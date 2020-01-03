From a manc acquaintance

He wants Ole for a while yet



Self entitled.... Just like all supporters. Pool fans are the worse for that by a million miles. But it's nowhere near the worse team since the early 80s....87-90 was faf far worse. Its not been great but a plan is coming and I can actually see something, a glimmer. The youngsters are really coming through with some crackers in line with greenwood and mctomiary looking brilliant and boy the young left back.... Save some money there. But in genera the football has been good the watch, but then a really poor performance comes in. But united are 5th, a few behind Chelsea, in a semi and next round in Europe..... It's hardly bad. Ole is doing OK considering, needs a few players but I like they are going for young hungry players as the other way has been a disaster.



But one thing is for sure, the real hard core united supporters aren't entitled and by far the best in the land, the away support is something else and always has been for 60years plus