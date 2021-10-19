Well no lessons were learnt after Hillsborough, no lessons were learnt after the 7th July bombings the lack of institutional incompetence is breath taking.



Here's a thought provoking & harrowing article on the similarities, with organisations defecting blame & blaming each otherThe Manchester Arena Inquiry was a mammoth undertaking. Evidence was heard over 196 days, presented and pored over by 18 legal teams, and culminating in three reports running into hundreds of pages.I went to many of the hearings and, while much of what I heard did cast fresh light on the May 2017 bombing, I listened to a lot of the evidence with a sinking heart and a sense of familiarity and deja vu.As the BBC's North of England Correspondent, I've also spent many years covering the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster in Sheffield - sitting through two years of inquest hearings, and three criminal trials.The more I heard at the Arena inquiry, the more it reminded me of Hillsborough.And I wasn't the only one. Several Hillsborough families told me that they had an uncomfortable sense of history repeating itself.