He went to the wedding and was not wearing a mask, was not social distancing. He went to the presentation ceremony and wore a mask, all COVID protocols were followed there- so where do you think he caught it?
At training? At his hotel? On the flight over? At the presentation? A mask does not protect you from contracting Covid.
He has followed, so I gather -unless you have an eyewitness account he didn't - all the protocols set down in Egypt.
To me, reading this thread, t's a bit suspect to question that Country's guidelines re Covid. Very Trumpian in fact, to say they have been suppressing their numbers. Like, wink, wink, we all know what the Egyptians are like, when this sceptered Isle has been full and frank in revealing our numbers...