« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 303 304 305 306 307 [308]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1171967 times)

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,889
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12280 on: October 17, 2020, 03:13:49 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 17, 2020, 03:03:09 PM
100 goals in 159 games is absurd.

Plus the assists and the fact he is a constant pain in the arse to defend against. Stunning
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,685
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12281 on: October 17, 2020, 03:31:58 PM »
Stunning goal from Mo, deserved to be on the winning side for it.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,340
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12282 on: October 17, 2020, 05:19:11 PM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on October 17, 2020, 03:13:49 PM
Plus the assists and the fact he is a constant pain in the arse to defend against. Stunning

Yeah, he's incredible.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,606
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12283 on: October 17, 2020, 05:21:06 PM »
Just wish hed remember how to score them little curlers into the top bin  :(

Cant remember his last one he struck clean  ;D
Logged
AHA!

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,372
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12284 on: October 17, 2020, 05:21:25 PM »
Third quickest player to get to a hundred goals for Liverpool, incredible achievement.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,548
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12285 on: October 17, 2020, 05:27:23 PM »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on October 17, 2020, 05:21:06 PM
Just wish hed remember how to score them little curlers into the top bin  :(

Cant remember his last one he struck clean  ;D
Don't mind him twatting them like rockets into the top bin.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online NarutoReds

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 736
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12286 on: October 18, 2020, 01:37:18 AM »
I believe Salah is the fourth best player in the world behind Mbappe / Neymar right now?
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,776
  • Seis Veces
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12287 on: October 18, 2020, 11:34:16 AM »
The time in which he's scored 100 goals is incredible for a player who's not an actual striker. I just remember thinking when we signed him it'd be an excellent addition if he can reach 15 goals in the league and 20 odd in all competitions, judging by what he done at Roma. That first season is still a shocker, 44 goals. I know his tallies weren't quite as prolific in the last two seasons, but the goals have been more important. If he does see out the rest of his best days here, I don't doubt he could end up hitting 200.

With transfers being more common these days I think it's even more impressive when you get players scoring 100+ goals for a single club. 17 in club history feels like a very impressive number to reach at least 100. Salah's scored as many as Toshack now and should soon overtake Barnes's tally of 108. He'll likely end up in our top 10 list. What a player.

Mane is on 85 goals now and I think he'll get his 100th come the end of the season. It's great to have that goal scoring experience in your side, players who have been there and done it. Hopefully Bobby can find his scoring touch again soon.
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Offline kasperoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
  • JFT 96
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12288 on: October 18, 2020, 11:35:13 AM »
Lethal.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 PM
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,776
  • Seis Veces
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12289 on: October 18, 2020, 11:36:22 AM »
Quote from: NarutoReds on October 18, 2020, 01:37:18 AM
I believe Salah is the fourth best player in the world behind Mbappe / Neymar right now?

With all due respect to Mbappe, I don't see how he can be considered as good as Salah. When he's in his best years he may be, and he's still ridiculously young, but if Mbappe had been playing for us since 2017 and not Salah, would he have put up Mo's numbers? I highly doubt it. Could Salah have done Mbappe's numbers? Yes, obviously, and he'd have done more. Neymar's a big fanny, too.
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Online Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all live in a Robbie Fowler house. ***JFT96***
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12290 on: October 18, 2020, 12:37:43 PM »
Quote from: disgraced cake on October 18, 2020, 11:36:22 AM
With all due respect to Mbappe, I don't see how he can be considered as good as Salah. When he's in his best years he may be, and he's still ridiculously young, but if Mbappe had been playing for us since 2017 and not Salah, would he have put up Mo's numbers? I highly doubt it. Could Salah have done Mbappe's numbers? Yes, obviously, and he'd have done more. Neymar's a big fanny, too.
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,161
  • YNWA
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12291 on: October 18, 2020, 12:46:17 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 17, 2020, 03:03:09 PM
100 goals in 159 games is absurd.

38 assists too.

Quite phenomenal to be honest.
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12292 on: October 18, 2020, 01:17:04 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 18, 2020, 12:46:17 PM
38 assists too.

Quite phenomenal to be honest.

It's frustrating that we have one the best players in the world in our team and we can't see him in the flesh. It's only by being in the ground that you really appreciate what a phenomenon he is. It's not just his goals but his speed, stength and just outlandish skill that hits you. My seat is on the left of the Main Stand and it's an absolute priviledge to watch him at work.
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 296
  • Up the Reds, and all that
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12293 on: October 18, 2020, 01:18:49 PM »
Brilliant player, and somehow still criminally underrated.
Logged
77 - 78 - 81 - 84 - 05 - 19

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,620
  • JFT96.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12294 on: October 18, 2020, 02:40:03 PM »
I didn't think he had his best game yesterday. He worked hard but it just wasn't falling for him, and in fairness Digne done well against him and put in some good tackles.


But he stepped up like world class operators do. The more you watch it the better his goal gets. He's criminally underrated.
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,086
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12295 on: October 18, 2020, 02:49:36 PM »
best player in the league for me
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,818
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12296 on: October 18, 2020, 03:10:13 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on October 18, 2020, 02:40:03 PM
I didn't think he had his best game yesterday. He worked hard but it just wasn't falling for him, and in fairness Digne done well against him and put in some good tackles.
Have to say I partly disagree. I think, as usual, he had a pretty good game doing so much stuff that tends to go under the radar because it isn't goal contributing. Great movement, stretching the play, drawing and keeping players occupied, clever passing and activity in the box. And despite claims to the contrary, he tracked back, and did defensive work as well. Ok he's not a defensively trained player and he's not going to be as good at those roles as some others, but he does his bit and at the very least makes things awkward for their man on the ball. And he scored a great goal, of course.

Unfortunately he also had one of those days where a couple of his shots on goal ended up weak and fizzling and straight at the keeper, instead of powerful and incisive. This happens from time to time and in that regard he's like every other player; everyone has moments that don't work some games. Problem seems to be that with Salah people remember those moments far more than all his other contributions.

Quote
But he stepped up like world class operators do. The more you watch it the better his goal gets. He's criminally underrated.
Quite right
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12297 on: October 19, 2020, 12:12:59 AM »
Funny feeling:
Salah will go back to having a freakishly high scoring season, like the outlier one he had (his first with LFC?)

Clues
- No crowds, less pressure on strikers, so all teams are scoring more, all defenses are struggling more
- Thiago Alcantara....
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Abin465

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 41
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12298 on: October 19, 2020, 06:53:32 AM »
Class as always. He was also having to track back a lot with Rodriguez playing a lot of balls into space on our right.

Anyone think the link between Trent and Mo has not got going this season? Opposition seems to have this well covered recently. Earlier I felt Mo used to receive balls from Trent more early/in lots of space - it also acted as an easy way to relieve pressure on us.
Logged

Offline Roger Federer

  • Christ imagine naming yourself after Roger Federer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12299 on: October 19, 2020, 08:57:54 AM »
He's been superb in the first few games, not only going forward but his defensive work is perhaps at an even higher level this season so far. He's always been a hard worker, but in previous seasons we've often let him stay further up the pitch than Mane on the other side, now though it seems as if Salah tracks back as much and he's stopped a few counters by sprinting back already. Both him and Mane are unique in this aspect as far as I'm aware, two complete players. They are strikers in and around the box, wingers when out wide, and work harder than any comparable forwards in defence.   
Logged

Offline Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,261
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12300 on: October 19, 2020, 09:06:04 AM »
The way hes burying those little half chances so nonchalantly looks very positive to me, we could be about to witness peak goal scoring Salah again. As mentioned above, if he starts bagging those curlers again, defences will be in even more trouble.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,685
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12301 on: October 19, 2020, 09:31:20 AM »
Quote from: Abin465 on October 19, 2020, 06:53:32 AM
Class as always. He was also having to track back a lot with Rodriguez playing a lot of balls into space on our right.

Anyone think the link between Trent and Mo has not got going this season? Opposition seems to have this well covered recently. Earlier I felt Mo used to receive balls from Trent more early/in lots of space - it also acted as an easy way to relieve pressure on us.

Opposition teams definitely target that side more than the other, obviously that's due to Virgil so I wonder if this might even out a bit now Virgil's not there and Trent might be freed up a bit more.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline na fir dearg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12302 on: October 19, 2020, 12:56:25 PM »
I love the way he is passing the ball around at the moment, looks so dangerous around the goal
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,751
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12303 on: October 19, 2020, 12:58:18 PM »
Quote from: Adeemo on October 19, 2020, 09:06:04 AM
The way hes burying those little half chances so nonchalantly looks very positive to me, we could be about to witness peak goal scoring Salah again. As mentioned above, if he starts bagging those curlers again, defences will be in even more trouble.

The one on Saturday, his first against Villa and second against Leeds were all very instinctive and struck so cleanly. Hes clearly full of confidence at the moment, long may it last.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,685
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12304 on: October 19, 2020, 02:57:05 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 19, 2020, 12:58:18 PM
The one on Saturday, his first against Villa and second against Leeds were all very instinctive and struck so cleanly. Hes clearly full of confidence at the moment, long may it last.

I love the way he looks almost pissed off when he twats that sort of goal in.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,818
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12305 on: October 19, 2020, 04:24:39 PM »
Think goalswise this is his best season start  - better even than his first season with us. If he carries on at the same rate...

...and yet even aside from goals he is doing so much. Outstanding passing as well now - I mean he was always a good passer but he's gone up several notches recently. Lots of defensive work, too.

Seems to be taking deeper positions more often (to the eye - I haven't checked the data); wonder if that's part of some longer term plan for the tweaking of the whole attack. It might also be why he's not combining as often with Trent, as his positioning is different.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,818
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12306 on: October 19, 2020, 04:27:12 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 19, 2020, 02:57:05 PM
I love the way he looks almost pissed off when he twats that sort of goal in.
Perhaps he's pissed off that there are no fans to run to and soak up the joy. He's always had a fantastic rapport with the fans - going to them first  after scoring more often than a lot of players do.

We're pissed off that we're not there for you as well, Mo
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,670
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12307 on: Yesterday at 01:00:21 PM »
One of the highest assist makers this calendar year I believe. Doesn't pass tho apparently.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,670
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12308 on: Yesterday at 10:19:08 PM »
That touch and volley though. Different class.
Logged

Online ubb! please

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,272
  • He asked for it!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12309 on: Yesterday at 10:21:26 PM »
He's been on it since the restart.  This is what world class looks like.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,599
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12310 on: Yesterday at 10:27:16 PM »
Shame that goal didn't count.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,141
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12311 on: Yesterday at 10:27:18 PM »
I thought he was great tonight. Very unlucky not to be on the scoresheet too with the one that hit the post. That disallowed goal was sublime.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12312 on: Yesterday at 10:27:57 PM »
One of these days Mo's going to score 5 or 6 in a game,won't ever get a penalty though.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,685
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12313 on: Yesterday at 11:01:25 PM »
What a gorgeous goal that would have been. :(
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12314 on: Yesterday at 11:04:29 PM »
Was fouled (again) when he hit the post. Its beyond parody now how much he is allowed to be grappled with zero punishment for the defender
Logged

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #12315 on: Today at 12:25:27 AM »
I think we should loan Salah to Man Utd till Jan.
A. They need him more than us
B. The training there will do young Mo a world of good.
Think of all the pens he would  win....and the techniques he would learn in training and in games to get them awarded. Magnificent skill growth,  will be the making of young Mo.

In the long run, the loan move would be worth it for the pen earning skill development alone
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 303 304 305 306 307 [308]   Go Up
« previous next »
 