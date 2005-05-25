« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1211773 times)

Offline smurfinaus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,597
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12960 on: Yesterday at 10:21:45 PM »
i know it was a celebration BUT dont people usually at least try to stay away from mass gatherings during this covid crisis?.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,152
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12961 on: Yesterday at 10:39:19 PM »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Yesterday at 10:21:45 PM
i know it was a celebration BUT dont people usually at least try to stay away from mass gatherings during this covid crisis?.
Not if they've been told they are allowed
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline keyop

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,170
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12962 on: Yesterday at 10:48:21 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:17:25 PM
Firstly, not many people are the saints you are asking for. Most people the world over moderate their behaviour based on their government's guidance. In Egypt weddings like this are allowed. We can question whether their government are being truthful or not, just as we can for the UK and elsewhere, but populations on the ground follow the guidance. The guidance allowed the wedding to take place so they held it. You are now asking for a individual to miss his own brother's wedding, and not enjoy himself there, even though it is legal and allowable? Even though the guidance there says he can gather with his family and have some fun?

This kind of sententiousness and sanctimoniousness is not warranted. As much as we are taking precautions, the world over, our precautions are moderated based on the local conditions at the time, and where things are allowable people do them. This changes over time as the situation changes. You can't judge the actions of another country by what the situation is like here. If you go to a heavily locked down country (worse than the UK) you have to observe the local conditions and be stricter than you have to in the UK at that time; but this also applies to places that are less strict.

Secondly at all times some people are stricter than others. If you, like a poster earlier, are claiming that you will behave in a manner that is stricter than the current rules require you to be then good for you. But you need to accept that not everyone will. If the UK government allow Christmas gatherings, some people will remain extra strict and still not gather; but most will do; if fans are allowed back in stadiums soon, some will still be extra strict and not go, but most fans will. You can be stricter than required, but if you obey local rules, like Mo did, then I don't see why people should be lining up to slam you.

And thirdly: if anyone has evidence that Mo has broken LFC rules then present it. If you have evidence that LFC forbade his attendence at the wedding but he ignored them then present it. If you have evidence that he caught the virus at the wedding then present it. Otherwise be prepared for irony  8)

And lastly, maybe it is salutory to remember that no-one is perfect and we have all probably bent or broken covid rules to some degree, for one off instances where it has seemed meritied. Yet no rule seems to have been broken in this instance.
That's quite a leap from what I wrote to what you've posted. Feel free to have a rant, but at least stay focused.

Of course everyone will behave differently during the pandemic, but that doesn't make his decision any less irresponsible.

Mo was obeying local rules? That's a joke, surely?
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,152
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12963 on: Today at 12:47:37 AM »
I thought everyone deserved a fuller and longer reply of my thinking instead of just a FFS, but yeah, sure, rant. Whatever.  ::)

Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:48:21 PM

Of course everyone will behave differently during the pandemic, but that doesn't make his decision any less irresponsible.
Present your evidence that he behaved irresponsibly by doing something that was allowed.

Quote
Mo was obeying local rules? That's a joke, surely?

Present your evidence if you think he broke the rules in Egypt

Frankly, you've yet to deomstrate that you understand that things are different in different countries
« Last Edit: Today at 12:52:43 AM by Ghost Town »
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,441
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12964 on: Today at 01:12:44 AM »
So the speculation is Mo got CV from the wedding. That's the only place for some it appears as to the source.

Can someone point me to the fact that he did get it at the wedding?

Now the guests were told of Mo's positive test and to self isolate themselves. Can someone point me to the fact of other wedding guests also testing positive for CV? I haven't seen anything in that regard. Did his brother or the bride test positive? Did the older family members?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,398
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12965 on: Today at 01:19:48 AM »
Good Lord, can we please give this a rest now? Mo got coronavirus and will be out for a couple games at most. He will come back when he tests negative again. End of story. Move the fuck on people!
Logged

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12966 on: Today at 07:00:23 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:39:19 PM
Not if they've been told they are allowed

You mean a guy that lives in a country with partial/full lockdown and where you can't meet other households travels to another country and then all of a sudden those restrictions are gone. It's not like corona hasn't reached Egypt yet.
Logged

Offline Dutch56

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12967 on: Today at 09:57:05 AM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:03:14 PM
He has now left Cairo and travelled to El Gouna by the Red Sea (which looks a pretty damn nice place to be recovering from illness at!) and will have his next swab in the next 4 days apparently.

Yes, the whole city is basically a luxury resort, guess he has the equipment there to keep himself fit.
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,752
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12968 on: Today at 10:31:25 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:47:37 AM
I thought everyone deserved a fuller and longer reply of my thinking instead of just a FFS, but yeah, sure, rant. Whatever.  ::)
Present your evidence that he behaved irresponsibly by doing something that was allowed.

Present your evidence if you think he broke the rules in Egypt

Frankly, you've yet to deomstrate that you understand that things are different in different countries
He didn't wear a mask or socially distance. That's irresponsible as if he was infected, he could pass the virus on to others. Not talking laws here, just health guidelines that he's well aware of (the fact he had a mask but was wearing it below his face shows masks were being worn there).

The fact that he has tested positive means he caught the virus before, during, or after the wedding. If it was before, it means his actions could have spread the virus to others - irresponsible. If he caught it at the wedding, then his actions could have certainly contributed to him catching it. If he caught the virus after the wedding, then what was he doing and was he following the guidelines as to how to reduce the chance of infection?

Mo's a great player, and a great human being. But he made a mistake here and was a bit of a silly boy. Thankfully, he seems to be in good health, and hopefully the same is true with anyone he came into contact with subsequently.

He didn't do a Kyle Walker, but I'm sure the Liverpool management will be a little upset with him. Line drawn underneath it, moving on.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:33:22 AM by JC the Messiah »
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,892
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12969 on: Today at 10:47:47 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:47:37 AM
I thought everyone deserved a fuller and longer reply of my thinking instead of just a FFS, but yeah, sure, rant. Whatever.  ::)
Present your evidence that he behaved irresponsibly by doing something that was allowed.

Present your evidence if you think he broke the rules in Egypt

Frankly, you've yet to deomstrate that you understand that things are different in different countries

What the hell? Are we at a court hearing or what? Christ lad take it easy.
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12970 on: Today at 10:55:45 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:47:37 AM
I thought everyone deserved a fuller and longer reply of my thinking instead of just a FFS, but yeah, sure, rant. Whatever.  ::)
Present your evidence that he behaved irresponsibly by doing something that was allowed.

Present your evidence if you think he broke the rules in Egypt

Frankly, you've yet to deomstrate that you understand that things are different in different countries

I think whether it contravened local rules is 100% on point. What is irresponsible in England is not necessarily irresponsible in Egypt. If the rates in Egypt are sufficiently low that the government there believes that weddings are appropriate to continue in large sizes based on the evidence they have available. then it is not inappropriate for a citizen of that nation to adhere to those standards.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 PM
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,595
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12971 on: Today at 10:58:19 AM »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 10:17:51 AM
This thread has turned odd.

Not sure anyone can deny he was a bit irresponsible given the guidelines worldwide on how to prevent the virus, and being a major role model should have acted better. However given it was his brothers wedding I can imagine he was in a tough position as family is obviously so important.

However it is quite minor, and is disappointing that he will miss the Leicester game. Don't think there should be any further criticism from anyone.


Agree.

He was in an impossible position. That he now has to quarantine is frustrating, but I certainly won't be condemning him.

Hope he's back without any effects soon.

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,595
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12972 on: Today at 11:00:58 AM »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 10:55:45 AM
I think whether it contravened local rules is 100% on point. What is irresponsible in England is not necessarily irresponsible in Egypt. If the rates in Egypt are sufficiently low that the government there believes that weddings are appropriate to continue in large sizes based on the evidence they have available. then it is not inappropriate for a citizen of that nation to adhere to those standards.


Exactly. Weddings were allowed (up to 30 guests) in England until the second wave.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Up
« previous next »
 