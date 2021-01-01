My Cavalier SRi was one of the best cars I've ever had, two tone metallic blue / graphite with alloy wheels and Recaro bucket seats with a 1.8i engine - it was quick. I wanted an Opel Manta but ended up with the Cav, and never looked back. I loved it as it replaced a boring old 1.6L mk1 cavalier, guessing this would be about '89-90 and it was on a B plate, so an '84. I kept it until it failed the MOT and had to be scrapped in about '96, maybe that's why people haven't held on to some of these motors?
Yeah, rot boxes
First decent car I drove after passing my test was my Stepdads mates Cavalier SRi, on a B plate same as your, his was white over anthracite. He then got a brand new E plate SRi130, I used to borrow that now and again Mine was the hatch version, Silver over Charcoal, it got low on oil and blew the engine, I gave it to Southport College
Mate of mines 2.0 SRi just rotted the chassis away, I bought that for parts then scrapped it