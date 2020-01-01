Why wouldn't they try and turn Wan-Bissaka into a CB?



Whisper it but he's not actually a good defender. His positioning and awareness are both below the level required and he's not dominant aerially. He reminds me so much of Kyle Walker in that he is quick enough to more-often-than-not dig himself out of holes and he's very good at timing slide tackles (the fact he's so practiced in making them says a lot about the other aspects of his defensive play!).I'm not sure there's a role at a top (possession dominant) club that suits his strengths and allows for his weaknesses. A defensive full-back at a club like Crystal Palace would be just the job for him...