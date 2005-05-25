« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1174992 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12320 on: October 25, 2020, 03:58:49 AM »
Made a really important clearance towards the end of the game in our own area. Worked his nuts off today.

Deserved a goal, and the commentators suggesting he should have passed to Mane when he hit the post  were taking utter nonsense.

The offside goal (and he was clearly offside, you could see it in real time) was sublime. That touch was brilliant.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12321 on: October 25, 2020, 09:15:09 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October 25, 2020, 03:58:49 AM
Made a really important clearance towards the end of the game in our own area. Worked his nuts off today.

Deserved a goal, and the commentators suggesting he should have passed to Mane when he hit the post  were taking utter nonsense.

The offside goal (and he was clearly offside, you could see it in real time) was sublime. That touch was brilliant.

Yeah my brother was going mad with the Mane non-pass.

He should have just scored to be honest, goes for the harder finish when the back post is the obvious choice ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12322 on: October 25, 2020, 09:21:26 AM »
Hes been great this season. Really dangerous!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12323 on: October 26, 2020, 10:34:30 PM »
He's improving and evolving, which is a scary, scary thought for everyone else.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12324 on: Yesterday at 11:28:33 AM »
I know I'm not exactly going out on a limb here, but Garth Crooks is a moron and possibly the worst pundit I have ever had the misfortune to listen to or read.  I look at his team of the week on the BBC website more to laugh at him than see who he picked, but he has a horrible habit of pushing his agenda even when there is no justification for doing so.  Here is this week's beauty after he (quite rightly) including Mane in Team of the Week:

Quote
Sadio Mane: Mane had a header saved which rebounded for Robert Firmino to score the equaliser against Sheffield United. He then produced a wonderful cross for Diogo Jota to score the winner. However when the ball came to Mohamed Salah with Mane well placed alongside him the Egypt international chose to go it alone and hit the post.

When Mane politely protested, Salah gesticulated that he had to go for the shot. No he didn't. A pass to Mane and Liverpool would have gone 3-1 up. Salah needs to be careful, I've seen him sacrifice his team-mate before for glory. The reason Liverpool have been so successful is due to the collaboration of their front three. Didn't the Beatles break up over something rather petty?

I mean really?  What the actual f*ck? 

First of all there is zero reason to mention Salah in this piece, and instead why not spend extra lines talking about Mane and how good he was in the game?

A quick look at the stats would also show that Salah has more passes per match this season than Mane and more big chances created, and anyone that has actually watched us play this season would have seen Salah's work ethic and lots of unselfish play and great passes to our other forwards.  But let's ignore that and push the 'selfish' agenda.

What is even more annoying is that the chance in question was all of Salah's own making and he had a defender hanging off his back as soon as he turned him, so didn't have any chance to look up and try to spot a team mate even if he would have wanted to.  I also have zero doubt that in the same situation Mane would also be shooting there.  The apparent widespread media hated of Salah is something that I will never understand.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12325 on: Yesterday at 11:41:20 AM »
^ Garth fucking hates Salah. When he accused him of being the worst diver ever in English football the die was cast for the situation we have now, whereby he gets fuck all.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12326 on: Yesterday at 11:45:42 AM »
Quote
Salah needs to be careful, I've seen him sacrifice his team-mate before for glory

Fuck me, sounds like he's making some kind of sinister threat to Mo! Watch your back Mo, Garth is gonna be following you home one night when you least suspect it if you dare "go for glory" again ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12327 on: Yesterday at 11:49:12 AM »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:41:20 AM
^ Garth fucking hates Salah. When he accused him of being the worst diver ever in English football the die was cast for the situation we have now, whereby he gets fuck all.
I hate it when pundits drive an agenda, but the bigger issue here is that if referees find themselves influenced by a professional idiot like Crooks, then refereeing in this country is even worse than we thought.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12328 on: Yesterday at 02:21:15 PM »
Some shitty clickbait article online with Owen saying there is still a rift between Salah and Mane. Its pure shite, at worst its a professional rivalry, both seem very happy to me at the moment.
Logged
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12329 on: Yesterday at 02:31:31 PM »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:41:20 AM
^ Garth fucking hates Salah.

He's a fucking twat.

Salah has 38 assists in 161 appearances for us.

Yeah he sometimes goes for a shot when he could pass, but then every striker other than Firmino does that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12330 on: Yesterday at 02:34:57 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 02:31:31 PM
He's a fucking twat.

Salah has 38 assists in 161 appearances for us.

Yeah he sometimes goes for a shot when he could pass, but then every striker other than Firmino does that.

It's insane, two seasons ago Mane had 2 assists all year [in the league], and no one was talking about him being selfish, but apparently Salah was.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12331 on: Today at 02:51:28 AM »
Did he... Well, DIVE last night? It's a dive, right?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12332 on: Today at 03:12:34 AM »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 02:51:28 AM
Did he... Well, DIVE last night? It's a dive, right?
Wot?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12333 on: Today at 08:16:27 AM »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 02:51:28 AM
Did he... Well, DIVE last night? It's a dive, right?

No, thats....falling, with style.


At least, that's what Woody thinks.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12334 on: Today at 08:18:04 AM »
Absolute dive, and then seconds later he was one on one with the goalie and all the defenders were stood a few yards behind... and he just shoots instead of passing to Mane?!
