feels like its 75% on Mo to get us goals, 20% on Jota and 5% on Trent. Outside of them I dont feel like anyone else will contribute at the moment.

Should of took his chances, but cant be so reliant on him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14789 on: April 14, 2021, 09:55:28 pm »
Hes the only player in red that scores goals. We have a midfield that is allergic to scoring, and Mane and Firmino goalscoring recently has been shite. Should have took that chance but we would be fucked without him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14790 on: April 14, 2021, 09:55:36 pm »
Has his agent tweeted any punctuation this evening?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14791 on: April 14, 2021, 09:55:49 pm »
Quote from: frag on April 14, 2021, 09:55:09 pm
It feels like its 75% on Mo to get us goals, 20% on Jota and 5% on Trent. Outside of them I dont feel like anyone else will contribute at the moment.

Should of took his chances, but cant be so reliant on him.

Very true. Although mane did a good job making stuff happen today at least.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14792 on: April 14, 2021, 09:56:34 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on April 14, 2021, 09:55:36 pm
Has his agent tweeted any punctuation this evening?
*meow*
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14793 on: April 14, 2021, 10:08:43 pm »
As brilliant as he is, Mo absolutely hates those squared chances, rollled across goal, he nearly always makes a mess of them. Its like theyre too easy and he becomes scared of the chance. I remember an even easier one in front of the Kop against Man Utd, he ended up nearly falling over the ball.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14794 on: Today at 12:14:04 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on April 14, 2021, 02:32:23 pm
It would be ludicrous to sell Salah and keep the other two considering the fact that no one at the club currently has Salah's goal contributions, no one is even close and there is no guarantee that any replacement outside from the likes of Mbappe or Haaland would be able to match that and we all know we ain't getting these two.

Not sure about MBappe but Haaland would probably score a bag of goals from the type of chances our fullbacks create.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14795 on: Today at 12:21:15 am »
Quote from: OOS on April 14, 2021, 09:55:28 pm
Hes the only player in red that scores goals. We have a midfield that is allergic to scoring, and Mane and Firmino goalscoring recently has been shite. Should have took that chance but we would be fucked without him.
I dont want to diss Salah but to say others wouldnt score the chances hes missed is a bit misleading. The one that ended up in Courtoiss arms in the first few minutes... I was thinking if it was Mo out side squaring the ball and Mané or Jota were in the central position they mightve had more composure in front of goal. Well never know because Mo was the one occupying the space and he missed. These things happen though.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14796 on: Today at 02:42:21 am »
Quote
... I was thinking if it was Mo out side squaring the ball and Mané or Jota were in the central position they mightve had more composure in front of goal.

What on earth makes you think that Mane would have more composure in that same situation given the season he's had? He's scored 1 goal in 11 matches. He had no composure in front of the keeper in the previous game leading up to this, but he would have magically had more composure than Salah in the same scenario?

The problem for Salah wasn't a lack of composure, he didn't strike the ball cleanly.

Also OOS didn't say that others would miss from that chance in particular, he said that he's the only one consistently scoring goals not named Mane and or Firmino. The only reason we had a lifeline in the 2nd leg after our horrible performance in the first leg, was precisely because he got the away goal that gave us said lifeline.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14797 on: Today at 03:00:27 am »
Are we talking about selling him because the club is financially strapped?
Or because we should sell him because we want to have Mbappe here as an exchange to refersh our striking department?
