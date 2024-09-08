I absolutely loved GoT. The setting, story and gameplay all came together perfectly for me. One of those games that will always stay with you and youre sorry to leave when youre finished.



Ive yet to start Witcher 3, its high on the to do list. I should love RDR2 but Ive bounced off it twice. I loved the simpler approach GoT takes to most mechanics compared to RDR2, which I found too fussy!



Am currently loving Astro Bot, as are my two boys, working through Hogwarts Legacy (which Im enjoying a lot despite not really being a Harry Potter fan) and have downloaded The Plucky Squire which looks fun. Have also been playing quite a lot of Vampire Survivors on Switch, which is very easy to spend too long on