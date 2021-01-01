« previous next »
Huddersfield Town Football Club

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,612
  • The first five yards........
Re: Huddersfield Town Football Club
Reply #320
RIP Frankie Worthington.

Widely regarded as Town's greatest-ever footballer, which isn't bad in a club with three consecutive League Titles to its name and an FA Cup, not to mention such post-war greats as Denis Law and Ray Wilson. Frankie was a home-town boy whose goals took the club to the top flight where he excelled. Shanks was impressed and almost bought him in 1972 - and would have done but for the fact that the player failed his medical twice (high blood pressure). It's one of the great ifs. Worthington at Anfield? It would have been like having Bobby Firmino in the 70s.

Thanks for everything Frank.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Huddersfield Town Football Club
Reply #321
^ yes. What a superb player he was. He loved the game and was a joy to watch. RIP Frank
bahrainexpat

  • Knows it's cocktail hour. Just not sure which day it is.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 340
  • Stranger in a strange land.
Re: Huddersfield Town Football Club
Reply #322
He was a sublimely skillful player. I was gutted when he failed the medical.

RIP Frank
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,924
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Huddersfield Town Football Club
Reply #323
Was Huddersfield his first club Yorky? He played for a lot! I mainly know him as a Leicester player and of course Bolton because of that great goal you see a lot but think that was later in his career.

When Liverpool tried to sign him was he a Huddersfield player at that time?
fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,801
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Huddersfield Town Football Club
Reply #324
RIP

My ex's dad, big Leicester fan, used to rave about him and what a great player he was. Proper old school.
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,612
  • The first five yards........
Re: Huddersfield Town Football Club
Reply #325
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:41:02 am
Was Huddersfield his first club Yorky? He played for a lot! I mainly know him as a Leicester player and of course Bolton because of that great goal you see a lot but think that was later in his career.

When Liverpool tried to sign him was he a Huddersfield player at that time?

Town was his first club Nick. I saw him in my first-ever game, at the age of 5 - Town reserves 2 Blackburn reserves 1 at Leeds Road. My dad adored him as much as I did, despite the long hair.

He actually signed for Liverpool. There's a photo somewhere of Shanks and Bob standing over him, pen in hand. But he failed his medical half an hour later. Shanks told him to take a week off and then come back and take a second one. Frank being Frank went to Majorca with his girlfriend and had a ton of rum and cokes, came back, and failed again. So it never happened.

I know we had Keegan and Tosh - and you wouldn't wish to tamper with that. But you can't help thinking of a forward line of Keegan, Heighway and Worthington. The romance!

And Frankie's health was fine. He managed to complete 22 seasons in English football! The most swaggerish footballer I've ever seen. Always one step ahead.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,924
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Huddersfield Town Football Club
Reply #326
Thanks Yorky. There were a few stories/rumours about that failed medical werent there! Was it a big regret if his not to join us? Would he have been the same maverick if he had, or would he have fitted into the team ethic we had back then?
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,612
  • The first five yards........
Re: Huddersfield Town Football Club
Reply #327
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:54:59 am
Thanks Yorky. There were a few stories/rumours about that failed medical werent there! Was it a big regret if his not to join us? Would he have been the same maverick if he had, or would he have fitted into the team ethic we had back then?

It's hard to say. He was always the biggest fish wherever he went, which wouldn't have been true at Liverpool of course. But no one ever doubted his commitment. Shit pitches, cold winds and brutal centre backs didn't bother him. He certainly wasn't a Rodney Marsh. He was Yorkshireman for god's sake!

There's a wonderful photo of Shanks shaking him by the hand when he returned to Anfield as a Leicester player the following season. The look between the two is interesting. I'd call it mutual regret.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,105
  • Dutch Class
Re: Huddersfield Town Football Club
Reply #328
RIP
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,852
Re: Huddersfield Town Football Club
Reply #329
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W0z_arXZ8nM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W0z_arXZ8nM</a>
gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,287
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Huddersfield Town Football Club
Reply #330
Met him when I was a kid, he was playing in a charity match in Anglesey (seem to remember him scoring a hat-trick). My dad got me to pose for a photo with him, which ended up on the front of the local newspaper the next day! Either a very slow news day, or he was a much bigger draw than I remembered. Very friendly bloke though.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,852
Re: Huddersfield Town Football Club
Reply #331
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:50:14 am
Town was his first club Nick. I saw him in my first-ever game, at the age of 5 - Town reserves 2 Blackburn reserves 1 at Leeds Road. My dad adored him as much as I did, despite the long hair.

He actually signed for Liverpool. There's a photo somewhere of Shanks and Bob standing over him, pen in hand. But he failed his medical half an hour later. Shanks told him to take a week off and then come back and take a second one. Frank being Frank went to Majorca with his girlfriend and had a ton of rum and cokes, came back, and failed again. So it never happened.

I know we had Keegan and Tosh - and you wouldn't wish to tamper with that. But you can't help thinking of a forward line of Keegan, Heighway and Worthington. The romance!

And Frankie's health was fine. He managed to complete 22 seasons in English football! The most swaggerish footballer I've ever seen. Always one step ahead.

Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Huddersfield Town Football Club
Reply #332
That's sad news.
I lived over that way for a bit and often used to see him when driving through Outlane which was were he lived.
Bumped into him at the Shay when at a loose end decided to take a game in and he was sat next to us, really friendly, no airs and graces.

A proper 70's footballer. RIP Frank.
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,689
Re: Huddersfield Town Football Club
Reply #333
Always enjoyed listening to him talk about the game.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,612
  • The first five yards........
Re: Huddersfield Town Football Club
Reply #334
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:06:55 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W0z_arXZ8nM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W0z_arXZ8nM</a>

Nice one Rob.

My mate Jon is a Bolton season-ticket holder and has just pointed out something to me that I've never noticed before about this. The referee is clapping the goal!
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
