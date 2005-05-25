He's been superb in the first few games, not only going forward but his defensive work is perhaps at an even higher level this season so far. He's always been a hard worker, but in previous seasons we've often let him stay further up the pitch than Mane on the other side, now though it seems as if Salah tracks back as much and he's stopped a few counters by sprinting back already. Both him and Mane are unique in this aspect as far as I'm aware, two complete players. They are strikers in and around the box, wingers when out wide, and work harder than any comparable forwards in defence.