What a conversion, the wind was blowing, the rain was pouring but right through the middle of the sticks.
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy
Why wouldn't they try and turn Wan-Bissaka into a CB?
"the lads dun ok tonight, not duh result we wanted bwt we are a work in progress so this will all help us for next season. We are not a million miles away that's for sure"Or similar shite will be said by Gollum best thing is they all lap it up
get the contract out, put it on the table. Let him sign it. Let him write whatever numbers he wants on there, given what he's done since he's come in. Ole's at the wheel, man... he's doing it. He's doing his thing. Man United are BACK!
I'm a knob
Three or four weeks maybe, I don't know. He's been advised to have an operation by his people and he'll probably do that."
What is this bollocks about they've played 10 players under the age of 22 this season everyone keeps going on about? So fucking what? If they ain't good enough it's a pointless stat to keep harping on about.Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk
Harry Maguire cost more that van Dijk. Let that sink in.
I actually thought you were quoting his presser there.
Raiola is a physician,physiotherapist,money launderer,agent, he is EVERYTHING.
He's paid well for all of these functions, separately.
luke shaw cost nearly 4 times more than andy robbo, and he was bought 3 years earlier!
martial cost more than salah, matic cost more than wijnaldum, Fred more than fabinho etc etc
Is he on the bus?
He's pissed off because it keeps on turning the same corner over and over
It's not the same corner though, it's a new one.
Win % of Manchester United managers. Mr. Ferguson - 59.67% Jose Mourinho - 58.33% David Moyes - 52.94% Louis van Gaal - 52.43% Sir Matt Busby - 52.38% Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 27.30%Let's give him more time and see if it drops to a single digit.#OleForEver
Fucking hell, even David Moyes has a better win ratio than Ole, let that sink in, as that's the only time Moyes has a win ratio above 50% in Moyes entire managerial career.
That picture was taken after a massive thud hit the window, only for Rio to see it was Fred's free kick.
