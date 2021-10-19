« previous next »
Incident at Manchester Arena
The brother of the bomber has refused to attend the inquest and now been able to leave the country, the failures around this incident are mind boggling and this must feel like another kick in the teeth for the families. How the hell is he allowed to dodge questioning ?
Incident at Manchester Arena
The brother of the bomber has refused to attend the inquest and now been able to leave the country, the failures around this incident are mind boggling and this must feel like another kick in the teeth for the families. How the hell is he allowed to dodge questioning ?

He's not the only one to skip the country with difficult questions about what he knew beforehand unanswered too. GMP aren't doing well even with those on bail for crimes, let alone those just with a summons to appear.
Incident at Manchester Arena
Would be foolish to speculate beyond the statement by the police I think.

Quote
Earlier today (Friday 22 October 2021), a 24-year-old man was arrested at Manchester Airport on suspicion of engaging in the preparation of acts of terrorism/assisting others in acts of preparation under section 5 of the Terrorism Act (2006).

The man, who is from the Fallowfield area of Manchester, was arrested shortly after arriving back in the UK.

He remains in custody for questioning.

The arrest is in relation to the terror attack which took place at the Manchester Arena on the night of 22 May 2017, and took the lives of 22 innocent people.

The senior investigating officer for the investigation, Simon Barraclough, said:

"Greater Manchester Police remains firmly committed to establishing the truth surrounding the circumstances of the terror attack at the Manchester Arena - whether that is by supporting the on-going public inquiry or by continuing to pursue leads with regards to the criminal investigation.

"Over four years have passed since the atrocity took place but we are unwavering in our dedication to follow each line of enquiry available so that we can provide all those affected by the events at the arena with the answers they rightly deserve."
Incident at Manchester Arena
I defy anyone to listen to the speech by the mother of murdered Liam Curry today, following the verdict of the final part of the inquest into the Arena bomb, and keep a dry eye.

Eloquent, emotional, visceral. Rightly condemnatory of the multiple failures, from MI5 to the emergency services to the arena. And called out the murderer and his evil, scumbag family who helped him (turns out, Abedi's father, who feigned ignorance in aftermath, was the shitstain who radicalised the murderer)

It reminded me of some statements made by Hillsborough families following that inquest.

I was driving when hearing her read her statement, and in absolute bits by the end.

Religion of peace, eh?
Incident at Manchester Arena
I defy anyone to listen to the speech by the mother of murdered Liam Curry today, following the verdict of the final part of the inquest into the Arena bomb, and keep a dry eye.

Eloquent, emotional, visceral. Rightly condemnatory of the multiple failures, from MI5 to the emergency services to the arena. And called out the murderer and his evil, scumbag family who helped him (turns out, Abedi's father, who feigned ignorance in aftermath, was the shitstain who radicalised the murderer)

It reminded me of some statements made by Hillsborough families following that inquest.

I was driving when hearing her read her statement, and in absolute bits by the end.

Religion of peace, eh?

Well no lessons were learnt after Hillsborough, no lessons were learnt after the 7th July bombings the lack of institutional incompetence is breath taking.
Incident at Manchester Arena
Well no lessons were learnt after Hillsborough, no lessons were learnt after the 7th July bombings the lack of institutional incompetence is breath taking.

We're just waiting for the next major incident to happen, really.
Incident at Manchester Arena
Well no lessons were learnt after Hillsborough, no lessons were learnt after the 7th July bombings the lack of institutional incompetence is breath taking.

Here's a thought provoking & harrowing article on the similarities, with organisations defecting blame & blaming each other

 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64798847
The Manchester Arena Inquiry was a mammoth undertaking. Evidence was heard over 196 days, presented and pored over by 18 legal teams, and culminating in three reports running into hundreds of pages.

I went to many of the hearings and, while much of what I heard did cast fresh light on the May 2017 bombing, I listened to a lot of the evidence with a sinking heart and a sense of familiarity and deja vu.

As the BBC's North of England Correspondent, I've also spent many years covering the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster in Sheffield - sitting through two years of inquest hearings, and three criminal trials.

The more I heard at the Arena inquiry, the more it reminded me of Hillsborough.

And I wasn't the only one. Several Hillsborough families told me that they had an uncomfortable sense of history repeating itself.
