Don't know who that dude is.

I usually read Eurogamer reviews, are they paid shills also?



Yeah, they are almost certainly paid schills as they are owned by IGN, who have a marketing deal with EA. In terms of Veilguard, they've given this game 100 and said that it's the best Bioware game ever. By comparison they gave Shadow of the Erdtree 60 and Balder's Gate 3 an 80, saying the latter "lacked freedom". Eurogamer are trash.