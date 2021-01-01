Perhaps.



I must say I found Pearce almost immediately jumping on it a bit odd, as did I regarding the snippet in their previous article about how he was high maintenance.



To be fair Pearce was on the anfield wrap earlier and he sounded reasonable enough to me, said that he thinks hell be here next season and has given absolutely no indication to the club that he wants to be anywhere else.



I used to think he was alright as well, but I've since had a change of opinion on that, he seems to be constantly making things as dramatic as possible. Now, we have to remember that sometimes it is a paper's editor who come up with the idea of a headline for an article, but even so some of his pieces this season have stunk of utter dramatic tosh. There seems to be little of any perspective and that is where the Athletic "used to be different." I don't know if there has been a general change of direction in how the paper create business, but the tone has definitely changes from what it was.