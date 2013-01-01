« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 964 965 966 967 968 [969]   Go Down

Author Topic: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!  (Read 2365650 times)

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,000
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38720 on: Today at 02:40:08 PM »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:09:35 PM
8 minutes in to an away game against Watford and they've already sang 'Feed The Scousers', 'World Champions Twice' and 'You Scouse Bastards'.

Are they lost?  They're rapidly becoming Everton and it's hilarious.

Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Online robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,898
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38721 on: Today at 02:45:36 PM »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:09:35 PM
8 minutes in to an away game against Watford and they've already sang 'Feed The Scousers', 'World Champions Twice' and 'You Scouse Bastards'.

Are they lost?  They're rapidly becoming Everton and it's hilarious.

Wigan away a few seasons ago, home fans singing  "You're not playing Li-ver-pool"
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,525
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38722 on: Today at 02:58:15 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 05:25:20 PM
What about the release clause?

"What release clause? Never heard of it."
Eddy Woodwood
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online driftinwest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 993
  • You'll Never Walk Alone.
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38723 on: Today at 03:10:39 PM »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:09:35 PM
8 minutes in to an away game against Watford and they've already sang 'Feed The Scousers', 'World Champions Twice' and 'You Scouse Bastards'.

Are they lost?  They're rapidly becoming Everton and it's hilarious.
They're just a shower of mongrel's were ingrained in their empty heads, they can't stand the prospect of us climbing back on our perch. I am so glad whiskey nose is still alive to watch it. On another note think they've got a bit to go to match the bitters bile and hatred, but then again that's pure comedy with the shite they come out with.   ;D
Logged
If my assistant had not signalled a goal, I would have given a penalty and sent off goalkeeper Patr Cheh. he beeped me to signal the foul. The noise from the crowd  stopped me hearing it, I have been involved at places like Barcelona, Ibrox, Old Trafford, Arsenal, but I've never in my life been involved in such an atmosphere. IT WAS INCREDIBLE

Online Umbarto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,826
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38724 on: Today at 03:10:42 PM »
:lmao
Logged

Online robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,898
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38725 on: Today at 03:13:39 PM »
This Manc in the twitter thread about AFTV at Woodison knows the score :lmao

I dont know how I feel about fan channels. Since I started watching the United Stand I feel like Im far more negative in the way I watch my team and thats because the whole narrative is that way. Then again is that just because United are shit at the moment?

https://twitter.com/Lavender_901/status/1208399011687870465
Logged

Online thejbs

  • well-focussed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,481
Re: "Green and Gold, it's O6e from Molde!" - Return of the RAWK Meltdown Thread!!
« Reply #38726 on: Today at 03:14:58 PM »
Another corner turned.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 964 965 966 967 968 [969]   Go Up
« previous next »
 