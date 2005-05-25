Can't get over how often a defenders have their arms around him and he rarely gets a foul.



Thats cause he's foreign and therefore goes down too easy.For the goal he scored his strength on the ball was phenomenal. James couldn't get anywhere near the ball even though he had the speed.In the post-match reporting, Michael Owen said he visited Melwood last week to catch up with Salah. Apparently, Salah asked him how much time he would have spent in the gym back in his prime, and Owen said virtually zero hours per week. Salah said he has to spend hours everyday. It's obvious the result are paying off if you compare who much he's filled out since his time at Chelsea.