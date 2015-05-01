« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 289 290 291 292 293 [294]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1096839 times)

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,215
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11720 on: Yesterday at 11:43:49 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:30:10 PM
Insane.

Espcially when for the last two seasons we really havne't played with a set up that suits him
Obivously its LFC not SalahFC and we've been set up to win games but he really does feed on scraps in a lot of the time, deals with a load of ball over his head, down the channels etc.... but he's relentless - at times a 1 man attack in his ability to give you a constant threat

Not only that, and this feeds into your point further, but after his first season where he destroyed the league (and when maybe our setup was more attuned to get the best out of him), defenders around the league have not only ganged up on him where he now has two-three players on him at all times but also the manhandling that he now has to endure has been absolutely ridiculous. The number of times defenders have arms around and over his shoulders and pretty much trying to pull him down while not even getting a foul continues to astound me. The man can't get a freekick or penalty for his life but somehow the perception that he goes down easily has seemed to stick (at least with some commentators).

Doing so well despite all of this is what has made him really elite and emphasizes the insanity of the numbers he has posted so far.
Logged

Offline simesy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,312
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11721 on: Yesterday at 11:47:30 PM »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:25:15 PM
If he played for the red Manc twats, the media would never shut up about him. We know this because the media does it with players without even half his talent. He is a phenomenon and is all ours  8) What really pisses me off is this 'he goes down easily' bollocks. If anything, he stays on his feet too damn often compared to many others.
I would say he's probably the most fouled forward in the league and he doesnt go down enough.
Logged
When you're in the penalty area & dont know what to do with the ball, stick it in the net & we'll discuss the options later"  Bob Paisley

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,942
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11722 on: Yesterday at 11:48:42 PM »
Mo is one of the best to ever play the game. 

Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,278
  • Boss Tha
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11723 on: Today at 12:36:04 AM »
On the comms I was watching, Matt Holland (I think] was raving about him.

Quite right too, that was some performance from Mighty Mo.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline Zoomers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,795
  • Meow
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11724 on: Today at 05:36:46 AM »
Fuck Vardy, I want our Mo to get the golden boot.
Logged
Quote from: The Infamous_LFC on September 10, 2016, 06:29:33 PM
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,815
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11725 on: Today at 06:22:51 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:33:47 PM
Man would run over his granny to get another Golden Boot.  ;D
Hahaha ... too true. So single minded and very focus
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Offline Desert Red Fox

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11726 on: Today at 06:23:12 AM »
Literally one of the best ever to play for Liverpool. He's a legend.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11727 on: Today at 08:04:42 AM »


The numbers he produces are nothing short of incredible.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11728 on: Today at 09:05:26 AM »
Will end his career at Liverpool in our consensus all time 11 I reckon

He has this game clocked. 100 goals and assist in 104 games is Messi-esque, simple as that
« Last Edit: Today at 09:07:41 AM by Clayton Bigsby »
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,850
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11729 on: Today at 09:58:33 AM »
27 Assists is a pretty good statistic for someone who is "selfish".
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 PM
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,415
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11730 on: Today at 10:07:51 AM »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 09:58:33 AM
27 Assists is a pretty good statistic for someone who is "selfish".

Pretty good = best in the league over the last 3 seasons it seems (for a forward). He could and should have more though!

Not slating him at all, just an area where he can still improve, which is scary considering those numbers.
Logged

Offline Dynasty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11731 on: Today at 10:13:11 AM »
By far our best attacker no disrespect to the others  who are class.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,087
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11732 on: Today at 10:27:41 AM »
I love him. He is elite and seems a really nice person too.
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 247
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11733 on: Today at 10:27:57 AM »
Quote from: Dynasty on Today at 10:13:11 AM
By far our best attacker no disrespect to the others  who are class.

I honestly struggle to have a favourite. I've been purring about Sadio all season, personally, but love the other two just the same. We are just bloody brilliant. Good isn't it.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,744
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11734 on: Today at 10:29:32 AM »
Quote from: Dynasty on Today at 10:13:11 AM
By far our best attacker no disrespect to the others  who are class.

Hes not, which is why were so good. Mane and Bobby are also absolutely exceptional players and we dont need to big any of them up over the others.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline NarutoReds

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11735 on: Today at 10:36:38 AM »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 10:51:26 PM
Agreed.
It's been going on for so long now it's stupid.

And during that time - since he's been here - he's been consistently good so there's just no reason why he's not getting as much respect and praise as players with poorer stats (e.g. Kane and all the other 'blue-eyed boys').

I'm starting to think it's just down to plain old xenophobia....with who knows, a few other unfair biases thrown in there for good measure.
He's a consistent, world-class player with amazing numbers.
But he's brown, Arab and Muslim with fuzzy hair and he doesn't speak the Queen's English so **** him!

Bang out of order!
Respect? I think its normal for Harry Kane to get more "respect" than Salah, mate... Kane is from Walthamstow, London...
Captain of England national team and to quote Wikipedia, Harry Kane:

"Regarded as one of the best strikers in world football, Kane is known for his prolific goalscoring record as well as his ability to link play."

Its normal, I guess. Come on... Its okay to say Harry Kane is more prolific and a better footballer than Salah.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,071
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11736 on: Today at 10:46:45 AM »
Salah is a continual threat and makes such a difference to our attacking ability. Mainly due to how teams change how they defend against us when he plays. His pace frightens team. As does he persistent efforts to make goalscoring runs and make defences think.

He's not the all action, emotional figure of a Luis Suarez and he doesn't quite have the same grace and fluidity of a Thierry Henry, however he should be talked about in the same bracket of quality in terms of Premier league greats.

In terms of Liverpool forwards I've seen, it's hard to compare due to Salah being a wide forward and most of our best forward being more central strikers. In saying that, he's undoubtedly a better player than Fowler, Torres and Owen (who were all varying degrees of brilliant for the club). He's performing at a higher level than some of those players have done. I'd also argue he's had 3 brilliant season where only really Fowler had 3 very good seasons out of those other strikers (albeit in a crappy Premier League and not in European football).

Beyond those you are really getting down to Rush and Suarez -  I'm not counting John Barnes as he played midfield but would be unbelievable in a current 4-3-3- system.. Rush is ther best out and out striker I've seen for us. He was considerably better than the likes of Fowler and Owen (and lots of others). Hard to compare him to Salah since both were elite in different aspects of forward play. Similarity between the players is their electric pace and their ability to be a constant threat on the shoulder of the last defender. Obviously this was harder for Rush given he played his peak years before the offside rule was changed in 1990. Both work incredibly hard for the team. Rush is the more natural finisher but Salah is probably the better dribbler and passer.

I think Salah to Suarez is a more true comparison, given they've played in the same era and they can both play in central and wide attacking areas. I would say Suarez's peak season is hard to match for all round contribution, even with Salah putting up a 44 goal season. However, I would say Salah has 3 better full season than Suarez had for us. In his 1st 18 months Suarez was very good but nowhere near the level of 2012 to 2014. Salah has had 2 excellent seasons and 1 outstanding season at the club already, and is likely to add to this. Disciplinary wise he's also miles ahead of Suarez.

For me, I think Salah will go down as one of our greatest 11 players when we dream up best ever Liverpool XI's in the future. It's arguable that he's already in there for anyone under 40 putting this type of team together. He's not alone in this within the current team (VvD, Robertson, Mane and TAA have genuine shouts). In terms of Premier League attacking greats I think he's up there in the top bracket. He's at the level of what Shearer, Rooney, Suarez, Aguero, Ronaldo and Henry where/are at. I think he's better than some of those player were but not quite at the level of Henry, who sets the benchmark for attacking excellence in the Premier League era.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:44:07 AM by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 PM
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,415
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11737 on: Today at 11:08:30 AM »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:46:45 AM
Salah is a continual threat and makes such a difference to our attacking ability. Mainly due to how teams change how they defend against us when he plays. His pace frightens team. As does he persistent efforts to make goalscoring runs and make defences think.

He's not the all action, emotional figure of a Luis Suarez and he doesn't quite have the same grace and fluidity of a Thierry Henry, however he should be talked about in the same bracket of quality in terms of Premier league greats.

In terms of Liverpool forwards I've seen, it's hard to compare due to Salah being a wide forward and most of our best forward being more central strikers. In saying that, he's undoubtedly a better player than Fowler, Torres and Owen (who were all varying degrees of brilliant for the club). He's performing at a higher level than some of those players have done. I'd also argue he's had 3 brilliant season where only really Fowler had 3 very good seasons out of those other strikers (albeit in a crappy Premier League and not in European football).

Beyond those you are really getting down to Rush and Suarez -  I'm not counting John Barnes as he played midfield but would be unbelievable in a current 4-3-3- system.. Rush is ther best out and out striker I've seen for us. He was considerably better than the likes of Fowler and Owen (and lots of others). Hard to compare him to Salah since both were elite in different aspects of forward play. Similarity between the players is their electric pace and their ability to be a constant threat on the shoulder of the last defender. Obviously this was harder for Rush given he played his peak years before the offside rule was changed in 1990. Both work incredibly hard for the team. Rush is the more natural finisher but Salah is probably the better dribbler and passer.

I think Salah to Suarez is a more true comparison, given they've played in the same era and they can both play in central and wide attacking areas. I would say Suarez's peak season is hard to match for all round contribution, even with Salah putting up a 44 goal season. However, I would say Salah has 3 better full season than Suarez had for us. In his 1st 18 months Suarez was very good but nowhere near the level of 2012 to 2014. Salah has had 3 excellent season and 1 outstanding season at the club already, and is likely to add to this. Disciplinary wise he's also miles ahead of Suarez.

For me, I think Salah will go down as one of our greatest 11 players when we dream up best ever Liverpool XI's in the future. It's arguable that he's already in there for anyone under 40 putting this type of team together. He's not alone in this within the current team (VvD, Robertson, Mane and TAA have genuine shouts). In terms of Premier League attacking greats I think he's up there in the top bracket. He's at the level of what Shearer, Rooney, Suarez, Aguero, Ronaldo and Henry where/are at. I think he's better than some of those player were but not quite at the level of Henry, who sets the benchmark for attacking excellence in the Premier League era.

Good post this.

Would add Alisson to the list of those pushing for our best 11 - especially for those of us (just) under 40.

Incidentally, Shearer/Henry reign at top for me. Henry the superior all-round player, but Shearer's numbers are actually insane. He was a brilliant, brilliant player at his peak and remained one of the best finishers I've even seen even after two career threatening injuries.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,883
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11738 on: Today at 11:11:56 AM »
Quote from: Dynasty on Today at 10:13:11 AM
By far our best attacker no disrespect to the others  who are class.

If you added up the first goal (very important) and winning goal rather than goals in a rout I'd bet money Mane comes out on top for this season.
As an aside, Suarez was obviously the main player in 13/14 but Sturridge got more goals that led directly to points.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:14:11 AM by spider-neil »
Logged

Online na fir dearg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,082
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11739 on: Today at 11:53:00 AM »
hope he can keep going and get the golden boot again - I think whenever he doesn't play I realise how much the team miss him, he's just a constant threat
« Last Edit: Today at 11:54:43 AM by na fir dearg »
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,071
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11740 on: Today at 11:54:17 AM »
Quote from: wige on Today at 11:08:30 AM
Good post this.

Would add Alisson to the list of those pushing for our best 11 - especially for those of us (just) under 40.

Incidentally, Shearer/Henry reign at top for me. Henry the superior all-round player, but Shearer's numbers are actually insane. He was a brilliant, brilliant player at his peak and remained one of the best finishers I've even seen even after two career threatening injuries.

Missed Alisson. Good point.

Good point on Shearer too. He's definitely the 2nd best striker in the Premier league era. Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player to have ever played in the Premier League but a lot of that is due to how he played for only the last 2 or 3 seasons at United. Mainly it's due to how he built on those 3 seasons at Madrid. Premier League performance wise Shearer and Henry were better and did it for more seasons. Could make the same argument for Rooney too.

Salah is getting close to the top end of that bracket. Another 2 x 20 league goal seasons and Salah's Premier League scoring record is getting comparable with Shearer (7 x 20 league goal seasons) and Henry's (5 x 20 league goal seasons). For comparison Rooney has 2 such seasons, Aguero 6 season and Ronaldo 1 (in Premier League).
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 PM
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,296
  • YNWA
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11741 on: Today at 11:59:23 AM »
Good player.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11742 on: Today at 02:30:15 PM »
Quote from: Zoomers on Today at 05:36:46 AM
Fuck Vardy, I want our Mo to get the golden boot.

that kick on mustafi is truly disgusting. English players do get a free pass when it comes to violent behaviour on the pitch.
Logged

Offline Silverbird

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11743 on: Today at 02:41:54 PM »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 09:58:33 AM
27 Assists is a pretty good statistic for someone who is "selfish".

Look, I love Salah, mind you, and to some extent, I accept that strikers should be selfish, but I don't think the fact that he has provided 27 assists necessarily rebuts the argument that he's "selfish". Some of those 27 assists weren't intended, and at least two come to mind. The "assist" to Firmino for our third against Burnley earlier in the season, and today's "assist" to Henderson for our second. Both involved Salah trying to cut in to take a shot and the ball taking a lucky bounce into the path of the goalscorer.

I think Salah is an elite striker, and I accept strikers have to be selfish to some extent - but if a striker chooses to take a chance himself, it should be because he believes he's in a better position to score (which decision may or may not be right), and not because he wants to score himself. It's the same act (of taking a chance on your own), but the intention determines whether the player is "selfish" or not. I still love Salah, and wouldn't dream of selling him, but I think it's acceptable and fair to admire Salah's scoring (and assisting) statistics and at the same time wish he would just look up and pass that bit more. Like Firmino letting the ball run across for Salah to score against Brighton even though he could have taken the shot himself.
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,679
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11744 on: Today at 02:46:04 PM »
Quote from: Silverbird on Today at 02:41:54 PM
Look, I love Salah, mind you, and to some extent, I accept that strikers should be selfish, but I don't think the fact that he has provided 27 assists necessarily rebuts the argument that he's "selfish". Some of those 27 assists weren't intended, and at least two come to mind. The "assist" to Firmino for our third against Burnley earlier in the season, and today's "assist" to Henderson for our second. Both involved Salah trying to cut in to take a shot and the ball taking a lucky bounce into the path of the goalscorer.

I think Salah is an elite striker, and I accept strikers have to be selfish to some extent - but if a striker chooses to take a chance himself, it should be because he believes he's in a better position to score (which decision may or may not be right), and not because he wants to score himself. It's the same act (of taking a chance on your own), but the intention determines whether the player is "selfish" or not. I still love Salah, and wouldn't dream of selling him, but I think it's acceptable and fair to admire Salah's scoring (and assisting) statistics and at the same time wish he would just look up and pass that bit more. Like Firmino letting the ball run across for Salah to score against Brighton even though he could have taken the shot himself.

There's a different statistic that you can look at if you want to nit pick the assists

Chances created.

From the PL's website

''Big chances created '' - 41, in all of his time here.

Let's compare him to Mane, who has been in the league longer than Mo and longer at the club than Mo.

In that same category he has 41 big chances created as well.

But you won't hear anyone talk about Mane being selfish.


Logged

Offline Silverbird

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11745 on: Today at 02:57:50 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 02:46:04 PM
There's a different statistic that you can look at if you want to nit pick the assists

Chances created.

From the PL's website

''Big chances created '' - 41, in all of his time here.

Let's compare him to Mane, who has been in the league longer than Mo and longer at the club than Mo.

In that same category he has 41 big chances created as well.

But you won't hear anyone talk about Mane being selfish.




Thanks, I am not nitpicking the stat. Just saying that the assists stat itself doesn't paint a full picture. And yes, the chance created stat might be more telling of whether a player is "selfish", but maybe not.

The most accurate way to measure "selfishness" I imagine is to tally the times when a player has someone else in a better position but opts not to pass the ball and takes the chance himself. Obviously, this stat is not measured (I think).

My guess is people who think Salah is "selfish" base that view on observations of Salah playing, and those moments where he doesn't pass and doesn't score jumps out at us. Of course, Mane's reaction in "that" game sticks in people's minds. Those moments late in the Brighton game where on a couple of occasions he could have passed, and his single-mindedness in going for goal make me think he's being 'selfish" in those moments, but certainly I have seen many occasions when he has played his teammates in. Maybe Salah just has "selfish" days and "unselfish" days, but for the record, I think he's brilliant and ridiculously underrated for some reason (I don't understand this myself given his stats). Maybe he will only be appreciated when he stops playing and commentators look back on his goalscoring and assist records.
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,679
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11746 on: Today at 03:19:15 PM »
Quote
Thanks, I am not nitpicking the stat. Just saying that the assists stat itself doesn't paint a full picture. And yes, the chance created stat might be more telling of whether a player is "selfish", but maybe not.

The most accurate way to measure "selfishness" I imagine is to tally the times when a player has someone else in a better position but opts not to pass the ball and takes the chance himself. Obviously, this stat is not measured (I think).

My guess is people who think Salah is "selfish" base that view on observations of Salah playing, and those moments where he doesn't pass and doesn't score jumps out at us. Of course, Mane's reaction in "that" game sticks in people's minds. Those moments late in the Brighton game where on a couple of occasions he could have passed, and his single-mindedness in going for goal make me think he's being 'selfish" in those moments, but certainly I have seen many occasions when he has played his teammates in. Maybe Salah just has "selfish" days and "unselfish" days, but for the record, I think he's brilliant and ridiculously underrated for some reason (I don't understand this myself given his stats). Maybe he will only be appreciated when he stops playing and commentators look back on his goalscoring and assist records.

People have a different narrative for Mane than they do for Salah, for whatever reason, it is what it is.

Mane had an absolute glaring opportunity to pass to a team-mate against Everton at Anfield in 2017 that would have killed the game off at that point, and he didn't. But the reason people don't remember it, is because none of his team-mates threw a fit like he did when Salah didn't pass the ball to him.

Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,095
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11747 on: Today at 03:45:25 PM »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 11:43:49 PM
The number of times defenders have arms around and over his shoulders and pretty much trying to pull him down while not even getting a foul continues to astound me. The man can't get a freekick or penalty for his life but somehow the perception that he goes down easily has seemed to stick (at least with some commentators).



So true this. They hang off him constantly - its like there's been a league wide resolution that you can play him like its rugby league to make it fairer.

Can't remember any super star in this league getting such shitty treatment from refs - even Suarez used to get decisions....
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,162
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11748 on: Today at 03:50:22 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:45:25 PM

So true this. They hang off him constantly - its like there's been a league wide resolution that you can play him like its rugby league to make it fairer.

Can't remember any super star in this league getting such shitty treatment from refs - even Suarez used to get decisions....

Maybe we should start singing "We're gonna have a party when Salah gets a pen..." :P
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,535
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11749 on: Today at 03:56:14 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 03:19:15 PM
People have a different narrative for Mane than they do for Salah, for whatever reason, it is what it is.

Mane had an absolute glaring opportunity to pass to a team-mate against Everton at Anfield in 2017 that would have killed the game off at that point, and he didn't. But the reason people don't remember it, is because none of his team-mates threw a fit like he did when Salah didn't pass the ball to him.
Salah was having a right go at Mane last night. That could have been the difference between Salah winning the golden boot or not and he was right to be unhappy about it.
Logged

Offline daveonthespionkop1900

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11750 on: Today at 03:58:04 PM »
Absolutely love Mo and hate the selfish tag but at the moment he is on my all time team bench.. Can't split up the Dalglish /Rush partnership
Logged
walk on...walk on...

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,679
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11751 on: Today at 04:02:59 PM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 03:56:14 PM
Salah was having a right go at Mane last night. That could have been the difference between Salah winning the golden boot or not and he was right to be unhappy about it.

Not where near the extent to Mane's reaction on the bench.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,535
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11752 on: Today at 04:29:23 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 04:02:59 PM
Not where near the extent to Mane's reaction on the bench.
Its hard to find Salah ever getting angry, not even when he had his arms twisted by that c*nt Ramos. I wished he had taken his shin pads and threw it at someone.
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11753 on: Today at 04:55:08 PM »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 09:05:26 AM
Will end his career at Liverpool in our consensus all time 11 I reckon

He has this game clocked. 100 goals and assist in 104 games is Messi-esque, simple as that

Considering Paisley would be manager of that XI he would still need to adapt Klopp's style slightly to go from 4-4-2 to 4-3-3:

Alisson
Nicol Hansen VvD Neal
Gerrard Souness Hughes
Salah Rush Mane

Tight calls (obviously) leaving out so many legends past and current. Mane over Barnes can go either way to be honest. Emilyn Hughes though not as talented as others was Henderson like.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,368
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11754 on: Today at 05:12:14 PM »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:36:38 AM
Respect? I think its normal for Harry Kane to get more "respect" than Salah, mate... Kane is from Walthamstow, London...
Captain of England national team and to quote Wikipedia, Harry Kane:

"Regarded as one of the best strikers in world football, Kane is known for his prolific goalscoring record as well as his ability to link play."

Its normal, I guess. Come on... Its okay to say Harry Kane is more prolific and a better footballer than Salah.
No it's not. Kane is not a better footballer than Salah. Even an objective rival fan looking at their respective numbers and influence would have to say Salah is better.

The first part of your post contradicts the latter part.

Kane may be regarded more highly not because of his numbers or influence, but because of where he's from and who he represents.
In my book that is xenophobia and small-time.

Not having a personal dig at you mate. Just making a point.
Logged
Dalglish - Barnes - Beardsley - McManaman - Fowler - Owen - Gerrard - Torres - Suarez - Salah - Mane - Firmino

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,356
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11755 on: Today at 05:19:16 PM »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 05:12:14 PM
No it's not. Kane is not a better footballer than Salah. Even an objective rival fan looking at their respective numbers and influence would have to say Salah is better.

The first part of your post contradicts the latter part.

Kane may be regarded more highly not because of his numbers or influence, but because of where he's from and who he represents.
In my book that is xenophobia and small-time.

Not having a personal dig at you mate. Just making a point.

I am presuming he is fishing.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,943
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11756 on: Today at 05:32:12 PM »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 04:55:08 PM
Considering Paisley would be manager of that XI he would still need to adapt Klopp's style slightly to go from 4-4-2 to 4-3-3:

Alisson
Nicol Hansen VvD Neal
Gerrard Souness Hughes
Salah Rush Mane

Tight calls (obviously) leaving out so many legends past and current. Mane over Barnes can go either way to be honest. Emilyn Hughes though not as talented as others was Henderson like.

I love Mane and Salah but neither are as not as good as a prime John Barnes in my view
« Last Edit: Today at 05:33:45 PM by ac »
Logged

Online Stubby!

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,493
  • He asked for it!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11757 on: Today at 05:38:24 PM »
Quote from: ac on Today at 05:32:12 PM
I love Mane and Salah but neither are as not as good as a prime John Barnes in my view

Yup.  Barnes would've been a monster in this era, and would likely have played from the right instead of as a traditional left winger.  He had everything; speed, strength, technique, vision, finishing... outrageous player.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #11758 on: Today at 05:43:21 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 03:19:15 PM
People have a different narrative for Mane than they do for Salah, for whatever reason, it is what it is.

I think it is his barely believable debut season being subconsciously held against him.
 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 289 290 291 292 293 [294]   Go Up
« previous next »
 