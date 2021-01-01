« previous next »
What games are you playing at the moment?

Reply #3720 on: Today at 07:15:58 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:03:02 am
I agree that it doesn't have much resemblance to actual football but is that not just the nature of the beast with football games?  They need to add a bit of a basketball factor with attacking boosts as otherwise almost every six minute game would end 0-0 with, at most, a couple of shots.  As I said I've not played an EA title for a decade so maybe things improved in the interim before regressing.

In general - any company making a football game must find a way to do two things. Make games enjoyable and interesting in 10 minutes, instead of 90 and also find a way to keep humans with years of experience challenged on higher difficulty tiers (this is what scripting usually does). So yes, I understand that. But I see no reason whatsoever why any of this warrants changing the nature of the game. You can just as easily accomplish both while preserving what makes football feel like football.

EA solves the first issue of making short matches feel interesting by doing three things. First they completely ignore existence of physical momentum. I remember testing in FIFA 23 and it took my player 0.5 seconds to go from sprinting with the ball in one direction to stop, turn and sprint in the opposite direction. That is the source of the 'skating' feel you get in FIFA. Other thing they do is the impact of speed. Fast enough player can just run around a defender and go through on goal. Also their stamina is seemingly endless. And the third one is the indirect result of these changes - midfield and passing aren't really important, because you can create space and chances with speed and rapid movements. These is no need to pass around. 

All combined - it feels nothing like football.



Reply #3721 on: Today at 07:52:35 am
Ive always much preferred football that feels like a real game versus the arcade-y feel you get with FIFA/EA.

Even if that means scraping a 1-0 or drawing a few games 0-0. It feels more satisfying when you win, you have to earn it.

Theres a reason people love games like Football Manager, its an approximation of reality. You know that Swindon Town arent going to win the Champions League in 2032 but the game is balanced so that you can take them on that journey without it feeling completely ridiculous, and the games feel (more or less) like believable football games. If I had an FM save where every game finished 7-4 or 5-5 I wouldnt be remotely interested.

I appreciate people get different things out of FM and FIFA but I do think a lot of people want something that both plays and feels like an actual game of football, particularly in single player, master league type modes. But I think that seems to be essentially gone forever now because the money is obviously in the multiplayer experience.
Reply #3722 on: Today at 08:05:28 am
What is really devastating to someone who grew up on these offline modes (and I agree that it is dead, possibly never to return) is that we are entering an age of AI. You could easily see devs using it to create near-infinite tactical variety for teams, or perfect approximations of famous managers, perfect approximations of player behaviour etc. We could have the golden age of football games - instead we're witnessing the dark age of microtransactions, card collecting online fuckery and horrible gameplay. Ah well..
