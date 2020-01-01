« previous next »
Author Topic: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..  (Read 2400028 times)

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39160 on: Today at 10:11:21 PM »
£80 million for McGuire, i've seen milk turn quicker than him

Last time Wan-Bissaka put a cross in a box, was on a ballot paper at the general election ;D
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39161 on: Today at 10:12:00 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 10:11:12 PM


What a conversion, the wind was blowing, the rain was pouring but right through the middle of the sticks.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39162 on: Today at 10:13:33 PM »
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39163 on: Today at 10:13:38 PM »
get the contract out, put it on the table. Let him sign it. Let him write whatever numbers he wants on there, given what he's done since he's come in. Ole's at the wheel, man... he's doing it. He's doing his thing. Man United are BACK!
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39164 on: Today at 10:13:56 PM »
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39165 on: Today at 10:14:52 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:12:00 PM
What a conversion, the wind was blowing, the rain was pouring but right through the middle of the sticks.

Has he got a golf iron instead of a foot? Its actually quite impressive how high an angle he manages to achieve there from a dead ball on the floor.
Re: &quot;Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!&quot; - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39166 on: Today at 10:18:04 PM »
What is this bollocks about they've played 10 players under the age of 22 this season everyone keeps going on about?  So fucking what? 

If they ain't good enough it's a pointless stat to keep harping on about.

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39167 on: Today at 10:19:40 PM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 10:13:33 PM


I dont get it. Why is he so perplexed?

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39168 on: Today at 10:19:47 PM »
Trust in the process lads, give him another decade at least
Re: &quot;Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!&quot; - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39169 on: Today at 10:22:15 PM »
Just peaked at the caf and phew there's still people who believe he's still building for the future, needs more time and another summer window to sort the midfield out.

Get the fuck in!!

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
« Reply #39170 on: Today at 10:24:18 PM »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 09:34:29 PM
Why wouldn't they try and turn Wan-Bissaka into a CB?
Whisper it but he's not actually a good defender.  His positioning and awareness are both below the level required and he's not dominant aerially.  He reminds me so much of Kyle Walker in that he is quick enough to more-often-than-not dig himself out of holes and he's very good at timing slide tackles (the fact he's so practiced in making them says a lot about the other aspects of his defensive play!).

I'm not sure there's a role at a top (possession dominant) club that suits his strengths and allows for his weaknesses.  A defensive full-back at a club like Crystal Palace would be just the job for him...
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39171 on: Today at 10:28:02 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 10:06:40 PM
"the lads dun ok tonight, not duh result we wanted bwt we are a work in progress so this will all help us for next season. We are not a million miles away that's for sure"

Or similar shite will be said by Gollum best thing is they all lap it up
I actually thought you were quoting his presser there. :lmao
« Reply #39172 on: Today at 10:29:52 PM »
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39173 on: Today at 10:30:29 PM »
BHS downfall began with their partnership announcement with this lot and the rest.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39174 on: Today at 10:31:05 PM »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 10:13:38 PM
get the contract out, put it on the table. Let him sign it. Let him write whatever numbers he wants on there, given what he's done since he's come in. Ole's at the wheel, man... he's doing it. He's doing his thing. Man United are BACK!

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39175 on: Today at 10:31:30 PM »
How long is Pogba out for?

Quote
Three or four weeks maybe, I don't know. He's been advised to have an operation by his people and he'll probably do that."

And theres the root of one of their problems.  Since when did a players team determine the course of action? 
Surely the medical team there should be driving this.  Incredible really.
Re: &quot;Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!&quot; - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39176 on: Today at 10:32:26 PM »
Quote from: debs the kinky red bauble tickler on Today at 10:18:04 PM
What is this bollocks about they've played 10 players under the age of 22 this season everyone keeps going on about?  So fucking what? 

If they ain't good enough it's a pointless stat to keep harping on about.

The media cycle of getting over-excited about whichever club is putting out the youngest team and then that team achieving nothing.  Until recently it was Spurs (who are, incidentally, now coming of age where they're going to dominate...) before the baton was handed on to Man U.

I hope I'm not proven wrong but most of 10 players just seem like shirt-fillers, players doing a job because they've left themselves with nobody better.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39177 on: Today at 10:32:51 PM »
Raiola is a physician,physiotherapist,money launderer,agent, he is EVERYTHING.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39178 on: Today at 10:33:04 PM »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 09:32:36 PM
Harry Maguire cost more that van Dijk. Let that sink in.
luke shaw cost nearly 4 times more than andy robbo, and he was bought 3 years earlier!
« Reply #39179 on: Today at 10:33:18 PM »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 10:28:02 PM
I actually thought you were quoting his presser there. :lmao
I bet I'm not far off as that's the shite he always comes out with
« Reply #39180 on: Today at 10:33:45 PM »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 09:34:29 PM
Why wouldn't they try and turn Wan-Bissaka into a CB?
apparently hes 6 foot, could have sworn he was more like 5ft 9 so not a height issue
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39181 on: Today at 10:34:07 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:32:51 PM
Raiola is a physician,physiotherapist,money launderer,agent, he is EVERYTHING.
He's paid well for all of these functions, separately.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39182 on: Today at 10:35:22 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:34:07 PM
He's paid well for all of these functions, separately.

As one should be mate. Man's got to earn a living in this cruel world.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39183 on: Today at 10:36:00 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 10:33:04 PM
luke shaw cost nearly 4 times more than andy robbo, and he was bought 3 years earlier!

But he weighs at least 10 times more, pound for pound bargain

« Reply #39184 on: Today at 10:36:25 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 10:33:04 PM
luke shaw cost nearly 4 times more than andy robbo, and he was bought 3 years earlier!
He weighs about 4 time as much as him n'all

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39185 on: Today at 10:37:46 PM »
martial cost more than salah, matic cost more than wijnaldum, Fred more than fabinho etc etc
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39186 on: Today at 10:39:13 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 10:37:46 PM
martial cost more than salah, matic cost more than wijnaldum, Fred more than fabinho etc etc

Adrian cost fuck all and is better than De Gea ;D
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39187 on: Today at 10:41:24 PM »
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39188 on: Today at 10:43:40 PM »
He looks like hes on Jazz Club.

Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39189 on: Today at 10:43:42 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:41:24 PM
Is he on the bus?

He's pissed off because it keeps on turning the same corner over and over
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39190 on: Today at 10:45:06 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Today at 10:43:42 PM
He's pissed off because it keeps on turning the same corner over and over
It's not the same corner though, it's a new one.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39191 on: Today at 10:49:57 PM »
did Pogba post a pic of some Saudis on his Instagram?
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39192 on: Today at 10:50:10 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:45:06 PM
It's not the same corner though, it's a new one.
Reminds me of Houllier's annoying habit of repeatedly saying we'd turned the corner.  I remember Man U fans taking the piss out of it but probably less smug now.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39193 on: Today at 10:52:15 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:32:51 PM
Raiola is a physician,physiotherapist,money launderer,agent, he is EVERYTHING.
He is 42.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39194 on: Today at 10:52:31 PM »
Win % of Manchester United managers.

 Mr. Ferguson - 59.67%
 Jose Mourinho - 58.33%
 David Moyes - 52.94%
 Louis van Gaal - 52.43%
 Sir Matt Busby - 52.38%
 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 27.30%

Let's give him more time and see if it drops to a single digit.

#OleForEver
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39195 on: Today at 10:55:44 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:41:24 PM
Is he on the bus?
That picture was taken after a massive thud hit the window, only for Rio to see it was Fred's free kick.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39196 on: Today at 10:55:49 PM »
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 10:52:31 PM
Win % of Manchester United managers.

 Mr. Ferguson - 59.67%
 Jose Mourinho - 58.33%
 David Moyes - 52.94%
 Louis van Gaal - 52.43%
 Sir Matt Busby - 52.38%
 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 27.30%

Let's give him more time and see if it drops to a single digit.

#OleForEver

Fucking hell, even David Moyes has a better win ratio than Ole, let that sink in, as that's the only time Moyes has a win ratio above 50% in Moyes entire managerial career. :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39197 on: Today at 10:56:48 PM »
Quote from: debs the kinky red bauble tickler on Today at 10:18:04 PM
What is this bollocks about they've played 10 players under the age of 22 this season everyone keeps going on about?  So fucking what? 

If they ain't good enough it's a pointless stat to keep harping on about.

We played that many in one match v Villa in the cup.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39198 on: Today at 10:58:31 PM »
Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on Today at 10:55:49 PM
Fucking hell, even David Moyes has a better win ratio than Ole, let that sink in, as that's the only time Moyes has a win ratio above 50% in Moyes entire managerial career. :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

"I win, that's what I do"
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Cornering like a reliant robin..
« Reply #39199 on: Today at 10:58:45 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 10:55:44 PM
That picture was taken after a massive thud hit the window, only for Rio to see it was Fred's free kick.

Hope the Americans don't mistake that Fred freekick for a premptive missile strike from North Korea. Must be somewhere over the Pacific Ocean at this stage...
