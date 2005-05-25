« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12880 on: Yesterday at 09:10:35 PM »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Yesterday at 04:49:29 PM
What are you on about? If that video is actually from his brothers wedding, it was definitely irresponsible and foolish.
Being at a family wedding isn't irresponsible. Far from it. Was it illegal?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12881 on: Yesterday at 09:12:07 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:12:11 PM

Yeah & rightly so imo,thousands of people in the UK have had to postpone weddings or carry on without any guests.

In the grand scheme of things postponing his wedding or Mo simply not attending would hardly have been a massive sacrifice.

Jurgen has been banging on about those sacrifices for almost a year now so I bet he is fuming.
Attending his own brothers wedding isn't a sacrifice? WTF nonsense is that. Does his brother live in the UK otherwise that's irrelevant.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12882 on: Yesterday at 09:13:53 PM »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 09:01:34 PM
Who else posted positive in the Egypt squad?

That shows the stupidity of your argument though.

You are suggesting that Mo definitely caught COVID-19 at his brothers wedding because he was shown not wearing a mask and not socially distancing. You are suggesting an inevitability about catching COVID-19 when you are in an environment with a lack of social distancing and masks.

At the same time you are highlighting that Mo trained with his teammates whilst he had caught the virus up until Friday but no one else has tested positive. 

To be frank you are talking in absolutes when you have no actual evidence whatsoever. 
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12883 on: Yesterday at 09:14:27 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:25:07 PM
They may well be, but then Mo surely has to take some responsibility for himself and his employer who pays him a hell of a lot of money to do so. Kind of like it's legal to ski but footballers tend not to be allowed to do so.

It is what it is and I'm not gonna jump on the bandwagon of having a go at him, but seems a tad silly to put himself in that situation imo.
I'm sure Mo did take responsibility for himself and his loved ones. He can't control what happens with others who attended. Just like any other person when you are in a public environment?

I'm sure.club knew he was attending?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12884 on: Yesterday at 09:19:31 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:13:53 PM
That shows the stupidity of your argument though.

You are suggesting that Mo definitely caught COVID-19 at his brothers wedding because he was shown not wearing a mask and not socially distancing. You are suggesting an inevitability about catching COVID-19 when you are in an environment with a lack of social distancing and masks.

At the same time you are highlighting that Mo trained with his teammates whilst he had caught the virus  up until Friday but no one else has tested positive. 

To be frank you are talking in absolutes when you have no actual evidence whatsoever.

Your argument is ridiculously flawed. You are making assumptions of what I might have suggested based upon your interpretation of what I wrote.

Please quote from my posts on the bolded bits
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12885 on: Yesterday at 09:26:36 PM »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 09:08:11 PM
It's not about where he caught it- it's about what precautions he took to protect himself. That is what my original comment on this issue was based on.

He did not do his bit to be safe at the wedding, whether he got it there or not is besides the point.

Every country is at a different stage though, you can't just judge everything the same as over here. As others have said he could have picked it up from a number of places, there is no way of telling beyond reasonable doubt. As long as the footballing authorities are determined to keep every single competition alive, these are going to become regular occurrences regardless.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12886 on: Yesterday at 09:27:29 PM »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 09:19:31 PM
Your argument is ridiculously flawed. You are making assumptions of what I might have suggested based upon your interpretation of what I wrote.

Please quote from my posts on the bolded bits

You said this.

Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 07:22:37 PM
For us now the best line of defence is to attack and our most potent weapon in that has recklessly got himself infected. No wonder why I am not a manager- this would have been his last season here.

Please show one scrap of evidence that Mo recklessly got himself infected. Please show us the evidence that he contracted COVID-19 at his brothers wedding. 
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12887 on: Yesterday at 09:39:18 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:27:29 PM
You said this.

Please show one scrap of evidence that Mo recklessly got himself infected. Please show us the evidence that he contracted COVID-19 at his brothers wedding.

- I will give you two: 1. He wasn't wearing a mask at a gathering 2. He was not social distancing

- Where did I write that he got it at his brother's wedding?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12888 on: Yesterday at 09:43:55 PM »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 09:39:18 PM
- I will give you two: 1. He wasn't wearing a mask at a gathering 2. He was not social distancing

- Where did I write that he got it at his brother's wedding?

Please explain why you said he recklessly got himself infected then ?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12889 on: Yesterday at 09:47:55 PM »
The scariest thing in this thread over the past few days was this.......

 
Quote from: drirfan on November 13, 2020, 08:27:05 PM
I do business in Egypt. I would take their coronavirus figures with a pinch of salt. In March they expelled a Guardian journalist, Ruth Michaelson who dared to say that they might be under reporting the no of cases and deaths. In fact she was threatened with a military trial!!

And it's true. The journalist was Ruth Michaelson. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/26/egypt-forces-guardian-journalist-leave-coronavirus-story-ruth-michaelson

There's absolutely no doubt that Liverpool Football Club would have let Mo Salah go to Egypt fully knowing that he was going into a cesspit of unreported coronavirus. And of course they had no other choice, such is the Alice-in-Wonderland world of dictatorial regimes and Covid-19. Everyone had to pretend that Egypt was dealing with coronavirus in a rational way when everyone knew that, really, that simply wasn't happening.

I worry now about our Brazilian stars since President 'Nutcase' Bolsonaro is a global champion of Covid-19 denial. Every international break, organised by the suckjobs in FIFA and UEFA, is a potential nightmare for a club with such a cosmopolitan cast of players.

Fortunately we don't have any Texans playing for us.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12890 on: Yesterday at 09:49:59 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:43:55 PM
Please explain why you said he recklessly got himself infected then ?

There are three worldwide recommendations to reducing chances of contracting or transmitting Corona virus.

1. Wear a mask when in a crowded area or indoors

2. Practise social distancing

3. Wash your hands with soap or hand sanitiser

Out of those 3 fundamental recommendations, Mo did not observe 2 of them- that is being reckless.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12891 on: Yesterday at 09:55:51 PM »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 09:49:59 PM
There are three worldwide recommendations to reducing chances of contracting or transmitting Corona virus.

1. Wear a mask when in a crowded area or indoors

2. Practise social distancing

3. Wash your hands with soap or hand sanitiser

Out of those 3 fundamental recommendations, Mo did not observe 2 of them- that is being reckless.

Of for God's sake, give it a rest.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12892 on: Yesterday at 09:55:59 PM »
Ive got it on pretty good authority he only washed his hands for twelve seconds too, which at the very least should see him lose his squad number
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12893 on: Yesterday at 10:03:16 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:12:07 PM
Attending his own brothers wedding isn't a sacrifice? WTF nonsense is that. Does his brother live in the UK otherwise that's irrelevant.


In the grand scheme of things no it isn't,not even a blip compared to not being able to visit and say goodbye to a loved ne who is dying of the wretched disease.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12894 on: Yesterday at 10:05:04 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 09:55:51 PM
Of for God's sake, give it a rest.

You are welcome to join if you want. I am answering a question that has been asked- is that unreasonable?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12895 on: Yesterday at 10:05:25 PM »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 09:49:59 PM
There are three worldwide recommendations to reducing chances of contracting or transmitting Corona virus.

1. Wear a mask when in a crowded area or indoors

2. Practise social distancing

3. Wash your hands with soap or hand sanitiser

Out of those 3 fundamental recommendations, Mo did not observe 2 of them- that is being reckless.

Make your mind up.

Either provide evidence that Mo caught the virus at the wedding or please stop digging yourself a bigger hole.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12896 on: Yesterday at 10:11:47 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:03:16 PM

In the grand scheme of things no it isn't,not even a blip compared to not being able to visit and say goodbye to a loved ne who is dying of the wretched disease.

Mo was allowed to go the wedding, he was obeying the rules. No matter how horrific not being able to visit a relative is, that was also the rules.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12897 on: Yesterday at 10:15:29 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:05:25 PM
Make your mind up.

Either provide evidence that Mo caught the virus at the wedding or please stop digging yourself a bigger whole.

Who is in a hole here?  You do realise that your arguments are quite embarrassingly weak?

Pointless going any further.

Best wishes to Mohamed Salah with his recovery; Egypt and Liverpool with their games.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12898 on: Yesterday at 10:19:21 PM »
My initial thought when I saw the clips of him at the wedding was that it was reckless and irresponsible, and that hasn't changed. Obviously it was a tough situation to be in (assuming he was actually bothered and was pestered into it), but dancing on camera in a packed room during a pandemic was totally unnecessary at a time when not enough people are taking the issue seriously.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12899 on: Yesterday at 10:23:31 PM »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 10:15:29 PM
Who is in a hole here?  You do realise that your arguments are quite embarrassingly weak?

Pointless going any further.

Best wishes to Mohamed Salah with his recovery; Egypt and Liverpool with their games.

Again you said Mo recklessly infected himself. Either provide evidence or retract your inflammatory statement. 

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12900 on: Yesterday at 10:27:24 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:19:21 PM
My initial thought when I saw the clips of him at the wedding was that it was reckless and irresponsible, and that hasn't changed. Obviously it was a tough situation to be in (assuming he was actually bothered and was pestered into it), but dancing on camera in a packed room during a pandemic was totally unnecessary at a time when not enough people are taking the issue seriously.

Agree 100% with you, from what we know Mo could have taken more precautions. It is the leap from that to Mo recklessly infecting himself that is the problem.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12901 on: Yesterday at 11:04:07 PM »
Absolute idiot. Sell the fucker as soon as.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12902 on: Yesterday at 11:07:13 PM »
Imagine thinking we could find anyone as good as him to get as much goals and assists he has since he's been here.  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12903 on: Yesterday at 11:16:37 PM »
Absolutely fucking staggers me that one of our best players in history has caught Coronavirus and rather than wishing him well and hoping he recovers people are more arsed about telling him its his own fault he caught it for going to his brothers wedding.

Fucking mental.

Mo is fucking boss.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12904 on: Yesterday at 11:21:18 PM »
I couldn't care less if he has caught the virus in a brothel. Wishing him speedy recovery.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12905 on: Yesterday at 11:53:57 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:16:37 PM
Absolutely fucking staggers me that one of our best players in history has caught Coronavirus and rather than wishing him well and hoping he recovers people are more arsed about telling him its his own fault he caught it for going to his brothers wedding.

Fucking mental.

Mo is fucking boss.

Couldn't agree more, there's some serious f***ing idiots in here.

Hope he doesn't have any adverse effects and will be back playing for us ASAP.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12906 on: Today at 12:04:18 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:11:47 PM
Mo was allowed to go the wedding, he was obeying the rules. No matter how horrific not being able to visit a relative is, that was also the rules.

You have any "evidence" of this?  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12907 on: Today at 12:06:12 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:16:37 PM
Absolutely fucking staggers me that one of our best players in history has caught Coronavirus and rather than wishing him well and hoping he recovers people are more arsed about telling him its his own fault he caught it for going to his brothers wedding.

Fucking mental.

Mo is fucking boss.

Nobody is doing any such thing, people (myself included) are just disappointed he would do something so irresponsible at such an important time.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12908 on: Today at 12:09:13 AM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:04:18 AM
You have any "evidence" of this?  ;D
:lmao
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12909 on: Today at 12:14:52 AM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:04:18 AM
You have any "evidence" of this?  ;D

Yes the rules in Egypt allowed weddings, in England there have been periods when you were not allowed to visit people in hospital and there were restrictions on funerals.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12910 on: Today at 12:17:40 AM »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:06:12 AM
Nobody is doing any such thing, people (myself included) are just disappointed he would do something so irresponsible at such an important time.

The irony is that our government is trying to engineer a situation in which there will be a bit of leeway over Xmas. Please explain the difference between Mo going to his brothers wedding and a potential relaxation of the rules over Xmas.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12911 on: Today at 12:35:27 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:17:40 AM
The irony is that our government is trying to engineer a situation in which there will be a bit of leeway over Xmas. Please explain the difference between Mo going to his brothers wedding and a potential relaxation of the rules over Xmas.

I don't really care what an incompetent, compromised government is doing, I'm more interested in common sense and watching out for each other. LFC players should be setting an example in my opinion.

Ultimately it was a mistake and what's done is done, I don't doubt that Mo is a great guy and hugely important for us, I was just disappointed to see the wedding footage and to then find out he now needs to isolate, at a time when Klopp is publicly talking about player welfare.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12912 on: Today at 01:11:05 AM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:21:18 PM
I couldn't care less if he has caught the virus in a brothel. Wishing him speedy recovery.

This 👆
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12913 on: Today at 01:14:56 AM »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 11:53:57 PM
Couldn't agree more, there's some serious f***ing idiots in here.

Hope he doesn't have any adverse effects and will be back playing for us ASAP.
Amen to this!

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12914 on: Today at 01:27:48 AM »
Calling for Mo to be binned over this. Give me a break
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12915 on: Today at 02:10:39 AM »
Love Mo, he's the name I chose to go on the back of my shirt.

Will defend him to the very ends about the allegations of selfishness, or his diving, or whatever. I'd rank him amongst the best forwards we've ever had at the club.

But he was a bit of a silly boy. Even if he didn't get it at the wedding, the way he behaved meant it increased his chances of getting it. If he didn't get it at the wedding, his behaviour increased the risk of him spreading COVID to others.

At least he's asymptomatic, so his health won't be adversely affected, either short or longterm. He misses the Leicester game it seems, which is frustrating. At least he also misses the chance of getting injured playing for Egypt.

I'm sure he'll get a telling off from the club, but I'm also sure that it's not the end of the world.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12916 on: Today at 02:51:20 AM »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 07:22:37 PM
Of course we can.

We are not discussing a random Egyptian person who lives there. We are talking about a Liverpool player who basically lives here. He knows how important it is to protect himself and others especially when the whole team is being decimated by injuries and other Covid cases.

For us now the best line of defence is to attack and our most potent weapon in that has recklessly got himself infected. No wonder why I am not a manager- this would have been his last season here.

Thank flying fuck you're not the manager
