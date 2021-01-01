I always loved the styling of the Capris, like I've said before, it started when my uncle got a 2.0GXL Mk1, biggest regret is when I bought mine I settled for a GL when I should have got an 'S' and when I bought a Cavalier SRi when I was 30, I should have got a Capri then instead.



My Cavalier SRi was one of the best cars I've ever had, two tone metallic blue / graphite with alloy wheels and Recaro bucket seats with a 1.8i engine - it was quick. I wanted an Opel Manta but ended up with the Cav, and never looked back. I loved it as it replaced a boring old 1.6L mk1 cavalier, guessing this would be about '89-90 and it was on a B plate, so an '84. I kept it until it failed the MOT and had to be scrapped in about '96, maybe that's why people haven't held on to some of these motors?