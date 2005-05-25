Weren't we trying to get special dispensation for him to play if he tested negative or something



Source?The rules are pretty clear that players need to isolate for 10 days from when they first test positive. Even Mo. The last day of his isolation period is Monday, so as soon as he tests negative after that he can rejoin training and be available for selection in Premier League games. Champions League rules may be a bit stricter, which is probably why people are also saying he'll miss Atalanta.