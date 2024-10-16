Yeah I'm aware of its potential free-ness. Though I'm pretty certain that I'll like it enough to actually pay for it.



I'll not be paying full price though and bollocks to additional cosmetics.



I tend to always go the 'free-ness' route first if it's available. If a game then turns out to be a solid product rather than a stuttering or bug-filled mess then I'll buy it.On a side note: finished Ghost of Tsushima. Incredible game, but fuck me, you weren't wrong about it being dark. It really could have used a bit more balance in that department.Witcher 3 and Red Dead for example certaintly had some dark themes (and a depressing ending for Arthur obviously), but they were balanced out by lighter moments and humour. Ghost on the other hand is almost unremittingly bleak even at the end. I was hoping that the Iki IslandDLC would be a bit lighter, in the same way that Toussaint had a different tone to the main game in Witcher 3. Nope. Probably even darker than the main game.My only other cirtisizm of the game is that it got way too 'busy' in the second half of the game. I loved the combat, but don't need to be fighting the same roaming enemies every 100 metres. Give me time to actually soak up the atmosphere of the world ffs. It really lessened the immersion.