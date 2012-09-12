I try not to get immersed in conspiracy theories, life's too short, but I have concluded that there is something more to the narrative against Mo than is normal. How many times do we hear media pundits talking about rash challenges in the box and defenders giving the attacker the "opportunity" to go down. We all know our useless ref cohort will give nothing unless you go down, so that's what pros do. Pundits have the right not to like that side of the game, but that is what the modern game has become along with the riches which many of them have shared. What they don't have the right to do is change the response dependent on who is doing the falling down in the box. Kane - great pro, so smart; Rashford - unbelievable talent, great guy off the park; Sterling - so brave on the ball, defenders tackle at their peril knowing if they get it wrong...; Mohammed - cheat, need to eradicate his play-acting (i.e. his type of player) from the game. Spot the difference?Anyway, the fact that the on-field man in black and the VAR saw fit to give Liverpool and Mo a pen talks volumes, doesn't it. Hope the wee man scores 30+ this season.Up the reds!