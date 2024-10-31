Satisfactory is fucking fascinating as game. You just can't stop playing it. 170 hours in total 102 of them in the last two weeks according to Steam. I was hoping that MS Flight Sim 2024 and/or Stalker 2 might make me play something else, but looks like both botched their release. Flight Sim didn't even start yesterday, when it did today, the initial career mission was bugged right away. Will give it a go some time down the line as it's included in Gamepass. Same for Stalker 2 and it seems it needs some time. Haven't tried it yet as the download was taking ages, but reviews suggests it's a bug-fest...