Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
June 25, 2020, 12:30:52 PM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on June 25, 2020, 11:26:48 AM
Let him take penalties.  Oh no, we don't get any...

I know, it's awful. Whatever happened to Penaltypool?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
June 25, 2020, 12:33:46 PM
Quote from: Hazell on June 25, 2020, 12:30:52 PM
I know, it's awful. Whatever happened to Penaltypool?

amazing itsnt it, for a team thats only where it is because of VAR favours and a shit ton of penalties, we dont half get done by VAR refusing to overrule blatant missed penalty calls  ;D

Last nights score could have been 6 or 7 nil if the ref or the VAR ref had done his job, and if Gini had his shooting boots on.
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
June 25, 2020, 01:20:35 PM
There was one clueless tosser on here who said Salah wasn't good technically. I wonder where he is. Doesn't know what to do with the ball when he dribbles apparently
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
July 1, 2020, 06:27:29 AM
Salah did a quick interview with the Arabic Be In Sports network, translation below.

On if the team can get complacent after winning trophies, "No, not me. I put a lot of goals ahead of me to maintain that level and I am sure there is more to come. Staying on top is hard but we have been together here in Liverpool for three years and I feel we can win more trophies together. We were really unlucky against Atletico [in the CL] and everyone saw we performed better than them and as long as the hunger and motivation is there, we will win other trophies."

On his experience after returning to the PL from Italy, "After leaving Chelsea, I said I will be back [in England], and here I am, back and have won multiple trophies."

"I think it has been a good journey so far." He said. "After leaving Chelsea, I wanted to experience playing in another country and my experience in Italy, helped me become more mature to return back to the Premier League."

On Loving Anfield, "When I went to play against Liverpool when I was at Chelsea, I felt something different in that stadium than any other. I wished to play in there and for that club, and since then I told myself that if I come back to the Premier League, it has to be with Liverpool. I love it when the fans sing before the games, I enjoy it here and wish to stay for a long time. The crowd at Liverpool give the players an extra motivation."

On what he is feeling like after winning the title, "I can't put it into words, we ended a 30 year drought for the club."

On his relationship with Klopp and Mane, "Before coming here, I talked with the manager and asked him about his plans. The first thing I asked him was if Mane plays in my role, where will I play and he explained that he will put Mane on the other side so that we can both start together and that got me very excited." When asked about the incident with Mane against Burnley, he added, "There was nothing there, just some tension on the field and it ended by the end of the game. The next game, we played together and assisted each other."

Who is Liverpool's best player this season? "If you asked about Alisson, all of us will choose him. Same thing if you asked about Virgil. All of us, including myself deserve this achievement. Trent had a fantastic season so did Henderson, I think I will stick with Henderson. He has been here for 8 or 9 years and had a lot of tough times so that's why I will choose him as player of the season, he is a great person outside the pitch and motivates us on the pitch better than anyone else."

On his close relationship with Egyptian legend Aboutrika, "When I first started playing with the National Team, I played with him for 2 or 3 years and I always asked him about a lot of things. Not just him, but also Wael Gomaa, Hossam Ghaly and Emad Met'eb. I didn't care that they would get bored from my questions, I wanted to benefit from their experiences since they won 3 Africa Cup of Nations, meanwhile, I was just a young player. Aboutrika always answered my questions and explained a lot to me about my role, he is also the first to congratulate me on winning the title, sent me a birthday text and always keen on attending my matches here at Liverpool. I always try to keep a good relationship with lots of people."

Translated from here
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
July 1, 2020, 07:01:06 AM
Cheers mate, great little interview, especially this part "When I went to play against Liverpool when I was at Chelsea, I felt something different in that stadium than any other. I wished to play in there and for that club, and since then I told myself that if I come back to the Premier League, it has to be with Liverpool. I love it when the fans sing before the games, I enjoy it here and wish to stay for a long time. The crowd at Liverpool give the players an extra motivation."
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
July 1, 2020, 08:06:01 AM
Lovely interview.  ;D

Please stay forever, thanks.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
July 1, 2020, 08:09:39 AM
Great interview, thanks for that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
July 1, 2020, 09:38:13 AM
There's always been a weird assumption that Salah will be the first of our 'stars' to want to move on - but whenever he talks about the club there's not even a hint of it

He's the best attacker in the league and the way he looks after himself no reason why he can't stay at his level for 3 or 4 more years with us
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
July 1, 2020, 09:43:48 AM
I love that he can say he came back to the Premier League and has won multiple trophies.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
July 1, 2020, 10:32:39 AM
Thanks for the translation,  nice interview from Mo there.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
July 1, 2020, 10:44:13 AM
Quote from: JackWard33 on July  1, 2020, 09:38:13 AM
There's always been a weird assumption that Salah will be the first of our 'stars' to want to move on - but whenever he talks about the club there's not even a hint of it

He's the best attacker in the league and the way he looks after himself no reason why he can't stay at his level for 3 or 4 more years with us

This all day!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
July 1, 2020, 11:57:44 AM
Quote from: JackWard33 on July  1, 2020, 09:38:13 AM
There's always been a weird assumption that Salah will be the first of our 'stars' to want to move on - but whenever he talks about the club there's not even a hint of it

He's the best attacker in the league and the way he looks after himself no reason why he can't stay at his level for 3 or 4 more years with us
Yeah the way he conditions his body it's similar to what Ronaldo does and Ronaldo even at 35 is still banging in them in for Juve. No reason why Salah can't do the same thing.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
July 1, 2020, 12:11:40 PM
Lovely interview.

It makes me happy that Mo is happy  ;D  Absolute superstar.

It means the world to him to win this league of course, of all the players messages after the Chelsea match, I loved his the most.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
July 1, 2020, 01:35:45 PM
Just seen the same story reported on the Guardian. Gave me a proper warm glow. Absolutely love this man.

(here's the link, though it contains nothing that isn't in the original version posted earlier: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jul/01/i-love-this-place-mohamed-salah-keen-to-stay-at-liverpool-for-a-long-time )
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
July 1, 2020, 01:51:20 PM
Man City fan: Why are they always writing about Salah?? Out game isnt even until Thursday. Biased LIVARPOOL media.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
July 1, 2020, 03:34:25 PM
if only we loved him like he loves us

somehow i feel that he just doesn't get enough lovin here. 2 goals off being top scorer for 3rd year in a row. I know the seasons not over yet. And I do feel that the players are even more buzzing now that they have won the title and will play more freely. And that is truly a scary thought.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
July 1, 2020, 03:36:26 PM
Quote from: xbugawugax on July  1, 2020, 03:34:25 PM
if only we loved him like he loves us

somehow i feel that he just doesn't get enough lovin here. 2 goals off being top scorer for 3rd year in a row. I know the seasons not over yet. And I do feel that the players are even more buzzing now that they have won the title and will play more freely. And that is truly a scary thought.

We do

As usual, lets not pretend the few muppets represent the majority and that it suddenly becomes a thing. Hes adored here, and he knows it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
July 1, 2020, 03:44:59 PM
I can only speak for myself, but I love him.

Salah is easily one of the most talented players I've seen play for the club in my lifetime. He's never caused us any problems off the pitch, there's never been the slightest hint of him wanting or agitating to go elsewhere, he's incredibly humble, he always delivers for us on the pitch and has been as instrumental as any of our players in contributing to us winning the two biggest trophies in club football.

He clearly loves the club and the city, and feels appreciated in return. Can't see any reason why Salah won't stay here for many years to come and add more individual and collective achievements to his legend at Liverpool.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
July 2, 2020, 05:05:31 PM
Quote from: smutchin on July  1, 2020, 01:35:45 PM
Just seen the same story reported on the Guardian. Gave me a proper warm glow. Absolutely love this man.

(here's the link, though it contains nothing that isn't in the original version posted earlier: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jul/01/i-love-this-place-mohamed-salah-keen-to-stay-at-liverpool-for-a-long-time )
I don't understand. That article can't be right because I'm sure Gary Neville said that Mo's "nailed on to leave this summer. Sometimes you can just smell it". Or words to that effect. He also said that Man Utd will win the league again before Liverpool so he's not always right. Fingers crossed he's wrong about Mo too.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
July 2, 2020, 05:30:44 PM
Quote from: irc65 on July  2, 2020, 05:05:31 PM
I don't understand. That article can't be right because I'm sure Gary Neville said that Mo's "nailed on to leave this summer. Sometimes you can just smell it".

He was standing on the hard shoulder at the time, though...
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
July 6, 2020, 03:02:27 PM
Probably worth pointing out that following his assist for Curtis Jones' goal yesterday Salah became the joint second quickest player to be involved in 100 goals in the PL (73 Goals + 27 Assists) in just 116 games.  That's 16 games slower than Shearer and equal to Cantona.

However, it's also worth adding the caveat that 13 of those games were in his spell at Chelsea where he never really got a chance under Mourinho (7 were appearances as a sub).  Take out those games and he is at 97 (71 goals and 26 assists) in just 103 games for Liverpool.

But he does go down too easily, so that comes with an asterisk.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
July 6, 2020, 03:04:21 PM
Mostly pace goals too, so double asterisk really.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 10:24:46 PM
100 goals/assists in 104 league games for us.

Beyond elite numbers
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 10:25:41 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:24:46 PM
100 goals/assists in 104 league games for us.

Beyond elite numbers

The guy is so underrated by some people.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 10:27:25 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:24:46 PM
100 goals/assists in 104 league games for us.

Beyond elite numbers

Im guessing only Messi in world football has better figures than that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 10:28:55 PM
How many goals has he scored with his head? Today he almost had two... I recall one in his fist few games for us, but I can't recall others (more about my memory than Salah's record, but I'm curious.)
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 10:31:13 PM
Could not love him any more

He was gutted to miss that late chance, what a winner
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 10:32:30 PM
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:28:55 PM
How many goals has he scored with his head? Today he almost had two... I recall one in his fist few games for us, but I can't recall others (more about my memory than Salah's record, but I'm curious.)

Leicester away in his first season and... that's about all I can think of.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 10:33:47 PM
Man would run over his granny to get another Golden Boot.  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 10:36:20 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:32:30 PM
Leicester away in his first season and... that's about all I can think of.
City earlier in the season. I'd say he has about 5 or 6. Just a guess
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 10:38:21 PM
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 10:36:20 PM
City earlier in the season. I'd say he has about 5 or 6. Just a guess

Shit, how did I forget that? That's one of the goals of the season!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 10:39:13 PM
Bournemouth lob header the only other one that comes to mind.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 10:39:42 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:38:21 PM
Shit, how did I forget that? That's one of the goals of the season!
Yeah, I forgot that too...
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 10:40:54 PM
The most underrated player in the league at this point. Absolutely ridiculous the lack of respect he gets.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 10:51:26 PM
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:40:54 PM
The most underrated player in the league at this point. Absolutely ridiculous the lack of respect he gets.
Agreed.
It's been going on for so long now it's stupid.

And during that time - since he's been here - he's been consistently good so there's just no reason why he's not getting as much respect and praise as players with poorer stats (e.g. Kane and all the other 'blue-eyed boys').

I'm starting to think it's just down to plain old xenophobia....with who knows, a few other unfair biases thrown in there for good measure.
He's a consistent, world-class player with amazing numbers.
But he's brown, Arab and Muslim with fuzzy hair and he doesn't speak the Queen's English so **** him!

Bang out of order!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 10:54:58 PM
May they keep under-rating him. We know what weve got and hes special
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 11:07:33 PM
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 10:51:26 PM
Agreed.
It's been going on for so long now it's stupid.

And during that time - since he's been here - he's been consistently good so there's just no reason why he's not getting as much respect and praise as players with poorer stats (e.g. Kane and all the other 'blue-eyed boys').

I'm starting to think it's just down to plain old xenophobia....with who knows, a few other unfair biases thrown in there for good measure.
He's a consistent, world-class player with amazing numbers.
But he's brown, Arab and Muslim with fuzzy hair and he doesn't speak the Queen's English so **** him!

Bang out of order!

Nah I dont think its that, a lot of our own fans have underrated him also.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 11:10:02 PM
He is unbelievable.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 11:25:15 PM
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:40:54 PM
The most underrated player in the league at this point. Absolutely ridiculous the lack of respect he gets.
If he played for the red Manc twats, the media would never shut up about him. We know this because the media does it with players without even half his talent. He is a phenomenon and is all ours  8) What really pisses me off is this 'he goes down easily' bollocks. If anything, he stays on his feet too damn often compared to many others.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 11:30:10 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:24:46 PM
100 goals/assists in 104 league games for us.

Beyond elite numbers

Insane.

Espcially when for the last two seasons we really havne't played with a set up that suits him
Obivously its LFC not SalahFC and we've been set up to win games but he really does feed on scraps in a lot of the time, deals with a load of ball over his head, down the channels etc.... but he's relentless - at times a 1 man attack in his ability to give you a constant threat
