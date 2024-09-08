I absolutely loved GoT. The setting, story and gameplay all came together perfectly for me. One of those games that will always stay with you and youre sorry to leave when youre finished.



Ive yet to start Witcher 3, its high on the to do list. I should love RDR2 but Ive bounced off it twice. I loved the simpler approach GoT takes to most mechanics compared to RDR2, which I found too fussy!



Am currently loving Astro Bot, as are my two boys, working through Hogwarts Legacy (which Im enjoying a lot despite not really being a Harry Potter fan) and have downloaded The Plucky Squire which looks fun. Have also been playing quite a lot of Vampire Survivors on Switch, which is very easy to spend too long on



I expect it to hold up as the game the new AssCreed could have been



If you bounce off Tshushima, you're likely not just playing it as a roaming swordfight sim



though it does make some grave errors. Unskippable dialogue, and a modern game with a "you've lost all your weapons" level - so tired



interesting criticisms but seem to be innate aspects of both games

Maybe solvable on your side, at least the first one



Red Dead was alwaays about Deadeye.. and I do think both games make a huge deal of teaching you it



Ah, you've simply got to play TW3 mate. Simply a masterpiece of a game. The only caution I'd urge with it is that the controls feel really janky at first, but you get used to them and any minor issues are outweighed by the brilliance of the rest of it. Just giving you that heads-up, as I actually jacked the game in after around 5 minutes the first time out due to the controls, only came back to it because I had nothing else to play and nearly missed out on what is almost certainly my greatest gaming experience.As for Red Dead, I actually find the GoT mechanics more complex and 'fiddly', but then I'm still getting used to it, as opposed to Red Dead where I have an embarrassing number of hours, so everything is on muscle-memory autopilot now and I and can barely recall my first hours in the game.Immersion is a strange thing. The Assassin's Creed games over the years have at times looked Amazing, but there's something about the world itself in GoT (aside from any gameplay considerations) that has just absolutely sucked me in. I realise that you were speaking of the games overall in terms of the AC Shadows comparison, but I do find it an interesting thing that some games can draw you into the world with their setting, whilst with others - despite them sometimes having amazing visuals - you never really connect and feel it the same way.As for the 'roaming swordfight simulator' comment, whilst I am enjoying the combat, which is a lot of fun, it's never really that part of a game that makes a game a great experience for me. It's moments like arriving in White Orchard with that beautiful theme playing and the subsequent feel of the place; watching the sunset whilst walking through a field of tall grass in GoT, or the first time that you come down out of the snow in RDR2, riding with the gang as the landscape changes from white to green. Stuff like that. Probably waffling at this point, but from previous conversations with you and reading your posts, I'm pretty sure you know what I am - rather poorly - trying to get at.