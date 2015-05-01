Salah is a continual threat and makes such a difference to our attacking ability. Mainly due to how teams change how they defend against us when he plays. His pace frightens team. As does he persistent efforts to make goalscoring runs and make defences think.



He's not the all action, emotional figure of a Luis Suarez and he doesn't quite have the same grace and fluidity of a Thierry Henry, however he should be talked about in the same bracket of quality in terms of Premier league greats.



In terms of Liverpool forwards I've seen, it's hard to compare due to Salah being a wide forward and most of our best forward being more central strikers. In saying that, he's undoubtedly a better player than Fowler, Torres and Owen (who were all varying degrees of brilliant for the club). He's performing at a higher level than some of those players have done. I'd also argue he's had 3 brilliant season where only really Fowler had 3 very good seasons out of those other strikers (albeit in a crappy Premier League and not in European football).



Beyond those you are really getting down to Rush and Suarez - I'm not counting John Barnes as he played midfield but would be unbelievable in a current 4-3-3- system.. Rush is ther best out and out striker I've seen for us. He was considerably better than the likes of Fowler and Owen (and lots of others). Hard to compare him to Salah since both were elite in different aspects of forward play. Similarity between the players is their electric pace and their ability to be a constant threat on the shoulder of the last defender. Obviously this was harder for Rush given he played his peak years before the offside rule was changed in 1990. Both work incredibly hard for the team. Rush is the more natural finisher but Salah is probably the better dribbler and passer.



I think Salah to Suarez is a more true comparison, given they've played in the same era and they can both play in central and wide attacking areas. I would say Suarez's peak season is hard to match for all round contribution, even with Salah putting up a 44 goal season. However, I would say Salah has 3 better full season than Suarez had for us. In his 1st 18 months Suarez was very good but nowhere near the level of 2012 to 2014. Salah has had 2 excellent seasons and 1 outstanding season at the club already, and is likely to add to this. Disciplinary wise he's also miles ahead of Suarez.



For me, I think Salah will go down as one of our greatest 11 players when we dream up best ever Liverpool XI's in the future. It's arguable that he's already in there for anyone under 40 putting this type of team together. He's not alone in this within the current team (VvD, Robertson, Mane and TAA have genuine shouts). In terms of Premier League attacking greats I think he's up there in the top bracket. He's at the level of what Shearer, Rooney, Suarez, Aguero, Ronaldo and Henry where/are at. I think he's better than some of those player were but not quite at the level of Henry, who sets the benchmark for attacking excellence in the Premier League era.