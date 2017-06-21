[ spoiler ] text goes here [ /spoiler ]*remove the spaceslike so Sorry but you are not allowed to view spoiler contents.
Sorry but you are not allowed to view spoiler contents.[add the word 'spoiler' in these tags] and [/spoiler in these ones]
people like big dick nick.
Is spoilers working for anyone else? I did a spoiler on a post last night and it was working fine. This morning I'm getting a greyed out box with 'Sorry but you are not allowed to view spoiler contents' on it.
Page created in 0.065 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.55]