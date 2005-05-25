The time in which he's scored 100 goals is incredible for a player who's not an actual striker. I just remember thinking when we signed him it'd be an excellent addition if he can reach 15 goals in the league and 20 odd in all competitions, judging by what he done at Roma. That first season is still a shocker, 44 goals. I know his tallies weren't quite as prolific in the last two seasons, but the goals have been more important. If he does see out the rest of his best days here, I don't doubt he could end up hitting 200.



With transfers being more common these days I think it's even more impressive when you get players scoring 100+ goals for a single club. 17 in club history feels like a very impressive number to reach at least 100. Salah's scored as many as Toshack now and should soon overtake Barnes's tally of 108. He'll likely end up in our top 10 list. What a player.



Mane is on 85 goals now and I think he'll get his 100th come the end of the season. It's great to have that goal scoring experience in your side, players who have been there and done it. Hopefully Bobby can find his scoring touch again soon.