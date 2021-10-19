I defy anyone to listen to the speech by the mother of murdered Liam Curry today, following the verdict of the final part of the inquest into the Arena bomb, and keep a dry eye.
Eloquent, emotional, visceral. Rightly condemnatory of the multiple failures, from MI5 to the emergency services to the arena. And called out the murderer and his evil, scumbag family who helped him (turns out, Abedi's father, who feigned ignorance in aftermath, was the shitstain who radicalised the murderer)
It reminded me of some statements made by Hillsborough families following that inquest.
I was driving when hearing her read her statement, and in absolute bits by the end.
Religion of peace, eh?