From the BBC:



And Salah who was reportedly filmed dancing at his brothers wedding in the days before that is the first topic of discussion for Jurgen Klopp.



"He is back today," Klopp said.



"He is in a good place. He feels well. There is nothing to say in public about all the things I talk to my players about but I can say in the summer I was in Germany and a friend moved his birthday party because I was there.



"There were 50 people attending. I decided at the last minute not to go and it was allowed in Germany. It was outside but I did not go.



"In other countries there are more social pressure on you and a brothers wedding is very special moment. What I can say is that my players are all incredibly disciplined. There were some cases but they all know about the situation.



"All the rest is between me and Mo and we did that already so we are fine."