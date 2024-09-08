« previous next »
Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 231783 times)

Offline ToneLa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3600 on: September 8, 2024, 11:16:20 am »
Installing Deadlock
Online Buck Pete

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3601 on: September 12, 2024, 11:23:59 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on September  5, 2024, 02:28:16 pm
Astrobot comes out tomorrow.

Has anyone played this yet?

Any good?

I will probably grab it myself regardless over the next few days :)
Offline LiverLuke

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3602 on: September 12, 2024, 12:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 12, 2024, 11:23:59 am
Has anyone played this yet?

Any good?

I will probably grab it myself regardless over the next few days :)

It's brilliant, so much fun.
Online Buck Pete

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3603 on: September 12, 2024, 12:22:56 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on September 12, 2024, 12:05:48 pm
It's brilliant, so much fun.

Great to hear.  Just seen its almost £60 on Amazon

Is this generally the price of new releases these days?
Offline PhilV

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3604 on: September 12, 2024, 12:39:21 pm »
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Have never really touched Warhammer stuff before this game, just looked cool, Gears of War like so jumped on it, LOVE IT! Really immersed in the world to the point reading lore and background info on the Universe now, it is extremely dark!!
Offline has gone odd

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3605 on: September 13, 2024, 10:52:05 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 12, 2024, 12:22:56 pm
Great to hear.  Just seen its almost £60 on Amazon

Is this generally the price of new releases these days?

For PC and console yes, this is pretty much the new standard RRP for AAA titles.

Bit of a joke but game dev requires big budgets and production costs.

Like everything, early adopters to stuff are shafted, usually with buggy crap that needs patching. I personally wait for sales on almost everything now, by which time most game breaking bugs are squashed to.

Offline stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3606 on: September 13, 2024, 12:16:48 pm »
To be fair, games have been pretty stable in terms of pricing for the last few decades, while development for big titles has become more complex and also more expensive. One of the big advantages of pc gaming is that games get cheaper pretty quickly after they have been released even if you don't buy from shady key sites.
Online voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3607 on: September 13, 2024, 12:22:39 pm »
I'm pretty sure super mario brothers 2 was about £60 about 30+ years ago. If not more.

I've used cdkeys a few times and it's always been sound.
Online Buck Pete

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3608 on: September 13, 2024, 12:45:03 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on September 13, 2024, 10:52:05 am
For PC and console yes, this is pretty much the new standard RRP for AAA titles.

Bit of a joke but game dev requires big budgets and production costs.

Like everything, early adopters to stuff are shafted, usually with buggy crap that needs patching. I personally wait for sales on almost everything now, by which time most game breaking bugs are squashed to.



Yeah, £60 for a top new game seems about right looking at the cost of everything else in life these days.

Obviously, tons of work goes into creating these titles.
Offline Golden_Child

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3609 on: September 13, 2024, 03:57:49 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on September 12, 2024, 12:39:21 pm
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Have never really touched Warhammer stuff before this game, just looked cool, Gears of War like so jumped on it, LOVE IT! Really immersed in the world to the point reading lore and background info on the Universe now, it is extremely dark!!

Slippery slope there getting into the lore  ;D

Started doing the same myself a couple months ago and I'm slowly regaining my virginity (40k Lorecast & Adeptus Ridiculous are good podcasts to try).

As for the game, fuck me. Just played through the prologue and I was sweating buckets through stress :lmao

Once I get into the flow of combat it'll be different but I found myself at one health bar for quite a while. I've seen others say the same and that the last health bar deliberately takes longer to deplete than the others, purposely leading to constantly being up against it.

It's good though,  and certainly isn't helping my need for more stupid background info
Offline RedKenWah

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3610 on: September 16, 2024, 07:50:46 am »
Quote from: Golden_Child on September 13, 2024, 03:57:49 pm
Slippery slope there getting into the lore  ;D

Started doing the same myself a couple months ago and I'm slowly regaining my virginity (40k Lorecast & Adeptus Ridiculous are good podcasts to try).

As for the game, fuck me. Just played through the prologue and I was sweating buckets through stress :lmao

Once I get into the flow of combat it'll be different but I found myself at one health bar for quite a while. I've seen others say the same and that the last health bar deliberately takes longer to deplete than the others, purposely leading to constantly being up against it.

It's good though,  and certainly isn't helping my need for more stupid background info

Second that! Utterly brilliant game. If people can afford it then would recommend, if people cant and wait out for this to go on discount/a deal then definitely wait out and pounce on it when it comes to a value that is affordable.

Offline Darren G

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3611 on: Today at 02:50:42 am »
Didn't post in the dedicated thread as it's a few years old now, but finally got around to Ghost of Tsushima and am around 4 or so hours in.  Already starting to fall in love with the game in the same way that I did when first playing Witcher 3 and Red Dead. Threw a reshade on (without destroying the art style) and it just looks absolutely beautiful at times. Already had a few of those zen moments where you just stop and soak it all in; just stuff like standing on a cliff and watching the sunset.  Runs amazingly well too. Just really enjoying everything about it so far.
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3612 on: Today at 10:50:41 am »
I absolutely loved GoT. The setting, story and gameplay all came together perfectly for me. One of those games that will always stay with you and youre sorry to leave when youre finished.

Ive yet to start Witcher 3, its high on the to do list. I should love RDR2 but Ive bounced off it twice. I loved the simpler approach GoT takes to most mechanics compared to RDR2, which I found too fussy!

Am currently loving Astro Bot, as are my two boys, working through Hogwarts Legacy (which Im enjoying a lot despite not really being a Harry Potter fan) and have downloaded The Plucky Squire which looks fun. Have also been playing quite a lot of Vampire Survivors on Switch, which is very easy to spend too long on
Offline Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3613 on: Today at 10:52:10 am »
RDR2 is indeed fussy.
A rare type of game where you spend 100+ hours and still by the end don't automate use of half of bloody mechanics and controls.
Online voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3614 on: Today at 11:01:56 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:52:10 am
RDR2 is indeed fussy.
A rare type of game where you spend 100+ hours and still by the end don't automate use of half of bloody mechanics and controls.

I kept forgetting the 'dead eye' thing even existed in that.

Ghost of Tsushima is clearly a good game but as I've said before it hit the 'too bleak, stopped caring' button for me and I jacked it in.
Offline ToneLa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #3615 on: Today at 05:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 02:50:42 am
Didn't post in the dedicated thread as it's a few years old now, but finally got around to Ghost of Tsushima and am around 4 or so hours in.  Already starting to fall in love with the game in the same way that I did when first playing Witcher 3 and Red Dead. Threw a reshade on (without destroying the art style) and it just looks absolutely beautiful at times. Already had a few of those zen moments where you just stop and soak it all in; just stuff like standing on a cliff and watching the sunset.  Runs amazingly well too. Just really enjoying everything about it so far.

I expect it to hold up as the game the new AssCreed could have been

If you bounce off Tshushima, you're likely not just playing it as a roaming swordfight sim

though it does make some grave errors. Unskippable dialogue, and a modern game with a "you've lost all your weapons" level - so tired

Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:01:56 am
I kept forgetting the 'dead eye' thing even existed in that.

Ghost of Tsushima is clearly a good game but as I've said before it hit the 'too bleak, stopped caring' button for me and I jacked it in.

interesting criticisms but seem to be innate aspects of both games
Maybe solvable on your side, at least the first one ;)

Red Dead was alwaays about Deadeye.. and I do think both games make a huge deal of teaching you it
