Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal (Read 1364508 times)
trickynl
Kemlynite
Posts: 23
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
«
Reply #14520 on:
Yesterday
at 11:02:04 am »
Potentially could have 30 plus goals if refs in the PL were competent
NarutoReds
Kopite
Posts: 943
Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
«
Reply #14521 on:
Today
at 03:56:23 am »
From the club official Liverpool FC Facebook page:
"Mohamed Salah has scored more goals
than any other Premier League player
in all competitions this season"
-
https://www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/posts/10160297397282573
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
