What games are you playing at the moment?

Online Darren G

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
October 31, 2024, 05:49:48 am
Quote from: Zlen on October 30, 2024, 10:26:49 am
Don't know who that dude is.
I usually read Eurogamer reviews, are they paid shills also?

Yeah, they are almost certainly paid schills as they are owned by IGN, who have a marketing deal with EA. In terms of Veilguard, they've given this game 100 and said that it's the best Bioware game ever.  By comparison they gave Shadow of the Erdtree 60 and Balder's Gate 3 an 80, saying the latter "lacked freedom". Eurogamer are trash.
Offline Garrus

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
November 1, 2024, 04:16:35 am
User reviews on Steam are mostly positive and it's EA's best ever launch on that platform so not everybody is a paid shill I guess.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
November 1, 2024, 08:54:44 am
I'm still very much in the 'still finding out' phase of the game but I'm enjoying it so far. I don't get why they made ogres so goofy looking in the face, but meh. It's also much more of an 'action' game than an rpg, but I quite like some of those games anyway.
Offline ToneLa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
November 2, 2024, 12:02:11 am
DayZ

so far a "lost the rest of the stagnight in Bidston, 2002" simulator
Offline stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 05:53:56 pm
Satisfactory is fucking fascinating as game. You just can't stop playing it. 170 hours in total 102 of them in the last two weeks according to Steam. I was hoping that MS Flight Sim 2024 and/or Stalker 2 might make me play something else, but looks like both botched their release. Flight Sim didn't even start yesterday, when it did today, the initial career mission was bugged right away. Will give it a go some time down the line as it's included in Gamepass. Same for Stalker 2 and it seems it needs some time. Haven't tried it yet as the download was taking ages, but reviews suggests it's a bug-fest...
Online Darren G

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 05:26:50 am
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 05:53:56 pm
Satisfactory is fucking fascinating as game. You just can't stop playing it. 170 hours in total 102 of them in the last two weeks according to Steam. I was hoping that MS Flight Sim 2024 and/or Stalker 2 might make me play something else, but looks like both botched their release. Flight Sim didn't even start yesterday, when it did today, the initial career mission was bugged right away. Will give it a go some time down the line as it's included in Gamepass. Same for Stalker 2 and it seems it needs some time. Haven't tried it yet as the download was taking ages, but reviews suggests it's a bug-fest...

Yeah, Stalker 2 is in a bit of a mess right now by all accounts. Not the biggest shock ever to anybody familiar with the series. Supposedly looking like a good game under the issues though.
