How can that make any sense, he's taken a second test and is still positive! Surely 10 days from any positive test?



It’s because the 10 days isolation is to make sure you’re not infectious when you go back out. If you have mild/moderate symptoms then 10 days should be enough for you not to be infectious anymore. So if you’re asymptomatic you can start the clock when you’re first diagnosed, positive test, or if you later develop symptoms, from then as this is the earliest (safest) point in time that a person was definitely contagious. Subsiquent tests won’t change when you were first able to spread the virus, so resetting the clock isn’t needed