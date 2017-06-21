« previous next »
Spoilers

Spoilers
June 21, 2017, 08:37:32 pm
Can someone explain how you do spoilers on here please? Thanks.  :)
Re: Spoilers
Reply #1 on: June 21, 2017, 08:38:17 pm
[ spoiler ] text goes here [ /spoiler ]

*remove the spaces

like so

Sorry but you are not allowed to view spoiler contents.
Re: Spoilers
Reply #2 on: June 21, 2017, 08:48:33 pm
Quote from: Chakan on June 21, 2017, 08:38:17 pm
[ spoiler ] text goes here [ /spoiler ]

*remove the spaces

like so

Sorry but you are not allowed to view spoiler contents.


Thanks for that.  :wave
How do you do a 'spoiler alert'
Reply #3 on: February 19, 2021, 11:48:10 am
Apologies admins/mods,

You'd think after all these years of being on here I'd know, but how do you do that spoiler thing on a post where it hides what you've wrote?

You're speaking to an absolute technophobe here by the way!  :D

Cheers,
Andy (AlphaDelta)
Re: How do you do a 'spoiler alert'
Reply #4 on: February 19, 2021, 11:57:19 am
Sorry but you are not allowed to view spoiler contents.


[add the word 'spoiler' in these tags] and [/spoiler in these ones]
Re: How do you do a 'spoiler alert'
Reply #5 on: February 19, 2021, 11:59:59 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 19, 2021, 11:57:19 am
Sorry but you are not allowed to view spoiler contents.


[add the word 'spoiler' in these tags] and [/spoiler in these ones]

Top man Barney, thank you very much
Re: How do you do a 'spoiler alert'
Reply #6 on: February 19, 2021, 01:23:38 pm
Sorry but you are not allowed to view spoiler contents.
Re: How do you do a 'spoiler alert'
Reply #7 on: February 19, 2021, 01:31:03 pm
[spoiler]
Re: Spoilers
Reply #8 on: Today at 12:10:49 pm
Is spoilers working for anyone else?  I did a spoiler on a post last night and it was working fine. This morning I'm getting a greyed out box with 'Sorry but you are not allowed to view spoiler contents' on it.
Re: Spoilers
Reply #9 on: Today at 12:18:22 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:10:49 pm
Is spoilers working for anyone else?  I did a spoiler on a post last night and it was working fine. This morning I'm getting a greyed out box with 'Sorry but you are not allowed to view spoiler contents' on it.

Sorry but you are not allowed to view spoiler contents.


Ooh no you're right
