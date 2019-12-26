« previous next »
Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,502
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39040 on: Yesterday at 06:56:55 PM
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:54:08 PM
Pogba hasn't traveled for the Burnley match
Bad hair day?
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,364
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39041 on: Yesterday at 07:25:42 PM
To be fair. I`ve read a little bit on both Red Cafe and Blue Moon Forum, and while the United fans don`t like our success right now, most of them act decent enough. The Blue Moon forum though, bunch of lunatics.
Logged

Romford_Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,829
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39042 on: Yesterday at 07:54:17 PM
Logged

Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,785
  • I live!
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Reply #39043 on: Yesterday at 08:16:30 PM
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 12:15:33 AM
From redcafe

Of course there have been rebuttals from our so called fans on there, but fucking hell, just call out that poster what he is - a twisted and conspiracy-ridden bitter c*nt. But no, they have to suck up to the United fans on there. What's worse is that some of them actually post on that site while we're playing. Liverpool supporters on redcafe should be barred from supporting us.
Logged

Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39044 on: Yesterday at 08:44:10 PM
Scholes: Man Utd's front three is as good as any in Europe

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hl6hb7kL3aQ

 ::) ::) ::)
Logged
Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'

Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,234
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39045 on: Yesterday at 08:50:27 PM
I can see why this fucker failed as a manager.  ::) ???
Logged

beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan!

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,150
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39046 on: Yesterday at 09:56:36 PM
The very worst people on Redcafe are our fans on there sucking up to them ooh please say Im one of the good ones

Wankers. At least the rancid united fans in there have been brought up and conditioned I dare say like most of us and we say about them

But to go on there as a Liverpool fan and give it what they do is a disgrace.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,276
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39047 on: Yesterday at 10:07:34 PM
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 08:44:10 PM
Scholes: Man Utd's front three is as good as any in Europe

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hl6hb7kL3aQ

 ::) ::) ::)

Is he smoking the stuff that Arsenal was?
Logged

TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,682
  • Six times...
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39048 on: Yesterday at 10:13:07 PM
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on Yesterday at 09:56:36 PM
The very worst people on Redcafe are our fans on there sucking up to them ooh please say Im one of the good ones

Wankers. At least the rancid united fans in there have been brought up and conditioned I dare say like most of us and we say about them

But to go on there as a Liverpool fan and give it what they do is a disgrace.

Theyre not proper fans. Being a fan is tribal - that is not, simple.
Logged

Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,961
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39049 on: Yesterday at 10:17:37 PM
25 year contract for Oleh!
Logged
Vote Labour

Iska

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,847
  • The only club that matters
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Reply #39050 on: Yesterday at 10:42:11 PM
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 12:15:33 AM
From redcafe
Quote
The manager himself seems to be using some substances to make him more energetic. This is not normal.

Quote
See! Theyve been at it fer fookin yeeears.
Logged

lobsterboy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,617
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39051 on: Yesterday at 10:46:59 PM
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 08:44:10 PM
Scholes: Man Utd's front three is as good as any in Europe

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hl6hb7kL3aQ

 ::) ::) ::)

Also claiming Carlton Pogback is the best midfielder in the world.
Logged

mattD

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39052 on: Yesterday at 10:53:37 PM
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 08:44:10 PM
Scholes: Man Utd's front three is as good as any in Europe

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hl6hb7kL3aQ

 ::) ::) ::)

Scholes is a half wit. The bar is pretty high for idiotic footballers, but he's going some way to smashing it.

Embarrassing individual.
Logged

BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39053 on: Yesterday at 11:08:04 PM
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 08:44:10 PM
Scholes: Man Utd's front three is as good as any in Europe

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hl6hb7kL3aQ

 ::) ::) ::)

Commentates like he tackles. Poorly timed and over the top.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,685
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39054 on: Yesterday at 11:26:07 PM
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:07:34 PM
Is he smoking the stuff that Arsenal was?
No. A genius (thats what they have been saying) footballer are not necessarily a genius. They can be thick
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,694
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39055 on: Yesterday at 11:30:16 PM
Always amazed me how much Paul Scholes looks like a single testicle
Logged

Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,559
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39056 on: Yesterday at 11:44:09 PM
Oh, so he wasn't telling a festive joke and being all merry and shit?
Logged

harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,785
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39057 on: Today at 12:01:13 AM
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 11:30:16 PM
Always amazed me how much Paul Scholes looks like a single testicle

10/10
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,133
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39058 on: Today at 12:07:26 AM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:50:27 PM
I can see why this fucker failed as a manager.  ::) ???

This is not the attitude. What everyone needs to do is to push and agree with this very correct statement he has made and get them all on 10 year doubled contracts.
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,713
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39059 on: Today at 12:13:01 AM
Neco Williams > Jetro Willems > Brandon Williams
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

toe punt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39060 on: Today at 01:08:08 AM
A famous victory tonight keeps Gollum in a job for the foreseeable. Happy days.
Every time they win their players are heralded as the best this or the best that. The level of delusion helps serve their slide into mediocrity.
Logged

Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,061
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39061 on: Today at 01:22:44 AM
Keep doing what you're doing Oleh, you are stringing these fuckers along perfectly and for that I thank you. Long may you reign ya Gollum looking c*nt.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:36:41 AM by Shady Craig »
Logged

vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,009
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39062 on: Today at 01:39:18 AM
                                 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tvmxui2oIx0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tvmxui2oIx0</a>
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

kloppagetime

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O5e from Molde!" - Dopes from RedCafe suspect doping! Dope
Reply #39063 on: Today at 02:00:16 AM
Getting kinda scared now I'm seeing Ole's vision take shape.

Hopefully Ole is given time to carry out this vision of his patience is vital in football
« Last Edit: Today at 02:12:50 AM by kloppagetime »
Logged

Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,109
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Hopes to find his team under a mushroom
Reply #39064 on: Today at 02:10:28 AM
Quote from: Tesco selection box fudge fiddler on Yesterday at 12:22:38 AM
Whoever wrote that is either an idiot, or, wants to get themselves quoted on here  ;)

Or possibly both, but even then you wonder why they'd make such an easily disprovable claim e.g. 20 different players have started for us so far this season in the league and across all games, there's 17 that have made 10+ appearances too.
Logged
