Big decisions coming up for ole, the FA cup is his only opportunity for any kind of success this season, but taking something, anything off us is probably their biggest priority now. I can see our game against them going similarly to the spurs game, lots of the ball, lots of fouls and time-wasting from the first minute and pundits desperate to give them all of the penalties. We've done well to pace ourselves this season but we really need to pull them apart at least once, we need to get in the habit of beating them instead of allowing history to dictate the result instead of form.