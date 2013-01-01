« previous next »
Author Topic: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..

tonysleft

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39880 on: Yesterday at 03:08:03 PM
Quote from: Red Eyed on Yesterday at 03:06:10 PM
The shit he comes out with in his press conferences make him seem like a competition winner, just seems a bit thick.
It is weird to me because as someone who has followed him pretty keenly for the guts of 20 years he's one of the most articulate and principled players we've ever had, the only player to protest the Glazer takeover too. Then a few months into the job he's spouting the same PR-course boilerplate as any bottom 6 manager. Odd.
KissThisGuy

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39881 on: Yesterday at 03:18:29 PM
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 06:58:59 AM
The MOTD post-match interview from Solskjær is incredible in its straw clutching. Squeezing out a positive from last weeks City mauling. Its real small time nonsense: When you play against Man City in the League Cup, and they put out their strongest team, you know youre going places...
https://twitter.com/d_power3/status/1216301576282943489?s=08
R.E.S.P.E.C.T.
vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39882 on: Yesterday at 03:32:23 PM
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 03:18:29 PM
https://twitter.com/d_power3/status/1216301576282943489?s=08
R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

No, Ole, mate, it means that without either of their main strikers, a makeshift back four and their reserve goalie in the team, on your own midden, they absolutely disrespected you by pulling your kecks down and slapping your arse in front of your own fans. 3-0 up, could have been 6, by half time. Game over. However, you did win the 2nd half...nice swan... :thumbup
Caligula?

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39883 on: Yesterday at 04:49:07 PM
One win and he talks like they've won the league. I can't wait to smash these c*nts and watch him shuffle cluelessly on the bench with absolutely no idea what to do. And then talk about the spirit of '99 and how the lads are learning or whatever in his post match interview.
Zlen

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39884 on: Yesterday at 04:54:28 PM
Should be a fun game next weekend. Well be looking to bounce back from a somewhat iffy performance, they are playing mid-week,    score early and it could be a very bad day in the office for Ole.
Kopenhagen

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39885 on: Yesterday at 05:03:06 PM
Grovelling before City. What happened to them?

Lush is the best medicine...

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39886 on: Yesterday at 05:19:13 PM
Quote from: WhoHe on Yesterday at 02:42:16 PM
The anchor who is now a PR man for Utd said nowt, surprisingly.
dont shit on the hand that feeds you!

Quote from: Red Eyed on Yesterday at 03:06:10 PM
The shit he comes out with in his press conferences make him seem like a competition winner, just seems a bit thick.
quite a lot of their players are competition winners to be fair
ToneLa

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39887 on: Yesterday at 09:01:59 PM
 ;D ;D ;D

gazzam1963

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39888 on: Yesterday at 09:23:51 PM
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 09:01:59 PM
;D ;D ;D



Is that the teacher from Kes on his left leg  a slightly balding Bobby Charlton to kick off 
Jimmy Conway

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39889 on: Yesterday at 10:06:51 PM
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 09:23:51 PM
Is that the teacher from Kes on his left leg  a slightly balding Bobby Charlton to kick off 

(Chris) Casper lad!
Ghost Town

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39890 on: Yesterday at 10:48:50 PM
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 09:01:59 PM
;D ;D ;D


Going by Rio's expression that Lolita has let one off

(the absolute state of him having that tattooed on him)
Shady Craig

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39891 on: Yesterday at 11:30:36 PM
Nothing says inbred manc like a pair of 3 quarter jeans keks.
rushyman

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39892 on: Yesterday at 11:33:39 PM
Cup Final Week for them
4pool

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39893 on: Yesterday at 11:35:07 PM
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 11:30:36 PM
Nothing says inbred manc like a pair of 3 quarter jeans keks.

Skiing attire.  No need to tuck your jeans in your boots.

kavah

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39894 on: Yesterday at 11:44:06 PM
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:35:07 PM
Skiing attire.  No need to tuck your jeans in your boots.



Ha ha
Shady Craig

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39895 on: Yesterday at 11:59:27 PM
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:35:07 PM
Skiing attire.  No need to tuck your jeans in your boots.
Gives him a chance to show off his amazing tattoos as well
Clint Eastwood

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39896 on: Today at 12:03:44 AM
Their biggest game of the season coming up. No doubt Ferguson will be pictured at the training ground in the coming days, Ole always seems to draft him in before they play us.
Schmidt

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39897 on: Today at 12:29:06 AM
Big decisions coming up for ole, the FA cup is his only opportunity for any kind of success this season, but taking something, anything off us is probably their biggest priority now. I can see our game against them going similarly to the spurs game, lots of the ball, lots of fouls and time-wasting from the first minute and pundits desperate to give them all of the penalties. We've done well to pace ourselves this season but we really need to pull them apart at least once, we need to get in the habit of beating them instead of allowing history to dictate the result instead of form.
rushyman

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39898 on: Today at 01:42:21 AM
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:29:06 AM
Big decisions coming up for ole, the FA cup is his only opportunity for any kind of success this season, but taking something, anything off us is probably their biggest priority now. I can see our game against them going similarly to the spurs game, lots of the ball, lots of fouls and time-wasting from the first minute and pundits desperate to give them all of the penalties. We've done well to pace ourselves this season but we really need to pull them apart at least once, we need to get in the habit of beating them instead of allowing history to dictate the result instead of form.

Spot on.

But In the game I actually see them running about after us all afternoon.

Letting us have the ball and trying to counter will very likely result in loss with their midfield and defence. I see them pressing high and not letting us have time on it in deep Positions .

Solksjaer will be giving it the full im not showing you respect will be nice if they go over the top and over commit as it will be carnage. But on the other hand they do the usual manager cheating showing v us and itll be a hard game.
