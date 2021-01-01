« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1375495 times)

Offline lionel_messias

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14600 on: Today at 11:11:22 am »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 09:14:12 am
I know he is adored around the world but fucking hell yer daft twat, engage your brain before throwing the lips on someone.



Global pandemic? Anyone,

Bueller?
Online Gaz75

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14601 on: Today at 11:16:56 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:11:22 am
Global pandemic? Anyone,

Bueller?
There look, getting manhandled again and still the ref gives nothing.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14602 on: Today at 11:25:24 am »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 11:16:56 am
There look, getting manhandled again and still the ref gives nothing.
Didn't throw his head back though.
Online Gaz75

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14603 on: Today at 11:27:48 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:25:24 am
Didn't throw his head back though.
😂😂
Online jepovic

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14604 on: Today at 11:31:45 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 10:09:39 am
I can see why he would get singled out for criticism about diving

There is something about the way that he throws his head after contact, that is a givaway sign, that many other forwards don't do.  It is not that they are more honest, or that salah doesn't get rough treatment at times, but the way salah goes down sometimes (esp in the box) can make it look less of penalty than it actually is
Close. I think Salah is being singled out because of how he puts his head down on the grass after scoring. That's where he really stands out against the likes of Kane  ::)
Online wah00ey

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14605 on: Today at 11:37:22 am »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 10:39:05 am
I agree that he's not very good at it alright, but my issue with it is that Hackett has influence and once something like this is said it sticks in people's minds, especially referees and that's why it's wrong to highlight one player when others get away with it week in week out.
Martin Skrtel says "Hi!"
Online Gaz75

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14606 on: Today at 11:42:52 am »
Online wah00ey

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14607 on: Today at 11:44:50 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:48:30 am
Surely not being very good at diving is actualy a sign of a more honest player? If he occasionally does it and he's rubbish at it then that suggests that he hasn't planned and practiced and trained to do it in a sly and smooth manner, but maybe just done it because he can see no other way of demonstrating that he is being fouled left, right and centre.

The really insidious stain on the game are those divers who are really good at it, who have practiced and become experts at it.
Hoddle says being good at diving is "clever play."  Does me noodle in.
Online liverbloke

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14608 on: Today at 12:09:07 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 11:44:50 am
Hoddle says being good at diving is "clever play."  Does me noodle in.

hoddle is as bitter as those over the park

but i think what he means is if there's a def/mid constantly getting away with 'nibbling' at you then to exaggerate the next 'nibble' will get the ref on your side, and he will be looking out for further offences from that def/mid, and also that def/mid will be more cautious the next time he goes to take you out

diving didn't solely come from players deciding to cheat - it's grown into that of course - but it also came from 'dirty' players getting away with murder


Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14609 on: Today at 12:11:21 pm »
He loves front page interviews with Spanish rags doesnt he.

Pretty stupid timing but I suppose its more his agents fault than his.
Online wah00ey

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14610 on: Today at 12:13:16 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:09:07 pm
hoddle is as bitter as those over the park

but i think what he means is if there's a def/mid constantly getting away with 'nibbling' at you then to exaggerate the next 'nibble' will get the ref on your side, and he will be looking out for further offences from that def/mid, and also that def/mid will be more cautious the next time he goes to take you out

diving didn't solely come from players deciding to cheat - it's grown into that of course - but it also came from 'dirty' players getting away with murder



I don't think Glen is that clever.
Online Welshred

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14611 on: Today at 12:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:11:21 pm
He loves front page interviews with Spanish rags doesnt he.

Pretty stupid timing but I suppose its more his agents fault than his.

I'm passed caring. If he wants to stay then brilliant, he's a world class goalscorer. If he wants to leave then it's thanks for the amazing memories over the last few years and the £100m+ we'd get for him.

I was devastated when Owen, Torres and Suarez left but they were all replaced. Mo will be replaced too and in 3 or 4 years time we'll be in the same position again.
