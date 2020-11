I do wonder how Klopp will react regardless of the 2nd result.



It is interesting because if this was an Origi, Lallana type player (squad player), 100% you would never see them again before they are sold. We saw it with Sakho to some extent.



We have seen how Klopp feels about COVID and how people must follow the rules. It is literally a matter of life or death for those who are not fit.



I just hope merely fines him etc rather than it be the end of Salah at LFC. (I know I'm overreacting )



Pointless bringing up what happened with Sakho anytime a current player does something daft. In Sakho’s case it was a series of things he did in quick succession which showed a lack of professionalism and a complete disregard to team trust and dicipline. And he was a bit unfortunate too cos it happened within the first year Klopp was at LFC and yes, he needed to show in that instance that however friendly and supportive he is - you can’t take the piss and he won’t stand for it.IF a player constantly flouts the rules, then sure, he’ll be in trouble regardless of stature. Thing is, the best players are usually also ultra professional, so it doesn’t happen to often. But even the most ultra professional, like Salah, can do something stupid once in a while! He’ll be fine, even if he does get a bollocking!