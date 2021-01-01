« previous next »
What games are you playing at the moment?

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
I read the online forums and it's like my 99 rated Messi can't dribbled, it's so scripted. The fact is these guys spend like hundreds of pounds to get a super star team and if they lose its like its not their fault. Some would you believe demand refunds!  So self entitled, surley losing once in a while doesn't hurt.

Could you break this down for those of us whose football game experience was mostly in the 90s and tailed off completely in the Xbox 360 era? People are paying real money for players for online matches? I'm guessing this is via a random selection rather than a pseudo transfer market?
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Basically FIFA aka EAFC has a mode called "Ultimate Team"

In that above mentioned mode, you start with a team made up of mostly "bronze card" players, these are players who would be decent/up and commers or at the level of say, Portuguese mid league teams or championship teams, etc.

You can unlock packs via challenges, like panini card packs, but instead of doin that you can skip process and buy them with real money, the contents are totally randoms, although broken down into percentages of getting silver cards, gold cards or above.... people spent literally hundreds and thousands of pounds to assemble a team of basically messi, ronaldo, etc (you can get players at their peak, not current form too if they are legendary players)

You also need contract cards, to keep using these players, oh yes, once you get them, they come with a contract, a number of times you can use them, after that you must apply a contract card to them to get more games or you are unable to use them.

It's micro transactions are their worst.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
I'd love to play RDR1 again, but I am not paying £28 for a PS3 game.

I'm sure they have put the effort in, but it's still a god knows how old PS3 game.

I have just got Spiderman 2 back from my boy, only played about an hour before but excited to give it a go on the Pro.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
been playing the dead space remake, never played it before! fantastic game. Onto Alan Wake 2 after that.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Still on Cyberpunk which has taken me a while to get into with the amount of side missions and things to do but I am enjoying it now.
