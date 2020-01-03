« previous next »
Andypandy

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39360 on: Yesterday at 10:32:09 PM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 02:51:27 PM
Ole been nominated for manager of the month everyone getting voting for him as it's for the greater good lol

https://www.premierleague.com/news/1552880

Done :)
So... Howard Phillips

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39361 on: Yesterday at 10:32:21 PM
One man, one vote.

Done.
Ghost of Xmas Futureville

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39362 on: Yesterday at 10:38:03 PM
Listening to Giggs is well past where I draw the line.
God's Left Peg

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39363 on: Yesterday at 10:46:32 PM
rafathegaffa83

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39364 on: Yesterday at 10:46:35 PM
Honigstein on why Haaland chose Dortmund over Man Utd

Quote
Haaland and his father Alf-Inge were also impressed by the clubs strong structures and wealth of sporting expertise at board level, a marked difference to the situation at Manchester United, where the player could have earned more money but faced a more uncertain future in light of the clubs recent stagnation.

 "Ole Gunnar Solskjaer flying out to Salzburg to meet with the player was all well and good but Dortmund had kept in close touch over many months and drawn up very concrete plans for his career development, a well-placed source said. And unlike United, they had a strong track-record of helping young players get to the next level at a club that has been a regular in the Champions League.
https://theathletic.com/1496704/2020/01/03/a-whatsapp-charm-offensive-from-players-a-lucrative-offer-from-puma-and-watching-him-28-times-live-how-dortmund-won-the-race-for-haaland?source=shared-article

Ouch
mattD

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39365 on: Yesterday at 11:02:50 PM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 02:51:27 PM
Ole been nominated for manager of the month everyone getting voting for him as it's for the greater good lol

https://www.premierleague.com/news/1552880

Vote Ole!
Gerry Attrick

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39366 on: Yesterday at 11:04:17 PM
Done my bit and tried to get Ole something to put on his mantle piece.
Lush is the best medicine...

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39367 on: Yesterday at 11:04:18 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:46:35 PM
Honigstein on why Haaland chose Dortmund over Man Utd

Ouch
also implies that they saw United as a stepping stone not a destination, bit of an ego hit for the biggest club in the world
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39368 on: Yesterday at 11:12:09 PM
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:24:44 PM
Everyone knows Pogba and his agent was taking Utd for a mug. But United just chose to walk into the trap with eyes wide opened not once, not twice but 3 times.

The classic case of cutting the nose to spite the face.

Complete aside, but the Italian version of this saying is sooo much better than the English:

"It's like cutting off your dick to spite your wife."

King Kenny 7

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39369 on: Today at 12:00:01 AM
Ole callin Van Persie out. . . .



Fight Fight Fight.
Peabee

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39370 on: Today at 12:17:48 AM
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 10:00:40 AM
Lacazette actually falls over and still manages to get up and turn quicker than him  :lmao

He had hold of Lacazettes shirt. Would have been a pen if he stayed down.
Sat1

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39371 on: Today at 12:32:38 AM
Think hes a bit rattled by Van Persies comment. Because Im not in the medieval times 😂
newterp

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39372 on: Today at 12:36:50 AM
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 12:00:01 AM
Ole callin Van Persie out. . . .



Fight Fight Fight.

What comments? Link please.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39373 on: Today at 12:38:21 AM
Here is the link: https://twitter.com/bbcmotd/status/1213226027247292417?s=21

What does he mean thats all he will take from him? And whats that medieval comment about? I didnt understand any of that.
Spion Night, Holy Night

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39374 on: Today at 12:39:16 AM
newterp

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39375 on: Today at 12:40:50 AM
Thanks. Yeah he wasn't pleased with the comments as he quickly ended the press conference after that.
Tesco selection box fudge fiddler

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39376 on: Today at 12:53:33 AM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 12:38:21 AM
Here is the link: https://twitter.com/bbcmotd/status/1213226027247292417?s=21

What does he mean thats all he will take from him? And whats that medieval comment about? I didnt understand any of that.
I haven't got a clue either.
But I did like this exchange in the comments  ;D
newterp

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39377 on: Today at 01:54:11 AM
holy shit - how are they 5 points off 4th indeed?
farawayred

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39378 on: Today at 02:21:56 AM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:54:11 AM
holy shit - how are they 5 points off 4th indeed?
By turning corners, of course.
RedForeverTT

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39379 on: Today at 02:32:45 AM
Quote from: Sat1 on Today at 12:32:38 AM
Think hes a bit rattled by Van Persies comment. Because Im not in the medieval times

Getting all shirty.

As Liverpool supporters, it is our duty to stand aside and chant fight, fight, fight, fight....

Crash and burn OGS, crash and burn
Santta's Red Breastts

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39380 on: Today at 03:24:26 AM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:54:11 AM
holy shit - how are they 5 points off 4th indeed?

Everyone around them have been just as shit, they've won 8 premier league matches this season, 4 of them in December.
kloppagetime

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39381 on: Today at 03:28:26 AM
BarryCrocker

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39382 on: Today at 03:52:20 AM
"We worship you, O Brian, who are Lord over us all!"

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39383 on: Today at 04:12:50 AM
Quote from: Boxing Day 'Top Trumps' Champion on January  2, 2020, 05:07:34 PM
this been posted?
https://twitter.com/BnsComps/status/1212512587977515008

Actually had to walk outside when the music changed

Absolutely addicted to watching this. When he takes the ball across the penalty area and then whacks it out of play is Fellaini gif esque.
nuts100

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39384 on: Today at 05:32:06 AM
From a manc acquaintance
He wants Ole for a while yet

Self entitled.... Just like all supporters. Pool fans are the worse for that by a million miles. But it's nowhere near the worse team since the early 80s....87-90 was faf far worse. Its not been great but a plan is coming and I can actually see something, a glimmer. The youngsters are really coming through with some crackers in line with greenwood and mctomiary looking brilliant and boy the young left back.... Save some money there. But in genera the football has been good the watch, but then a really poor performance comes in. But united are 5th, a few behind Chelsea, in a semi and next round in Europe..... It's hardly bad. Ole is doing OK considering, needs a few players but I like they are going for young hungry players as the other way has been a disaster.

But one thing is for sure, the real hard core united supporters aren't entitled and by far the best in the land, the away support is something else and always has been for 60years plus
ThePeetmix

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39385 on: Today at 05:53:54 AM
The whole 5 points off 4th is just to help them ignore the fact they are 14 points off Leicester. They are simply part of a group of teams who were going for top 4 last year still being as inconsistant this season. (Chelsea, Tottenham, Man Utd and Arsenal.) Whereas a team who have actually improved and progressed has shot miles ahead of them.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39386 on: Today at 06:40:03 AM
That c*nt Van Persie really thinks he's some kind of ManUtd legend? What a bellend. Fight Ole, fight!
Darren G

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39387 on: Today at 06:51:25 AM
Quote from: Boxing Day 'Top Trumps' Champion on January  2, 2020, 05:07:34 PM
this been posted?
https://twitter.com/BnsComps/status/1212512587977515008

Actually had to walk outside when the music changed

 :lmao Oh God! That's bloody hilarious! :thumbup
debs the kinky red bauble tickler

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
Reply #39388 on: Today at 06:55:12 AM
I love how the whole young, hungry players and him being inexperienced has become a thing.

Apart from Greenwood the players were already part of the squad and full Internationals and he's had over 10yrs management experience.

Pick a narrative and stick with it rather than see what's glaringly obvious.

Keeping going round those corners in your funny little car Ole, hopefully nobody will notice you're going nowhere for a while longer yet.

