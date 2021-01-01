« previous next »
Author Topic: Classic Car choices  (Read 40313 times)

Online rob1966

Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #360 on: Today at 08:02:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:55:09 pm
My dad had a shit brown Austin Allegro.  Look, its got a funny shaped steering wheel.


As everyone laughed at the monstrosity it was.

My Dads one was the more golden version
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #361 on: Today at 08:24:01 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:22:29 am
Bet my mates wished they kept their RS2000s and Cosworths, from back in the day.  Can't believe they are going for 50 k, now.  Just shows you how much cash some people have, nowadays, and what they will spend it on.

I had loads of model cars (matchbox, corgi) from around that time (all stolen, sadly). Still got my XR3i and 911 Scalextric cars, though.

My step mom had a Capri.

They were stolen? Bloody hell mate, what a mean trick. I have one of these on my model rail layout (Ford Capri MK III 2.8i - Merseyside Police).



Also have one of these too!  ;D


Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #362 on: Today at 08:33:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:20:16 pm
I always loved the styling of the Capris, like I've said before, it started when my uncle got a 2.0GXL Mk1, biggest regret is when I bought mine I settled for a GL when I should have got an 'S' and when I bought a Cavalier SRi when I was 30, I should have got a Capri then instead.

My Cavalier SRi was one of the best cars I've ever had, two tone metallic blue / graphite with alloy wheels and Recaro bucket seats with a 1.8i engine - it was quick. I wanted an Opel Manta but ended up with the Cav, and never looked back. I loved it as it replaced a boring old 1.6L mk1 cavalier, guessing this would be about '89-90 and it was on a B plate, so an '84. I kept it until it failed the MOT and had to be scrapped in about '96, maybe that's why people haven't held on to some of these motors?
Offline reddebs

Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #363 on: Today at 08:38:33 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:22:29 am
Bet my mates wished they kept their RS2000s and Cosworths, from back in the day.  Can't believe they are going for 50 k, now.  Just shows you how much cash some people have, nowadays, and what they will spend it on.

I had loads of model cars (matchbox, corgi) from around that time (all stolen, sadly).  Still got my XR3i and 911 Scalextric cars, though.

My step mom had a Capri.

Same with the MK1 Escort Mexico, worth a bloody fortune now!
Online TepidT2O

Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #364 on: Today at 08:43:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:02:23 pm
My Dads one was the more golden version
He had one of those before. More baby shit brown that adult turd brown.  Just terrible cars
Online rob1966

Re: Classic Car choices
« Reply #365 on: Today at 09:08:29 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 08:33:27 pm
My Cavalier SRi was one of the best cars I've ever had, two tone metallic blue / graphite with alloy wheels and Recaro bucket seats with a 1.8i engine - it was quick. I wanted an Opel Manta but ended up with the Cav, and never looked back. I loved it as it replaced a boring old 1.6L mk1 cavalier, guessing this would be about '89-90 and it was on a B plate, so an '84. I kept it until it failed the MOT and had to be scrapped in about '96, maybe that's why people haven't held on to some of these motors?

Yeah, rot boxes

First decent car I drove after passing my test was my Stepdads mates Cavalier SRi, on a B plate same as your, his was white over anthracite. He then got a brand new E plate SRi130, I used to borrow that now and again Mine was the hatch version, Silver over Charcoal, it got low on oil and blew the engine, I gave it to Southport College

Mate of mines 2.0 SRi just rotted the chassis away, I bought that for parts then scrapped it
