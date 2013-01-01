8 minutes in to an away game against Watford and they've already sang 'Feed The Scousers', 'World Champions Twice' and 'You Scouse Bastards'.



Are they lost? They're rapidly becoming Everton and it's hilarious.



They're just a shower of mongrel's were ingrained in their empty heads, they can't stand the prospect of us climbing back on our perch. I am so glad whiskey nose is still alive to watch it. On another note think they've got a bit to go to match the bitters bile and hatred, but then again that's pure comedy with the shite they come out with.