Greenwood looks a player. Just has that knack for scoring.



You expect youngsters to snatch a few early doors, but usually once they are analysed then due to their inexperience, their roles in games can be reduced.They do well at the start because they are unknowns. The best young players get neutralised, then get past that with physical and mental ability and not every young player has that in their locker. Most have to take a step back, learn lessons and then progress again with experience.