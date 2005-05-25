« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 322 323 324 325 326 [327]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1219524 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,189
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #13040 on: Yesterday at 10:30:45 PM »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 08:31:45 PM
mo is a fucking idiot for doing what he did. No excuses. Selfish fuck who is an inspiration for millions yet decides to do what he did. People defending him can get fucked. COVID is not a footballing issue, its a health issue.
All praise the new normal
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,795
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #13041 on: Yesterday at 10:33:57 PM »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 10:25:28 PM
So is it 10 days from your first positive test or from the most recent?
Surely the first.

Otherwise why would they take, and publicise, subsequent tests?
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #13042 on: Yesterday at 10:39:49 PM »
It's 10 days from the initial test.
Logged

Offline mainone

  • No new LFC topics
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • this is the end.....
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #13043 on: Yesterday at 10:53:41 PM »
is there a dancefloor on the jet.
Logged

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,834
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #13044 on: Yesterday at 10:58:59 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 10:39:49 PM
It's 10 days from the initial test.

Any links around that?

I think its a grey area and you would think in about a week of facing this situation someone would have clarified it and pointed us to some official documentation or something.
Logged
YWNA

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #13045 on: Yesterday at 11:08:20 PM »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 10:58:59 PM
Any links around that?

I think its a grey area and you would think in about a week of facing this situation someone would have clarified it and pointed us to some official documentation or something.
It's on The Echo's site and they're quoting Premier League Protocols.  Ten days from his first test he'll have another, if that's negative he's free to resume training and subsequently be available for selection.
Logged

Online thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,233
  • YNWA
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #13046 on: Yesterday at 11:22:23 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 11:08:20 PM
It's on The Echo's site and they're quoting Premier League Protocols.  Ten days from his first test he'll have another, if that's negative he's free to resume training and subsequently be available for selection.
Then why has he had about 17 tests since the first one?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 PM
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 AM
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,406
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #13047 on: Today at 12:25:20 AM »
He's not playing Sunday or Wednesday. Can we move on and talk about something else?
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,197
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #13048 on: Today at 12:53:56 AM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:25:20 AM
He's not playing Sunday or Wednesday. Can we move on and talk about something else?
Err you're in the Mo Salah thread  :D
Logged

Online Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,594
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #13049 on: Today at 01:09:51 AM »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 11:22:23 PM
Then why has he had about 17 tests since the first one?

Weren't we trying to get special dispensation for him to play if he tested negative or something
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #13050 on: Today at 02:19:11 AM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 01:09:51 AM
Weren't we trying to get special dispensation for him to play if he tested negative or something
Source?
The rules are pretty clear that players need to isolate for 10 days from when they first test positive. Even Mo. The last day of his isolation period is Monday, so as soon as he tests negative after that he can rejoin training and be available for selection in Premier League games. Champions League rules may be a bit stricter, which is probably why people are also saying he'll miss Atalanta.
Logged

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,834
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #13051 on: Today at 04:11:36 AM »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 02:19:11 AM
Source?
The rules are pretty clear that players need to isolate for 10 days from when they first test positive. Even Mo. The last day of his isolation period is Monday, so as soon as he tests negative after that he can rejoin training and be available for selection in Premier League games. Champions League rules may be a bit stricter, which is probably why people are also saying he'll miss Atalanta.

I was pointed to the Echo earlier. And it says this;
Premier League protocols dictate that a player must quarantine for 10 days following a positive test.

He tested positive today (Thursday). I dont think hes making Brighton either.
Logged
YWNA

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #13052 on: Today at 07:52:52 AM »
It's from the first positive test, on the tenth day they need to test negative. If they do they're free to resume training.

He should be available for Brighton, it's whether he's fit enough.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,853
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #13053 on: Today at 11:09:56 AM »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 11:22:23 PM
Then why has he had about 17 tests since the first one?

The Egyptian FA or medics or whoever seemed to be saying he had to stay in Egypot until he had a negative test so I assume it's their protocol to keep testing (and announcing it to the world). I guess they must have agreed to send him back here in the end though. I don't see why we would keep testing him during the 10 days, we'd just wait and do one at the end of it surely?
« Last Edit: Today at 11:11:38 AM by redgriffin73 »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,853
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #13054 on: Today at 11:10:40 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:52:52 AM
It's from the first positive test, on the tenth day they need to test negative. If they do they're free to resume training.

He should be available for Brighton, it's whether he's fit enough.

So is it then another 10 days if it's a positive on the tenth day?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,594
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #13055 on: Today at 12:33:18 PM »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 02:19:11 AM
Source?
The rules are pretty clear that players need to isolate for 10 days from when they first test positive. Even Mo. The last day of his isolation period is Monday, so as soon as he tests negative after that he can rejoin training and be available for selection in Premier League games. Champions League rules may be a bit stricter, which is probably why people are also saying he'll miss Atalanta.

I think I must have misread something that was actually talking about him being allowed to fly back to Liverpool if he tested negative
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,167
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #13056 on: Today at 12:39:35 PM »
Was it me or did Klopp say in his presser that he is flying back today? About 99% sure he says 'He is back today'. Then basically we wait for a negative test.

Seen as Salah has done so much for his country I wouldn't put it past the ministry to sign him a positive test from 10 days ago  ;D

EDIT: just listened again and yeah he does say he is expected back today.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,110
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #13057 on: Today at 12:41:24 PM »
From the BBC:

And Salah who was reportedly filmed dancing at his brothers wedding in the days before that is the first topic of discussion for Jurgen Klopp.

"He is back today," Klopp said.

"He is in a good place. He feels well. There is nothing to say in public about all the things I talk to my players about but I can say in the summer I was in Germany and a friend moved his birthday party because I was there.

"There were 50 people attending. I decided at the last minute not to go and it was allowed in Germany. It was outside but I did not go.

"In other countries there are more social pressure on you and a brothers wedding is very special moment. What I can say is that my players are all incredibly disciplined. There were some cases but they all know about the situation.

"All the rest is between me and Mo and we did that already so we are fine."
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 322 323 324 325 326 [327]   Go Up
« previous next »
 