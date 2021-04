Dismissive of posters? No, not all, I don't know them, or you, so I would not dream of dismissing anyone as a person (apart from Fordy and Fromola, of course - joke! ). Dismissive of some of the utter shite that is posted? Certainly. But I'm as likely to be agreeing with and backing the same poster 5 minutes later in another thread. It's entirely content based.

Like I said, people get too carried away by things like this. There's no single way for footballers and agents to behave. It's a variable feast, and it means nothing. 99% of the received wisdom about these things is invented, and then people begin to take it as gospel and start reacting accordingly. It's all drama for the sake of it. And sadly a lot of people seem to like being part of it.



And the suggestion that Salah's interview affected our season is, I repeat, premium-grade bollocks



We will not know the goings on behind the scenes of this season until the next retiring player writes their autobiography. But I know for certain that the interviews and comments that came from them did not help, it would have only had a negative impact. How much? I intimated that the timing is there to suggest that it did, but yes, I would have no way to prove it. In that respect youíre right. As a club that prides itself on unity however, I donít like it when something like this happens. Especially considering that he is arguably our most important player too.On the other hand, I do think that there is a narrative of him out there that is unsavoury, to say the least, which also affects how our fans view him. I think it stems from his style of play and the number of chances he spurns. But he creates a lot of those chances on his own, and many donít realise or see that at all. To those I feel itís a case of you wonít know whatís missing until itís gone.