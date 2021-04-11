I've never seen any other player ever in our history, touted to be sold by our supporters every season. If he's great, sell him. If he's poor sell him, whatever reason, just sell him.
Genuinely weird at this point.
guess its the twatter generation thats easily taken in by the social media shitshow.
they take in and believe everything the media and pundits spew about our best goalscorer.
Salah a diver. Sell him
Salah is selfish. Sell him
Salah misses open goals. Sell him
we will only miss him and realize what a legend we had only when he is gone.
Our top scorer for 4 seasons in a row. adding in the long awaited EPL and CL trophy with the goals he scored yet he is treated like squad player to raise funds.
Really baffling. The grass is greener on the other side when sancho who hardly matches salah goal output gets a major shout as a replacement. Not as bad as replacing balo and borini with suarez but surely we wont let that happen again