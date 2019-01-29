« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal

Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 277
  • Master of my domain
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12400 on: Today at 01:52:33 PM
Klopp saying that Mo has a bruise on his foot from the penalty incident. It's the usual bollocks in the media because we're the team to beat. Can only treat it as such, otherwise you'd go bonkers. If you're going to start quoting the Mail, you're going to seriously lose your mind. They are as bad as the Rag.
Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12401 on: Today at 01:57:30 PM
I'm convinced there is an agenda within the media against Salah because he is a Muslim. Just watch as he get's kicked to pieces next weekend against City and it is completely ignored.
Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,545
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12402 on: Today at 02:12:10 PM
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 01:52:33 PM
Klopp saying that Mo has a bruise on his foot from the penalty incident. It's the usual bollocks in the media because we're the team to beat. Can only treat it as such, otherwise you'd go bonkers. If you're going to start quoting the Mail, you're going to seriously lose your mind. They are as bad as the Rag.
I remember seeing a CL highlights show last week and the numpty pundit was talking about how Salah went down easily against Midtjylland, despite the fact after the game there was footage of him heavily limping from that challenge

Just have to do your best to ignore that nonsense
a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,433
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12403 on: Today at 02:18:52 PM
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 02:12:10 PM
I remember seeing a CL highlights show last week and the numpty pundit was talking about how Salah went down easily against Midtjylland, despite the fact after the game there was footage of him heavily limping from that challenge

Just have to do your best to ignore that nonsense

I can understand people being a tiny bit uneasy about the penalty against West Ham (it was a penalty, but the fall was a bit dramatic), but the Michelin penalty was blatant.
Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,278
  • David Coote is a bent ref
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12404 on: Today at 02:31:54 PM
Even when you point out the racism and casual racism to the cretins, they don't want to hear it.

It's been pointed out to the c*nts on many occasions. There was even a report issued about it this year.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jun/29/groundbreaking-report-reveals-racial-bias-in-english-football-commentary

Quote
Racial bias is a clear and significant problem in English football commentary, according to a groundbreaking study that found players with lighter skin are regularly and overwhelmingly praised for intelligence, work ethic and quality compared with those with darker skin, who are reduced to physical and athletic attributes.

The racists learned absolutely nothing from the report because of course they believe it doesn't apply to them.

There's also a hierarchy in English football. If you're white, English, play for a London club and are an English international, you're at the top of the pile. You could probably commit murder on the field and it would be passed off as 'clever play'. 

The likes of Mo and Sadio would be seen as near the bottom, based on their skin colour, religion and the team they play for. They don't stand a chance with the English media. A media which we've seen can play a big part in influencing referees and officials.
rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,093
  • Dutch Class
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12405 on: Today at 03:02:23 PM
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 01:57:30 PM
I'm convinced there is an agenda within the media against Salah because he is a Muslim. Just watch as he get's kicked to pieces next weekend against City and it is completely ignored.

The timing of these claims given we play Man City next is interesting to say the least. Nothing is ever said about the amount of times defenders drag him by the shoulder/barge into him
number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12406 on: Today at 03:23:35 PM
Cascarino is a nomark who should be confined to Talkshite with the rest of the morons. How a supposedly quality paper could allow one of its journalists to pen such crap for Cascarino is appalling. I hope the reaction might lead to the sports editor having a word, although I doubt it.
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,002
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12407 on: Today at 03:36:31 PM
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:52:31 AM
The narrative around Salah is really fucking weird, it surely isnt as simple as xenophobia as Fernandes dives weekly and fuck all is ever said about it.
There's more then one kind of xenophobia...

It's a no-brainer that maligning Salah will play better with Brexit Britain than maligning Kane. Hacks are cowards that just want to be loved by shitheads. Hell, Salah's probably buying bogroll that rightfully belongs to some proper English family
Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,300
  • Yeah right..
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12408 on: Today at 03:45:30 PM
number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12409 on: Today at 03:49:02 PM
For what it's worth I have contacted The Times and registered by disgust at the article. I don't expect a reply.
Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,545
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12410 on: Today at 03:52:35 PM
It's really mental. Gerrard used to go down easy on occasion. Owen used to go down easy. Were the likes of Murphy piping up to either while he was playing with them?
Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,144
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12411 on: Today at 04:04:31 PM
I think you're all being paranoid. I mean why on earth would the English media have it in for an African, Arab, bearded, Muslim Liverpool player called Mohamed?
Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,437
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #12412 on: Today at 05:58:24 PM
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 10:26:26 AM


So hilarious because of just how true it often seems to be.
