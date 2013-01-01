Who the hell gets married during a pandemic anyway? Just postpone it until next year when you can have more people and not put anyone at risk.



Anyone getting married this year needs a fucking brain transplant.



Thankfully every wedding in the world will be suspended so your wish will be granted as each bride out there is delighted to put off their plans even if the country restrictions allow a wedding, the weddings will not go ahead as there is a shortage in brains for transplants to go ahead.I wonder if we can forward the title celebrations around Liverpool to Mo's brother and tell him please note this is what you should do in the middle of a pandemic so how could you go forward with a wedding plus 100 guests. Glass houses and all that as the UK is in the middle of another tidal wave of infections and what did hundreds of thousands around the country do the last night before the shutdown? Get pissed.Put your feet up for a well earned rest Mo and hope you come back as fit as ever. Just ignore this thread for a few days as we will soon have something else to complain about.