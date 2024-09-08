I absolutely loved GoT. The setting, story and gameplay all came together perfectly for me. One of those games that will always stay with you and youre sorry to leave when youre finished.
Ive yet to start Witcher 3, its high on the to do list. I should love RDR2 but Ive bounced off it twice. I loved the simpler approach GoT takes to most mechanics compared to RDR2, which I found too fussy!
Am currently loving Astro Bot, as are my two boys, working through Hogwarts Legacy (which Im enjoying a lot despite not really being a Harry Potter fan) and have downloaded The Plucky Squire which looks fun. Have also been playing quite a lot of Vampire Survivors on Switch, which is very easy to spend too long on