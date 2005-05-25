mo is a fucking idiot for doing what he did. No excuses. Selfish fuck who is an inspiration for millions yet decides to do what he did. People defending him can get fucked. COVID is not a footballing issue, its a health issue.
So is it 10 days from your first positive test or from the most recent?
It's 10 days from the initial test.
Any links around that?I think its a grey area and you would think in about a week of facing this situation someone would have clarified it and pointed us to some official documentation or something.
It's on The Echo's site and they're quoting Premier League Protocols. Ten days from his first test he'll have another, if that's negative he's free to resume training and subsequently be available for selection.
He's not playing Sunday or Wednesday. Can we move on and talk about something else?
Then why has he had about 17 tests since the first one?
Weren't we trying to get special dispensation for him to play if he tested negative or something
Source?The rules are pretty clear that players need to isolate for 10 days from when they first test positive. Even Mo. The last day of his isolation period is Monday, so as soon as he tests negative after that he can rejoin training and be available for selection in Premier League games. Champions League rules may be a bit stricter, which is probably why people are also saying he'll miss Atalanta.
It's from the first positive test, on the tenth day they need to test negative. If they do they're free to resume training.He should be available for Brighton, it's whether he's fit enough.
