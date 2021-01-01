I agree that it doesn't have much resemblance to actual football but is that not just the nature of the beast with football games? They need to add a bit of a basketball factor with attacking boosts as otherwise almost every six minute game would end 0-0 with, at most, a couple of shots. As I said I've not played an EA title for a decade so maybe things improved in the interim before regressing.



In general - any company making a football game must find a way to do two things. Make games enjoyable and interesting in 10 minutes, instead of 90 and also find a way to keep humans with years of experience challenged on higher difficulty tiers (this is what scripting usually does). So yes, I understand that. But I see no reason whatsoever why any of this warrants changing the nature of the game. You can just as easily accomplish both while preserving what makes football feel like football.EA solves the first issue of making short matches feel interesting by doing three things. First they completely ignore existence of physical momentum. I remember testing in FIFA 23 and it took my player 0.5 seconds to go from sprinting with the ball in one direction to stop, turn and sprint in the opposite direction. That is the source of the 'skating' feel you get in FIFA. Other thing they do is the impact of speed. Fast enough player can just run around a defender and go through on goal. Also their stamina is seemingly endless. And the third one is the indirect result of these changes - midfield and passing aren't really important, because you can create space and chances with speed and rapid movements. These is no need to pass around.All combined - it feels nothing like football.