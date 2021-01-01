Was Huddersfield his first club Yorky? He played for a lot! I mainly know him as a Leicester player and of course Bolton because of that great goal you see a lot but think that was later in his career.



When Liverpool tried to sign him was he a Huddersfield player at that time?



Town was his first club Nick. I saw him in my first-ever game, at the age of 5 - Town reserves 2 Blackburn reserves 1 at Leeds Road. My dad adored him as much as I did, despite the long hair.He actually signed for Liverpool. There's a photo somewhere of Shanks and Bob standing over him, pen in hand. But he failed his medical half an hour later. Shanks told him to take a week off and then come back and take a second one. Frank being Frank went to Majorca with his girlfriend and had a ton of rum and cokes, came back, and failed again. So it never happened.I know we had Keegan and Tosh - and you wouldn't wish to tamper with that. But you can't help thinking of a forward line of Keegan, Heighway and Worthington. The romance!And Frankie's health was fine. He managed to complete 22 seasons in English football! The most swaggerish footballer I've ever seen. Always one step ahead.