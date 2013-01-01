« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 969 970 971 972 973 [974]   Go Down

Author Topic: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!  (Read 2375663 times)

Offline him_15

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O8e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38920 on: Today at 04:43:50 AM »
Losing to Watford, the worst side in the premiership who's yet to win at home all season. Just incredible.
Logged
Believer
Pages: 1 ... 969 970 971 972 973 [974]   Go Up
« previous next »
 