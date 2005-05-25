« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 987578 times)

Offline redgriffin73

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #10840 on: January 19, 2020, 11:32:30 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on January 19, 2020, 08:18:09 PM
Given his beard depth his chest waxing regime must be relentless
Not that I have a special folder of topless Mo pics but...
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online duvva

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #10841 on: Yesterday at 12:57:11 AM »
I noticed once again today that hes doing more defensively. Made one or two interceptions back in our half and offered a bit more protection than he has in the past.
Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #10842 on: Yesterday at 01:06:51 AM »
had a bit of a pig today. Wrapped it up with a goal though so all good.

Hes always been pretty honest getting back in i think

Thing Ive noticed Is he looked for team mates more in the last few games. Lets not pretend that wasnt becoming a bit concerning, it was. jurgens for sure had a word
Offline jckliew

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #10843 on: Yesterday at 01:10:33 AM »
Quote from: Red_Mist on January 19, 2020, 08:00:18 PM
My 86 year old mum wouldve put that away, and shes just had a new knee.

(When I say put away, I mean literally put away...in a drawer somewhere with all the other important stuff, never to be found again!)
My 95 year old grandpa would have put that away too. Except he would not remember where.
Offline deFacto

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #10844 on: Yesterday at 01:22:52 AM »
He created a fantastic chance for Mane in the first half where Sadio really should have scored, should have scored earlier as well, but still always involved in the game
Offline JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #10845 on: Yesterday at 01:28:58 AM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 19, 2020, 11:32:30 PM
Not that I have a special folder of topless Mo pics but...


Seriously the lad must be going through extreme pain once every 3 or 4 days. Shows how well we scout for character
Offline AnfieldRD19

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #10846 on: Yesterday at 01:37:37 AM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 19, 2020, 11:32:30 PM
Not that I have a special folder of topless Mo pics but...

So this confirms he shaves his chest, right?
Offline rebel23

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #10847 on: Yesterday at 01:40:21 AM »
Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on Yesterday at 01:37:37 AM
So this confirms he shaves his chest, right?

Waxed... ouch
Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #10848 on: Yesterday at 02:59:31 AM »
Can't get over how often a defenders have their arms around him and he rarely gets a foul.
Offline jason67

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #10849 on: Yesterday at 05:15:46 AM »
He certainly enjoyed scoring the goal, I still can't work out what the 'keeper was trying to do.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #10850 on: Yesterday at 05:37:39 AM »
Fantastic read

Retracing Mohamed Salahs unlikely road to superstardom starting on a microbus in Nagrig

https://theathletic.com/1470444/2020/01/19/mo-salah-liverpool-origin-story-nagrig/

Online BarryCrocker

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #10851 on: Yesterday at 06:00:35 AM »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 02:59:31 AM
Can't get over how often a defenders have their arms around him and he rarely gets a foul.

Thats cause he's foreign and therefore goes down too easy.

For the goal he scored his strength on the ball was phenomenal. James couldn't get anywhere near the ball even though he had the speed.

In the post-match reporting, Michael Owen said he visited Melwood last week to catch up with Salah. Apparently, Salah asked him how much time he would have spent in the gym back in his prime, and Owen said virtually zero hours per week. Salah said he has to spend hours everyday. It's obvious the result are paying off if you compare who much he's filled out since his time at Chelsea.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #10852 on: Yesterday at 07:58:21 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on January 19, 2020, 10:07:07 PM
Just needs to score against Villa and he'll have scored against every team in the league.
Swansea will be feeling smug
Online fucking appalled

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #10853 on: Yesterday at 08:09:02 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 01:06:51 AM
had a bit of a pig today. Wrapped it up with a goal though so all good.

Hes always been pretty honest getting back in i think

Thing Ive noticed Is he looked for team mates more in the last few games. Lets not pretend that wasnt becoming a bit concerning, it was. jurgens for sure had a word

Did you honestly watch that game and think Mo played poorly?  :-\

Im not sure if its a wider issue of needing to be hyper critical, and nothing is ever perfect. Or just measuring our players against their absolute best form. But he was a long, long way from having a pig.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #10854 on: Yesterday at 12:09:20 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 06:00:35 AM


For the goal he scored his strength on the ball was phenomenal. James couldn't get anywhere near the ball even though he had the speed.



Looked like a U5 trying to get the ball of Dad in the backyard...
Online newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #10855 on: Yesterday at 12:47:48 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:09:02 AM
Did you honestly watch that game and think Mo played poorly?  :-\

Im not sure if its a wider issue of needing to be hyper critical, and nothing is ever perfect. Or just measuring our players against their absolute best form. But he was a long, long way from having a pig.

thought he was quite good - missed sitter aside.
Offline Redknight60

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #10856 on: Yesterday at 01:03:50 PM »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 02:59:31 AM
Can't get over how often a defenders have their arms around him and he rarely gets a foul.

Its ridiculous.  I think they think because he is small they will overpower him easily but because hes so strong they end up having to foul him. Refs just dont wanna give it, must be 4 or 5 times a game easily.
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #10857 on: Yesterday at 09:19:52 PM »
He's so physically strong isn't he? He's absolutely ripped and that'll probably help him keep his physicality longer like Ronaldo has done. World class player.

Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #10858 on: Yesterday at 09:33:47 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 01:06:51 AM
had a bit of a pig today. Wrapped it up with a goal though so all good.

Hes always been pretty honest getting back in i think

Thing Ive noticed Is he looked for team mates more in the last few games. Lets not pretend that wasnt becoming a bit concerning, it was. jurgens for sure had a word


Other than the missed chance, he was excellent. Worked hard, fouled constantly, kept on going, worked back hard, scored an absolute beauty.

Online Roger Federer

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #10859 on: Today at 09:13:33 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 09:33:47 PM
Other than the missed chance, he was excellent. Worked hard, fouled constantly, kept on going, worked back hard, scored an absolute beauty.


Agree, thought it was a pretty complete performance. He played a bit like a classic targetman in this game, held the ball up really well, worked incredibly hard, not least defensively, and was always an outlet.
