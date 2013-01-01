« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12920 on: Today at 09:37:36 AM »
Who the hell gets married during a pandemic anyway? Just postpone it until next year when you can have more people and not put anyone at risk.

Anyone getting married this year needs a fucking brain transplant.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12921 on: Today at 09:57:09 AM »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:37:36 AM
Who the hell gets married during a pandemic anyway? Just postpone it until next year when you can have more people and not put anyone at risk.

Anyone getting married this year needs a fucking brain transplant.

Thankfully every wedding in the world will be suspended so your wish will be granted as each bride out there is delighted to put off their plans even if the country restrictions allow a wedding, the weddings will not go ahead as there is a shortage in brains for transplants to go ahead.

I wonder if we can forward the title celebrations around Liverpool to Mo's brother and tell him please note this is what you should do in the middle of a pandemic so how could you go forward with a wedding plus 100 guests. Glass houses and all that as the UK is in the middle of another tidal wave of infections and what did hundreds of thousands around the country do the last night before the shutdown? Get pissed.

Put your feet up for a well earned rest Mo and hope you come back as fit as ever. Just ignore this thread for a few days as we will soon have something else to complain about.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12922 on: Today at 10:04:50 AM »
Whats up with all the moaning fuckers
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12923 on: Today at 10:17:51 AM »
This thread has turned odd.

Not sure anyone can deny he was a bit irresponsible given the guidelines worldwide on how to prevent the virus, and being a major role model should have acted better. However given it was his brothers wedding I can imagine he was in a tough position as family is obviously so important.

However it is quite minor, and is disappointing that he will miss the Leicester game. Don't think there should be any further criticism from anyone.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12924 on: Today at 10:19:34 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:16:37 PM
Absolutely fucking staggers me that one of our best players in history has caught Coronavirus and rather than wishing him well and hoping he recovers people are more arsed about telling him its his own fault he caught it for going to his brothers wedding.

Fucking mental.

Mo is fucking boss.
This.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12925 on: Today at 10:24:43 AM »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:37:36 AM
Who the hell gets married during a pandemic anyway? Just postpone it until next year when you can have more people and not put anyone at risk.

Anyone getting married this year needs a fucking brain transplant.

Clearly hasn't got a clue  ::)
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12926 on: Today at 10:32:44 AM »
He's clearly not appreciated enough by our "supporters".
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12927 on: Today at 10:37:07 AM »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:57:09 AM
Thankfully every wedding in the world will be suspended so your wish will be granted as each bride out there is delighted to put off their plans even if the country restrictions allow a wedding, the weddings will not go ahead as there is a shortage in brains for transplants to go ahead.

I wonder if we can forward the title celebrations around Liverpool to Mo's brother and tell him please note this is what you should do in the middle of a pandemic so how could you go forward with a wedding plus 100 guests. Glass houses and all that as the UK is in the middle of another tidal wave of infections and what did hundreds of thousands around the country do the last night before the shutdown? Get pissed.

Put your feet up for a well earned rest Mo and hope you come back as fit as ever. Just ignore this thread for a few days as we will soon have something else to complain about.
People are dying, businesses are going under, and health services are on their knees around the world, so postponing a wedding is insignificant by comparison.

Not sure what the UK getting pissed has to do with it. I can't relate to those people anymore than the fuckwits that are holding wedding parties.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12928 on: Today at 10:39:45 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:16:37 PM
Absolutely fucking staggers me that one of our best players in history has caught Coronavirus and rather than wishing him well and hoping he recovers people are more arsed about telling him its his own fault he caught it for going to his brothers wedding.

Fucking mental.

Mo is fucking boss.
It's the double standards.

We're all making sacrifices and telling our own family members to follow the rules, but hey - don't mind Mo as he scores goals for us and is a great guy.
