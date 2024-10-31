« previous next »
What games are you playing at the moment?

Darren G

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
October 31, 2024, 05:49:48 am
Quote from: Zlen on October 30, 2024, 10:26:49 am
Don't know who that dude is.
I usually read Eurogamer reviews, are they paid shills also?

Yeah, they are almost certainly paid schills as they are owned by IGN, who have a marketing deal with EA. In terms of Veilguard, they've given this game 100 and said that it's the best Bioware game ever.  By comparison they gave Shadow of the Erdtree 60 and Balder's Gate 3 an 80, saying the latter "lacked freedom". Eurogamer are trash.
Garrus

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
November 1, 2024, 04:16:35 am
User reviews on Steam are mostly positive and it's EA's best ever launch on that platform so not everybody is a paid shill I guess.
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
November 1, 2024, 08:54:44 am
I'm still very much in the 'still finding out' phase of the game but I'm enjoying it so far. I don't get why they made ogres so goofy looking in the face, but meh. It's also much more of an 'action' game than an rpg, but I quite like some of those games anyway.
ToneLa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
November 2, 2024, 12:02:11 am
DayZ

so far a "lost the rest of the stagnight in Bidston, 2002" simulator
stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
November 20, 2024, 05:53:56 pm
Satisfactory is fucking fascinating as game. You just can't stop playing it. 170 hours in total 102 of them in the last two weeks according to Steam. I was hoping that MS Flight Sim 2024 and/or Stalker 2 might make me play something else, but looks like both botched their release. Flight Sim didn't even start yesterday, when it did today, the initial career mission was bugged right away. Will give it a go some time down the line as it's included in Gamepass. Same for Stalker 2 and it seems it needs some time. Haven't tried it yet as the download was taking ages, but reviews suggests it's a bug-fest...
Darren G

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
November 21, 2024, 05:26:50 am
Quote from: stoa on November 20, 2024, 05:53:56 pm
Satisfactory is fucking fascinating as game. You just can't stop playing it. 170 hours in total 102 of them in the last two weeks according to Steam. I was hoping that MS Flight Sim 2024 and/or Stalker 2 might make me play something else, but looks like both botched their release. Flight Sim didn't even start yesterday, when it did today, the initial career mission was bugged right away. Will give it a go some time down the line as it's included in Gamepass. Same for Stalker 2 and it seems it needs some time. Haven't tried it yet as the download was taking ages, but reviews suggests it's a bug-fest...

Yeah, Stalker 2 is in a bit of a mess right now by all accounts. Not the biggest shock ever to anybody familiar with the series. Supposedly looking like a good game under the issues though.
AndyMuller

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
November 21, 2024, 09:24:21 am
God of War (2018).

Finished the story and just finishing side bits, great game which was even better by playing through the previous games to give me an understanding of Kratos.
ScottScott

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
November 21, 2024, 03:46:46 pm
Stalker 2 is fine from what I've played so far. I think the issues are coming from the reviews where they didn't have the day-one patch but I've had no issues yet (and I'll be more forgiving of any based on how they've managed to bring this game out despite everything they've been through)

Flight Sim was a bit of a disaster, couldn't load it on launch day, finally got in yesterday only for nothing to load and then was finally able to get into a flight today. Only spent half an hour or so on it so far and it still blows me away how they have got the detail they have. Flew from JLA, over Liverpool City Centre, out to Anfield, out to Prescot and then over to my office and it looks so good. Looking forward to giving the career a go this weekend

BLOPS6 is my current go to. Campaign is very good but I'm mostly surprised by the MP and how much I am loving it. Haven't been like this since the original BLOPS
Hedley Lamarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
November 23, 2024, 11:56:12 pm
I'm really enjoying Stalker, the atmosphere is fantastic, it's absolutely nails though, died countless times already.
stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
November 25, 2024, 02:29:30 am
Quote from: ScottScott on November 21, 2024, 03:46:46 pm
Stalker 2 is fine from what I've played so far. I think the issues are coming from the reviews where they didn't have the day-one patch but I've had no issues yet (and I'll be more forgiving of any based on how they've managed to bring this game out despite everything they've been through)

Yeah, I've played it for about 3 hours and so far, I'm really enjoying it. Still in the first small town, so cannot really say a loit about it overall, but the start is really good. Great atmosphere and basically everything you expect from a Stalker game. I've also not had any technical issues. The only thing I've encountered was a crash when trying to load a save game. No idea what the reason was, but it got fixed, when I switched my GPU. That wasn't a troubleshooting measure BTW, just something I did for an unrelated issue with said GPU and/or my PC that keeps popping up every few weeks. In short, I get random crashes and the PC even stops working/booting completely, that seem to fix themselves for a while after I try troubleshooting them (like trying out an old GPU and then swapping back in my regular one). I'm close to giving up on finding a solution... ;)


Edit: After playing for another few hours, I have two massive issues with the game. One is the enemies spotting you from about a million miles away. I just don't like how that feels in a game like this that is supposed to have some sense of realism, especially with every enemy apparently alerted once you're spotted and enemy AI being shite. The second one is the sound. It feels very buggy and that's an absolute no-no in a game like this, where the atmosphere (and therefore the sound as well) play such a huge part...
Darren G

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 2, 2024, 12:33:30 pm
Currently playing Horizon Forbidden West:  "I should do this. I should do that. I should go here. I should check my focus. I should shoot this. I should check my focus. I should check my focus. My focus might see something.I should..." ARRRRGHHH, SHUT THE FUCK UP!!! 

Possibly the worst hand-holding, overbearing shite I've ever come across in a game. You get about 4 seconds to figure out to do in the vast majority of situations before you are told, taking any fun out of puzzle solving and the like and ruining any sense of agency. I don't know why the vast majority of developers these days treat gamers like they are complete idiots who have to (or want to) be guided through every step of a game, but it's fucking annoying.   
PhilV

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 2, 2024, 12:35:08 pm
I got Tinykin on PS for free, was in the PS Plus or whatever. Just on here to recommend it, such a fun platformer!
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 2, 2024, 12:54:50 pm
Quote from: Darren G on December  2, 2024, 12:33:30 pm
Currently playing Horizon Forbidden West:  "I should do this. I should do that. I should go here. I should check my focus. I should shoot this. I should check my focus. I should check my focus. My focus might see something.I should..." ARRRRGHHH, SHUT THE FUCK UP!!! 

Possibly the worst hand-holding, overbearing shite I've ever come across in a game. You get about 4 seconds to figure out to do in the vast majority of situations before you are told, taking any fun out of puzzle solving and the like and ruining any sense of agency. I don't know why the vast majority of developers these days treat gamers like they are complete idiots who have to (or want to) be guided through every step of a game, but it's fucking annoying.   

Hahahaha it's true. I think i just managed to blank it out but there's a lot of it.

Definitely one of those things that should be optional.

Good game though. Well, I liked it anyway.
Darren G

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 2, 2024, 06:32:16 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on December  2, 2024, 12:54:50 pm
Hahahaha it's true. I think i just managed to blank it out but there's a lot of it.

Definitely one of those things that should be optional.

Good game though. Well, I liked it anyway.

In my personal opinion from what I've played so far it's not bad, not great, but definitely inferior to Zero Dawn. The combat and writing of characters are definitely worse in my opinion, with the latter making Aloy simply come across as unlikable and bitchy a lot of the time. It's been a really bi-polar kind of experience for me so far. Some really good moments, but also a lot of frustration and some flat out boredom at times. Admittedly the boredom may partly stem from open world fatigue as I came straight from God knows how many hours in GoT straight to this.
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
December 2, 2024, 07:09:05 pm
Quote from: Darren G on December  2, 2024, 06:32:16 pm
In my personal opinion from what I've played so far it's not bad, not great, but definitely inferior to Zero Dawn. The combat and writing of characters are definitely worse in my opinion, with the latter making Aloy simply come across as unlikable and bitchy a lot of the time. It's been a really bi-polar kind of experience for me so far. Some really good moments, but also a lot of frustration and some flat out boredom at times. Admittedly the boredom may partly stem from open world fatigue as I came straight from God knows how many hours in GoT straight to this.

yeah she does start off like that, I think her learning to get on with people and become part of a 'team' is deliberate.
Darren G

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 03:57:33 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on December  2, 2024, 07:09:05 pm
yeah she does start off like that, I think her learning to get on with people and become part of a 'team' is deliberate.

Yeah, I understand that she is undergoing a character arc, learning to not be a loner and allowing herself to depend on people (despite her upbringing) and the like. Even aside from that though, I just feel that at times she displays character traits that make her come across as flat-out obnoxious. It just feels that the writers struggled to differentiate between 'strong-willed and independent' and 'complete and utter shithead' at times. The other problem with the character arc aspect is that she wasn't like it in the first game. Anyhow, just my two cents. Still a fairly decent game overall despite all that.
Ed-Zeppelin

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 10:29:21 am
Really enjoyed the Plucky Squire. Great fun platformer and beautifully presented. Moving in and out of the story book never gets old!

Just started Death Stranding. Quite early on but not sure what I make of it so far and whether Ill persevere with the madness and number of longish cut scenes. Certainly different
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 10:40:04 am
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 03:57:33 am
Yeah, I understand that she is undergoing a character arc, learning to not be a loner and allowing herself to depend on people (despite her upbringing) and the like. Even aside from that though, I just feel that at times she displays character traits that make her come across as flat-out obnoxious. It just feels that the writers struggled to differentiate between 'strong-willed and independent' and 'complete and utter shithead' at times. The other problem with the character arc aspect is that she wasn't like it in the first game. Anyhow, just my two cents. Still a fairly decent game overall despite all that.

She's definitely abrupt with some people towards the beginning and it could defo have been better implemented. Some of it is quite funny though, especially where Ceo is concerned. That shithead deserves it.
AndyMuller

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 11:35:17 am
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition.

A few hours in and there is a lot going on.
voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 11:38:49 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:35:17 am
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition.

A few hours in and there is a lot going on.

There is. It's good though and I presume that version includes the dlc too
AndyMuller

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 11:50:10 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:38:49 am
There is. It's good though and I presume that version includes the dlc too

Yes mate, heard good things about Phantom Liberty.

I'm off over Christmas so will be getting stuck into it.
ScottScott

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 12:11:11 pm
Quote from: PhilV on December  2, 2024, 12:35:08 pm
I got Tinykin on PS for free, was in the PS Plus or whatever. Just on here to recommend it, such a fun platformer!

One of my favourite games of the last decade. Played through in when it was on Game Pass and could not stop. Had to keep going back to it. So charming and absolutely gorgeous design. Big recommend for anyone who hasn't played it
classycarra

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 12:15:08 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 12:11:11 pm
One of my favourite games of the last decade. Played through in when it was on Game Pass and could not stop. Had to keep going back to it. So charming and absolutely gorgeous design. Big recommend for anyone who hasn't played it
yeah I really enjoyed it too, also ended up getting a platinum for it just because it was fun enough to get completionist
