Didn't post in the dedicated thread as it's a few years old now, but finally got around to Ghost of Tsushima and am around 4 or so hours in. Already starting to fall in love with the game in the same way that I did when first playing Witcher 3 and Red Dead. Threw a reshade on (without destroying the art style) and it just looks absolutely beautiful at times. Already had a few of those zen moments where you just stop and soak it all in; just stuff like standing on a cliff and watching the sunset. Runs amazingly well too. Just really enjoying everything about it so far.