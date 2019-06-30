A crazy stat lifted from the Beeb text commentary:



Matches when Solskjaer's Man U have had less possession: 73% win rate

Matches when Solskjaer's Man U have had more possession: 36% win rate (drops to 6% - or one win - in the last 17 matches when they've had more possession)



It's partly because Solskjaer isn't a very good manager but so many of their key players are badly suited to a controlled, possession game:

- De Gea. He rarely leaves his six-yard box, never mind his penalty area, and he bunts it long at the merest hint of pressure (£350k/week, six-year contract).

- Maguire. Seems to lack the most basic awareness of runners in behind him and has poor recovery (£80m + £190k/week, six year contract).

- Wan-Bissaka. Provides no attacking threat (£50m + £80k/week, five-year contract).

- Rashford, Martial and James. Great when they have space and can get one-vs-one with defenders but no craft or guile against crowded defences. That they apparently think spending another £100m+ on Sancho will somehow remedy that says it all about their recruitment.



Klopp's tactical evolvement with us to almost guarantee three points home and away vs. non top six sides is why we are where we are now. Solskjaer seems to have found Klopp's 2016 blueprint in the recycling - even down to signing the 2019 Nathaniel Clyne and Martin Skrtel - and ran with it.