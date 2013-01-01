^^ It's because they didn't like the way he fell.
He must fall in a way that is approved by Shearer, Cascarino, Crooks etc.
If it's not diving, it's being greedy, it's falling out with Mane, or he's about to leave because Gary Neville can "smell" it. The circus surrounding football, the inconsistencies, agendas, hypocrisy is wearing.
I don't agree that these lot should be able to say what they like unchallenged, just because it's "their opinion", because what they have shown is that their opinion isn't worth a jot. But on the basis they carry on saying what they want, I'll reserve my right to treat them with contempt. None of them have any credibility.
As Sid Lowe said, the garnish has eaten the steak.