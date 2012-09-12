« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 305 306 307 308 309 [310]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1178570 times)

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,414
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12360 on: Today at 08:33:49 AM »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 02:02:44 AM
So tonight shearer and danny murphy were both of the opinion that not all contact in the box should lead to a pen. Someone needs to explain the meaning of the phrase "volte face" to them. It's actually farcical how functional adults can contradict themselves time and time again with zero awareness.
About to post the same thing.

If we get given a penalty against us or United get one they say "if you touch someone in the box you give them the chance to go down and get a penalty"

When salah finally gets one after years of not getting one they say "you don't want to see that sort of thing in the game"

Fucking bellends.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,162
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12361 on: Today at 09:00:48 AM »
it was a pen but fuck me if Mo didn't go down like he was shot by a bluenose from the roof

but forwards will 'exaggerate' fouls as so to bring it to the attention of the officials who would have otherwise missed it

Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline oldman

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12362 on: Today at 09:01:34 AM »
getting fed up with the shit Mo gets off the pundits  - dont watch match of the day because you know whats coming from them - but I wasnt expecting the Mo bashing that Souness handed out last night - one of my favourite players  of all time but he can f*ck right off 
Logged

Online Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 82
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12363 on: Today at 09:08:24 AM »
He is brilliant and there is not a single team in the world who wouldnt bite our hand off for him.
Logged

Online Andypandimonium

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12364 on: Today at 09:12:10 AM »
I try not to get immersed in conspiracy theories, life's too short, but I have concluded that there is something more to the narrative against Mo than is normal. How many times do we hear media pundits talking about rash challenges in the box and defenders giving the attacker the "opportunity" to go down. We all know our useless ref cohort will give nothing unless you go down, so that's what pros do. Pundits have the right not to like that side of the game, but that is what the modern game has become along with the riches which many of them have shared. What they don't have the right to do is change the response dependent on who is doing the falling down in the box. Kane - great pro, so smart; Rashford - unbelievable talent, great guy off the park; Sterling - so brave on the ball, defenders tackle at their peril knowing if they get it wrong...; Mohammed - cheat, need to eradicate his play-acting (i.e. his type of player) from the game. Spot the difference?

Anyway, the fact that the on-field man in black and the VAR saw fit to give Liverpool and Mo a pen talks volumes, doesn't it. Hope the wee man scores 30+ this season.

Up the reds!  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Logged

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,273
  • David Coote is a bent ref
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12365 on: Today at 09:13:59 AM »
It was a clear penalty, all day every day. Theyre given every week, youll probably see one given today. The only time I havent seen them given was against Mo. A lot of c*nts in the media appear to be shitting themselves over our next game. Remember last season? They tried to get Mane is a diver going before a certain big game.

Whoever is scoring goals for us, especially before a big game, will be deliberately targeted by certain individuals before a big game. Im surprised Jota hasnt been accused of murder yet.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,414
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12366 on: Today at 09:15:29 AM »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 09:01:34 AM
getting fed up with the shit Mo gets off the pundits  - dont watch match of the day because you know whats coming from them - but I wasnt expecting the Mo bashing that Souness handed out last night - one of my favourite players  of all time but he can f*ck right off
Just watched it again and he properly kicks through on Mos foot. He has gone to clear the ball and kicked Mos foot. When you are going to clear the ball it isn't going to be a soft kick is it?

And Mo just falls to the ground in the shit way he does otherwise you don't get decisions. Mos problem is he isn't a polished diver like a Kane, Grealish or a Sterling.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12367 on: Today at 09:19:14 AM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 08:33:49 AM
About to post the same thing.

If we get given a penalty against us or United get one they say "if you touch someone in the box you give them the chance to go down and get a penalty"

When salah finally gets one after years of not getting one they say "you don't want to see that sort of thing in the game"

Fucking bellends.
Me too. There were plenty saying it was a pen v Villa in a fairly identical situation too.

The issue for me is that fairly limited people get a platform for their opinions, but the presenters never ever pull them on their inconsistencies.

The what seems like a national inquisition whenever Salah gets a pen, combined with how many absolutely blatant ones that get explained away, against a backdrop of continual soft ones for the likes of Sterling , Vardy, Rashford is getting fucking tedious now. Whenever we concede one, we rarely get the inquests either. Imagine if the one Thiago concedes v Chelsea is against Salah?

Alleged fans of Liverpool like Souness and Murphy dont help either. I wish they would temper their outrage by acknowledging all the ones he doesnt get, but they never do.

Just glad I never actually put myself through the pain of listening to them
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12368 on: Today at 09:24:19 AM »
It's an absolute stonewall penalty, he clearly gets kicked. It would be enough to look at Masuaku's reaction. He doesn't say a word, he doesn't appeal, he just dropped his head like who knew they had cocked up.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12369 on: Today at 09:30:47 AM »
Lovren got absolutely destroyed by pundits when Lewin dived (and yes the same two as last night as well!). Wasn't a word said about the disgusting pen Chelsea got v us because Thiago breathed near Werner. Salah gets absolutely clattered in the area and their defender accepts it with no argument and a head down "ahhh, I've fucked up here" look and yet apparently it's a sickening act of cheating. Absolutely ridiculous. Every penalty we get this happens, it's so, so weird.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 750
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12370 on: Today at 09:35:55 AM »
+ talksport.com: "Mohamed Salah accused of diving for Liverpools equaliser against West Ham, as referees are told to 'stop giving soft penalties' to Reds star"

Referees have been told to stop giving Liverpool star Mohamed Salah soft penalties after he won
another spot kick against West Ham.

Referee Kevin Friend pointed to the spot after Salah went to ground under pressure from West Ham
centre-back Arthur Masuaku  which left former West Ham star Trevor Sinclair absolutely fuming.

Salah toppled to the floor after contact to the sole of his boot from Masuaku and, while VAR checked
the incident, the decision was not overruled as it was not considered a clear and obvious error from the referee.

There was contact, theres no doubt about that, but Sinclair  who insists he didnt have his
claret and blue glasses on  feels the Egyptian went down too easily.

And, after a latest soft decision to go the Reds stars way, Sinclair has called for officials to be stronger against Salahs antics.

It was very soft, said Sinclair, speaking live from Anfield on talkSPORT.

Im surprised that Kevin Friend gave it, but even more surprised by VARs decision not to overturn that decision.

For me, and Ive not got my claret and blue glasses on here, I think Mo Salah went down too easily.

Its a very, very slight contract, for me, and hes gone down very easily but, listen, Mo Salah is going to do that.


-- Trevor Sinclair, West Ham legend --


Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,105
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12371 on: Today at 09:47:00 AM »
This is bizarre.  It was a foul anywhere else on the pitch.  What the fuck are they talking about?

Yeah he didnt break his leg in two, but thats not what makes something a foul.

Friend  was giving fouls for this type of challenge throughout the match, he was quite consistent.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12372 on: Today at 09:53:21 AM »
Was Salah impeded ? Yes.
Via means outside of the laws of the game ? Yes.
Was it therefore a penalty ? Yes.

There's no such thing as a 'soft' penalty.  It's either a foul or not.  Sinclair is a rentagob stooge.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12373 on: Today at 09:54:53 AM »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:35:55 AM
+ talksport.com: "Mohamed Salah accused of diving for Liverpools equaliser against West Ham, as referees are told to 'stop giving soft penalties' to Reds star"

Referees have been told to stop giving Liverpool star Mohamed Salah soft penalties after he won
another spot kick against West Ham.

Referee Kevin Friend pointed to the spot after Salah went to ground under pressure from West Ham
centre-back Arthur Masuaku  which left former West Ham star Trevor Sinclair absolutely fuming.

Salah toppled to the floor after contact to the sole of his boot from Masuaku and, while VAR checked
the incident, the decision was not overruled as it was not considered a clear and obvious error from the referee.

There was contact, theres no doubt about that, but Sinclair  who insists he didnt have his
claret and blue glasses on  feels the Egyptian went down too easily.

And, after a latest soft decision to go the Reds stars way, Sinclair has called for officials to be stronger against Salahs antics.

It was very soft, said Sinclair, speaking live from Anfield on talkSPORT.

Im surprised that Kevin Friend gave it, but even more surprised by VARs decision not to overturn that decision.

For me, and Ive not got my claret and blue glasses on here, I think Mo Salah went down too easily.

Its a very, very slight contract, for me, and hes gone down very easily but, listen, Mo Salah is going to do that.


-- Trevor Sinclair, West Ham legend --


There is so much wrong with that piece, including the headline, and as we all know the headline will become the focus and the fact that it was that biased half with Sinclair behind it will be overlooked.

As a club we are shit at putting out stuff to counter this kind of thing, I would also like to see us become more litigious when pundits are attacking Salahs honesty and integrity without offering balance. In other words when pundits act like the most rabid of fans, instead of the journalists they are supposed to be.

How any journalist can selectively criticise Salah without also looking at the treatment he gets and the pens he doesnt is beyond me.
Logged

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,273
  • David Coote is a bent ref
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12374 on: Today at 09:55:30 AM »
7 days out from the game and the snakes come crawling out from under their rocks.

Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:35:55 AM

Referees have been told to stop giving Liverpool star Mohamed Salah soft penalties after he won
another spot kick against West Ham.


Its a very, very slight contract, for me, and hes gone down very easily but, listen, Mo Salah is going to do that.


-- Trevor Sinclair, West Ham legend --



Trevor "Bin dippers we're coming for you" Sinclair.

We're far too nice as a fan base and a club.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 305 306 307 308 309 [310]   Go Up
« previous next »
 