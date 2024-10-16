« previous next »
Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 240629 times)

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3640 on: October 16, 2024, 10:35:35 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on October 12, 2024, 01:10:50 am
I bought Undisputed on PS5, cause SSD and I supported that since early access

Good shit, one hopes

The internet is terrible when it comes to opinions

I intend to play the shit out of Undisputed

Is this any good?

Im on God of War 3 at the minute which is highly enjoyable.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3641 on: October 18, 2024, 12:14:06 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on October 16, 2024, 03:40:12 pm
Significantly better than the free PS5 original?


Yeah I think so, much bigger, more to do and the levels are great.

The worlds have a very cool pattern where they introduce a game from Playstation Studios and those levels alone are worth the money IMO.

So close to the platinum now just need to finish the final challenge level.

EDIT: Did it on my lunch 8)
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3642 on: October 23, 2024, 09:16:03 pm »
Do you know when you know your genre is strategy/management games?

When you buy WWE2K24 but spend every play on MyGM mode  :boxhead  ;D
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3643 on: October 23, 2024, 09:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on October 23, 2024, 09:16:03 pm
Do you know when you know your genre is strategy/management games?

When you buy WWE2K24 but spend every play on MyGM mode  :boxhead  ;D

I'd really like another nfl head coach game.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3644 on: October 23, 2024, 10:28:50 pm »
Loved astrobot. Platinum trophy felt like a real achievement. Sequel now please

Working on my platinum trophy for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Waiting for Planet Coaster 2 to come out on the first week of November. Should see me through to Christmas
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3645 on: October 24, 2024, 01:33:31 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 16, 2024, 10:35:35 pm
Is this any good?


Also keen to hear if Undisputed is any good, I've not heard great reviews!

Quote from: Rob K on October 23, 2024, 09:16:03 pm
Do you know when you know your genre is strategy/management games?

When you buy WWE2K24 but spend every play on MyGM mode  :boxhead  ;D

I really struggle with MyGM but I'm going to give it another go tonight. I've completed MyRise twice on the male version and once on the female version and really enjoyed those, the Showcase mode is quite fun to play and universe can be fun if you set it up right as well. I struggle with MyFaction though, I just don't really get it.
« Reply #3646 on: October 25, 2024, 12:15:38 pm »
New Call of Duty for PS5 is £40 in Asda at the moment with their Asda rewards app voucher.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3647 on: October 25, 2024, 02:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October 24, 2024, 01:33:31 pm
Also keen to hear if Undisputed is any good, I've not heard great reviews!

I really struggle with MyGM but I'm going to give it another go tonight. I've completed MyRise twice on the male version and once on the female version and really enjoyed those, the Showcase mode is quite fun to play and universe can be fun if you set it up right as well. I struggle with MyFaction though, I just don't really get it.

Done a bit of showcase, but lost twice in the angle/michaels match and havent been back since.

Just finished GM mode after 5 seasons, so may go back to it or try the other modes out now.
« Reply #3648 on: October 27, 2024, 10:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October 24, 2024, 01:33:31 pm
Also keen to hear if Undisputed is any good, I've not heard great reviews!


Nope, it's complete shite, broken and looking like a con, online is totally broken and the devs have said they'll fix it in December at some point. Sony gave me a refund without any reason needed, that tells me something is very wrong with the game because everyone knows how hard it is to get a refund off them.
« Reply #3649 on: October 28, 2024, 09:13:28 am »
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on October 27, 2024, 10:33:36 pm
Nope, it's complete shite, broken and looking like a con, online is totally broken and the devs have said they'll fix it in December at some point. Sony gave me a refund without any reason needed, that tells me something is very wrong with the game because everyone knows how hard it is to get a refund off them.

Cheers mate. Might give it a go if it comes out on Game Pass but won't pay for it. Shame, I love a good boxing game, especially one with a good career mode as well.
« Reply #3650 on: October 28, 2024, 09:23:52 am »
I'm enjoying Undisputed but then I've absolutely zero interest in playing online which I think is where most of the issues are.
« Reply #3651 on: October 28, 2024, 10:38:05 am »
Still enjoying Diablo 4. Pretty much in the best state it has been so far after the Vessel of Hatred expansion. Great selection of endgame activities, better balanced levelling and gear hunting and just plenty to do compared to previous seasons.
« Reply #3652 on: October 28, 2024, 10:53:14 am »
today seems to be the day that the dragon age reviews are out. see if it works.
« Reply #3653 on: October 28, 2024, 10:56:55 am »
I do hope it's not a complete flop, no matter how much I dislike current EA Bioware - it would be nice to have another studio delivering solid AAA CRPG games. They don't come around that often.
« Reply #3654 on: October 28, 2024, 11:22:22 am »
I'm sure I'll be buying it on release day unless it's either a) shite or b) outright buggy to the point of being broken.
« Reply #3655 on: October 28, 2024, 04:02:47 pm »
Killing it in reviews.
Looks like a day one purchase, nothing better out there.
« Reply #3656 on: October 28, 2024, 04:16:19 pm »
the only performance review I've seen said it works fine across a range of pc hardware so yeah, I'll probably be buying it on thursday.
Was bored so tried giving Satisfactory a go. I bought it some time back during early access, but never tried the finished game. It's quite fascinating, but also a bit overwhelming. Some of the factories people post on YouTube are insane.
Quote from: Zlen on October 28, 2024, 04:02:47 pm
Killing it in reviews.
Looks like a day one purchase, nothing better out there.

Hmmm, is it 'killing it' though? I'd say that the reviews are mixed. Also, lot of the high scores have come from the likes of IGN, who actually have a marketing deal with EA, so have a clear conflict of interest not to mention zero credibility in general. On the other hand a lot of big content creators who were even mildly critical of what they saw pre-release did not get a review code.  Fextralife's "The TRUTH About Dragon Age Veilguard REVIEWS" video makes for interesting viewing. There are also a lot of very negative reviews from the like of Skill-Up, who is generally pretty sound.  Personally I'm gonna wait for the user reviews. We've seen this pattern of gaming journalists praising a bog standard game to high-heaven before with Starfield, so am wary of cherry-picked reviewer's claims about games. 
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 28, 2024, 04:16:19 pm
the only performance review I've seen said it works fine across a range of pc hardware so yeah, I'll probably be buying it on thursday.
Apparently it's DRM-free mate. Just saying.  ;)
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 06:05:32 am
Apparently it's DRM-free mate. Just saying.  ;)

Yeah I'm aware of its potential free-ness. Though I'm pretty certain that I'll like it enough to actually pay for it.

I'll not be paying full price though and bollocks to additional cosmetics.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:30:48 am
Yeah I'm aware of its potential free-ness. Though I'm pretty certain that I'll like it enough to actually pay for it.

I'll not be paying full price though and bollocks to additional cosmetics.

I tend to always go the 'free-ness' route first if it's available. If a game then turns out to be a solid product rather than a stuttering or bug-filled mess then I'll buy it.

On a side note: finished Ghost of Tsushima. Incredible game, but fuck me, you weren't wrong about it being dark. It really could have used a bit more balance in that department.

Witcher 3 and Red Dead for example certaintly had some dark themes (and a depressing ending for Arthur obviously), but they were balanced out by lighter moments and humour. Ghost on the other hand is almost unremittingly bleak even at the end. I was hoping that the Iki Island
 
DLC would be a bit lighter, in the same way that Toussaint had a different tone to the main game in Witcher 3. Nope. Probably even darker than the main game.

My only other cirtisizm of the game is that it got way too 'busy' in the second half of the game. I loved the combat, but don't need to be fighting the same roaming enemies every 100 metres.  Give me time to actually soak up the atmosphere of the world ffs. It really lessened the immersion. 
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 07:48:48 pm


Witcher 3 and Red Dead for example certaintly had some dark themes (and a depressing ending for Arthur obviously), but they were balanced out by lighter moments and humour.

indeed. that was what I kept thinking while I was playing it. I like my entertainment to be entertaining and not hit "too bleak, stopped caring"


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjawnIC81nE&ab_channel=DigitalFoundry

I cba to watch a 20 minute video but "Dragon Age: The Veilguard - Simply Brilliant On PC - DF Tech Review" and "It's BioWare that has stepped up to deliver a performant, scalable, stutter-free PC experience." are good words.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:07:37 pm
indeed. that was what I kept thinking while I was playing it. I like my entertainment to be entertaining and not hit "too bleak, stopped caring"


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjawnIC81nE&ab_channel=DigitalFoundry

I cba to watch a 20 minute video but "Dragon Age: The Veilguard - Simply Brilliant On PC - DF Tech Review" and "It's BioWare that has stepped up to deliver a performant, scalable, stutter-free PC experience." are good words.

Yeah, there seems to be a consensus that it runs well, but unfortunately there are also a lot of youtubers who (in my opinion) generally have good takes saying the game itself is really poor except for the final 2 hours. It seems to have really pissed off a lot of former Dragon Age fans too as not being 'a proper Dragon Age game',  though personally I've never played a Dragon Age game so that's not a concern for me.  I'm gonna wait for more user reviews before I decide whether or not to acquire it. I'm pretty indifferent to what I've seen so far.

As for Ghost, I did recall you stating "too bleak, stopped caring" in a previous post whilst I was playing it.  I never hit the "stopped caring" part because overall I found it to be an incredible experience and the high points were as good as anything that I've ever experienced in a game. The fact that it's so often "depression: the video game" will make me less likely to revisit it than Red Dead or Witcher though, both of which I go back to over and over. 
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 08:20:25 pm
Yeah, there seems to be a consensus that it runs well, but unfortunately there are also a lot of youtubers who (in my opinion) generally have good takes saying the game itself is really poor except for the final 2 hours. It seems to have really pissed off a lot of former Dragon Age fans too as not being 'a proper Dragon Age game',  though personally I've never played a Dragon Age game so that's not a concern for me.  I'm gonna wait for more user reviews before I decide whether or not to acquire it. I'm pretty indifferent to what I've seen so far.

As for Ghost, I did recall you stating "too bleak, stopped caring" in a previous post whilst I was playing it.  I never hit the "stopped caring" part because overall I found it to be an incredible experience and the high points were as good as anything that I've ever experienced in a game. The fact that it's so often "depression: the video game" will make me less likely to revisit it than Red Dead or Witcher though, both of which I go back to over and over. 

in my experience those people liked 1 game made 15 years ago and can't get over DA changing despite there having been 2 games released since then and another in a couple of days. some people will have legitimate concerns but there are a load of others, as is always the case these days, who are just arseholes.

I have played all of them on release though and enjoyed them all. they had a revisit back during covid when we weren't allowed out as well which helps my seive-like memory a little bit as well.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:29:43 pm
in my experience those people liked 1 game made 15 years ago and can't get over DA changing despite there having been 2 games released since then and another in a couple of days. some people will have legitimate concerns but there are a load of others, as is always the case these days, who are just arseholes.

I have played all of them on release though and enjoyed them all. they had a revisit back during covid when we weren't allowed out as well which helps my seive-like memory a little bit as well.

Yeah, as I said, I can't speak to the legitimacy of the 'not a proper Dragon Age' claims as I have no experience with the series, but feel that there will always be people caught up in Nostalgia and therefore pre-disposed to dislike newer game in a series as a result. In fairness though, from what I've seen it doesn't look like a particularly good game. To each their own though.
