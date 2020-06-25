I can only speak for myself, but I love him.



Salah is easily one of the most talented players I've seen play for the club in my lifetime. He's never caused us any problems off the pitch, there's never been the slightest hint of him wanting or agitating to go elsewhere, he's incredibly humble, he always delivers for us on the pitch and has been as instrumental as any of our players in contributing to us winning the two biggest trophies in club football.



He clearly loves the club and the city, and feels appreciated in return. Can't see any reason why Salah won't stay here for many years to come and add more individual and collective achievements to his legend at Liverpool.