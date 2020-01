After the in depth analysis yesterday comparing Jurgen and Ole's time at their clubs the consensus is now firmly that they're on the right tracks, he needs to be given the same time and patience and with a good summer window they'll be gunning for us next seasonAlso a few of them are saying that they've got liverpool mates who wanted him gone and couldnt see the project until last season got underway!Wtf! Fucking weirdos if that's true but I doubt it is.Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk