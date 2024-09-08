Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Have never really touched Warhammer stuff before this game, just looked cool, Gears of War like so jumped on it, LOVE IT! Really immersed in the world to the point reading lore and background info on the Universe now, it is extremely dark!!
Slippery slope there getting into the lore
Started doing the same myself a couple months ago and I'm slowly regaining my virginity (40k Lorecast & Adeptus Ridiculous are good podcasts to try).
As for the game, fuck me. Just played through the prologue and I was sweating buckets through stress
Once I get into the flow of combat it'll be different but I found myself at one health bar for quite a while. I've seen others say the same and that the last health bar deliberately takes longer to deplete than the others, purposely leading to constantly being up against it.
It's good though, and certainly isn't helping my need for more stupid background info