Ive always much preferred football that feels like a real game versus the arcade-y feel you get with FIFA/EA.
Even if that means scraping a 1-0 or drawing a few games 0-0. It feels more satisfying when you win, you have to earn it.
Theres a reason people love games like Football Manager, its an approximation of reality. You know that Swindon Town arent going to win the Champions League in 2032 but the game is balanced so that you can take them on that journey without it feeling completely ridiculous, and the games feel (more or less) like believable football games. If I had an FM save where every game finished 7-4 or 5-5 I wouldnt be remotely interested.
I appreciate people get different things out of FM and FIFA but I do think a lot of people want something that both plays and feels like an actual game of football, particularly in single player, master league type modes. But I think that seems to be essentially gone forever now because the money is obviously in the multiplayer experience.