Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1376561 times)

Offline lionel_messias

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14600 on: Today at 11:11:22 am »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 09:14:12 am
I know he is adored around the world but fucking hell yer daft twat, engage your brain before throwing the lips on someone.



Global pandemic? Anyone,

Bueller?
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Gaz75

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14601 on: Today at 11:16:56 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:11:22 am
Global pandemic? Anyone,

Bueller?
There look, getting manhandled again and still the ref gives nothing.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14602 on: Today at 11:25:24 am »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 11:16:56 am
There look, getting manhandled again and still the ref gives nothing.
Didn't throw his head back though.
Online Gaz75

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14603 on: Today at 11:27:48 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:25:24 am
Didn't throw his head back though.
😂😂
Offline jepovic

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14604 on: Today at 11:31:45 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 10:09:39 am
I can see why he would get singled out for criticism about diving

There is something about the way that he throws his head after contact, that is a givaway sign, that many other forwards don't do.  It is not that they are more honest, or that salah doesn't get rough treatment at times, but the way salah goes down sometimes (esp in the box) can make it look less of penalty than it actually is
Close. I think Salah is being singled out because of how he puts his head down on the grass after scoring. That's where he really stands out against the likes of Kane  ::)
Offline wah00ey

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14605 on: Today at 11:37:22 am »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 10:39:05 am
I agree that he's not very good at it alright, but my issue with it is that Hackett has influence and once something like this is said it sticks in people's minds, especially referees and that's why it's wrong to highlight one player when others get away with it week in week out.
Martin Skrtel says "Hi!"
Online Gaz75

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14606 on: Today at 11:42:52 am »
Offline wah00ey

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14607 on: Today at 11:44:50 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:48:30 am
Surely not being very good at diving is actualy a sign of a more honest player? If he occasionally does it and he's rubbish at it then that suggests that he hasn't planned and practiced and trained to do it in a sly and smooth manner, but maybe just done it because he can see no other way of demonstrating that he is being fouled left, right and centre.

The really insidious stain on the game are those divers who are really good at it, who have practiced and become experts at it.
Hoddle says being good at diving is "clever play."  Does me noodle in.
Online liverbloke

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14608 on: Today at 12:09:07 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 11:44:50 am
Hoddle says being good at diving is "clever play."  Does me noodle in.

hoddle is as bitter as those over the park

but i think what he means is if there's a def/mid constantly getting away with 'nibbling' at you then to exaggerate the next 'nibble' will get the ref on your side, and he will be looking out for further offences from that def/mid, and also that def/mid will be more cautious the next time he goes to take you out

diving didn't solely come from players deciding to cheat - it's grown into that of course - but it also came from 'dirty' players getting away with murder


Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14609 on: Today at 12:11:21 pm »
He loves front page interviews with Spanish rags doesnt he.

Pretty stupid timing but I suppose its more his agents fault than his.
Offline wah00ey

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14610 on: Today at 12:13:16 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:09:07 pm
hoddle is as bitter as those over the park

but i think what he means is if there's a def/mid constantly getting away with 'nibbling' at you then to exaggerate the next 'nibble' will get the ref on your side, and he will be looking out for further offences from that def/mid, and also that def/mid will be more cautious the next time he goes to take you out

diving didn't solely come from players deciding to cheat - it's grown into that of course - but it also came from 'dirty' players getting away with murder



I don't think Glen is that clever.
Online Welshred

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14611 on: Today at 12:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:11:21 pm
He loves front page interviews with Spanish rags doesnt he.

Pretty stupid timing but I suppose its more his agents fault than his.

I'm passed caring. If he wants to stay then brilliant, he's a world class goalscorer. If he wants to leave then it's thanks for the amazing memories over the last few years and the £100m+ we'd get for him.

I was devastated when Owen, Torres and Suarez left but they were all replaced. Mo will be replaced too and in 3 or 4 years time we'll be in the same position again.
Offline Jwils21

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14612 on: Today at 12:27:28 pm »
As much as I wish hed shut up, the drama surrounding his interviews is purely fuelled by this weird fetish everyone has for transfers. Jim White will be asking his Mrs to whip him with a yellow tie this evening, the weird little transfer whore
Online jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14613 on: Today at 01:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:11:21 pm
He loves front page interviews with Spanish rags doesnt he.

Pretty stupid timing but I suppose its more his agents fault than his.

Its the most bland interview ever there is nothing contentious about it, not sure why anyone would react to something so boring to be honest.
Offline Stout

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14614 on: Today at 02:04:22 pm »
Ahhhh, another international break where our players are misquoted or what they say is lost-in-translation.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14615 on: Today at 02:11:01 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:11:21 pm
He loves front page interviews with Spanish rags doesnt he.

Pretty stupid timing but I suppose its more his agents fault than his.

Hes a big boy, he knows what hes doing.

Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:14:44 pm
I'm passed caring. If he wants to stay then brilliant, he's a world class goalscorer. If he wants to leave then it's thanks for the amazing memories over the last few years and the £100m+ we'd get for him.

I was devastated when Owen, Torres and Suarez left but they were all replaced. Mo will be replaced too and in 3 or 4 years time we'll be in the same position again.

This, although I wasnt devestated when they left, just annoyed at how these players go about it.

This could well become a really boring drama for sure. 
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14616 on: Today at 02:17:44 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:52:28 pm
Its the most bland interview ever there is nothing contentious about it, not sure why anyone would react to something so boring to be honest.

It's literally the same questions and answers as the last one with a couple thrown in about us playing Real Madrid. Marca must have been rubbing their hands when the CL draw was done as it meant they could have another go at this.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14617 on: Today at 03:04:06 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 10:57:56 am
Yep, nothing to do with the way he throws his head about.

Might be something to do with how he bows his head to the ground after scoring....
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14618 on: Today at 04:19:16 pm »
It's worth noting the interviewer for both interviews is apparently Egyptian and Salah is much more comfortable doing sit down interviews with people speaking native Arabic.

The interview and Salah's answer are as dull as one can imagine, the sensationalism in the headlines is what you'd expect from a rag trying to sell.

Anyway, I'd expect Simon Hughes writing a piece about how difficult he has been for the Athletic shortly.
Offline kj999

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14619 on: Today at 04:26:49 pm »
There's absolutely nothing in that interview, if you actually read it.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14620 on: Today at 04:28:04 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 04:26:49 pm
There's absolutely nothing in that interview, if you actually read it.

Thought the same.

Typical journo shite trying to make a story when there isn't one.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14621 on: Today at 04:36:47 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 04:19:16 pm
It's worth noting the Inzterviewer for both interviews is apparently Egyptian and Salah is much more comfortable doing sit down with people speaking native Arabic.

The interview and Salah's answer are as dull as one can imagine, the sensationalism in the headlines is what you'd expect from a rag trying to sell.

Anyway, I'd expect Simon Hughes writing a piece about how difficult he has been for the Athletic shortly.

Don't worry, Pearce has already shit-stirred as usual, the muppet.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14622 on: Today at 05:05:14 pm »
Really could do without it just before we play Franco FC though. No point to it
Online Jm55

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14623 on: Today at 05:27:18 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 04:26:49 pm
There's absolutely nothing in that interview, if you actually read it.

The relevance of it is that he never usually speaks to the press.

Think its a bit naive to think that hes just casually done an interview with Marca and mentioned that he might want to play in Spain one day right when his contract is up for renewal.

For what its worth I think its angling for a new improved deal and I dont blame him as hes fucking brilliant and deserving of one, I just dont buy the what else is he meant to say argument as he could easily do what he does for almost all other journalists and refuse to say anything.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14624 on: Today at 05:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:27:18 pm
The relevance of it is that he never usually speaks to the press.

Think its a bit naive to think that hes just casually done an interview with Marca and mentioned that he might want to play in Spain one day right when his contract is up for renewal.

Yes he does. Every time he goes on International duty the Egyptian FA shove him in front of the media as the face of their football.

Think it's happened at quite a few of the previous breaks and what he's said has been twisted.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14625 on: Today at 05:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:36:47 pm
Don't worry, Pearce has already shit-stirred as usual, the muppet.

get the feeling a lot of fans are turning against the Athletic. I didnt read it (cos I don't subscribe), but there where some kicking off about an article seemingly shit-stirring about Kloppo and Salah after he got subbed off a few games ago.

It seems (and this is no great revelation  ;D ) the importance is on clickbait tweets from the likes of Pearce, not surprisingly of course, being subscription based.

just looked at his tweet now - he really doesnt lke to be criticised, which is funny for a journalist.
Online Jm55

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14626 on: Today at 06:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:32:09 pm
Yes he does. Every time he goes on International duty the Egyptian FA shove him in front of the media as the face of their football.

Think it's happened at quite a few of the previous breaks and what he's said has been twisted.

It has happened at quite a few of the previous breaks and what he said has been twisted but Im not convinced he said any of it without the appreciation that it might be twisted.

Salah strikes me as a clever lad and his agent probably is as well, hes one of the top, if not the top, forwards in world football and hes approaching the highest his value will ever be with 2 years remaining on his contract. Id be pretty surprised if there wasnt a touch of game playing going on there to try and negotiate at higher salary and, as I said, I cant say that I blame him for doing so. As far as Im concerned Id pay him whatever hes asking for.
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14627 on: Today at 06:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:27:18 pm
The relevance of it is that he never usually speaks to the press.

Think its a bit naive to think that hes just casually done an interview with Marca and mentioned that he might want to play in Spain one day right when his contract is up for renewal.

For what its worth I think its angling for a new improved deal and I dont blame him as hes fucking brilliant and deserving of one, I just dont buy the what else is he meant to say argument as he could easily do what he does for almost all other journalists and refuse to say anything.
He does, just not for the British media and that pisses off the likes of Pearce and Hughes.
Online Jm55

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14628 on: Today at 06:16:12 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 06:11:12 pm
He does, just not for the British media and that pisses off the likes of Pearce and Hughes.

Perhaps.

I must say I found Pearce almost immediately jumping on it a bit odd, as did I regarding the snippet in their previous article about how he was high maintenance.

To be fair Pearce was on the anfield wrap earlier and he sounded reasonable enough to me, said that he thinks hell be here next season and has given absolutely no indication to the club that he wants to be anywhere else.
Online jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14629 on: Today at 06:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:16:12 pm
Perhaps.

I must say I found Pearce almost immediately jumping on it a bit odd, as did I regarding the snippet in their previous article about how he was high maintenance.

To be fair Pearce was on the anfield wrap earlier and he sounded reasonable enough to me, said that he thinks hell be here next season and has given absolutely no indication to the club that he wants to be anywhere else.

I used to think he was alright as well, but I've since had a change of opinion on that, he seems to be constantly making things as dramatic as possible. Now, we have to remember that sometimes it is a paper's editor who come up with the idea of a headline for an article, but even so some of his pieces this season have stunk of utter dramatic tosh. There seems to be little of any perspective and that is where the Athletic "used to be different." I don't know if there has been a general change of direction in how the paper create business, but the tone has definitely changes from what it was.
