star wars outlaws. it's decent. I'm enjoying it anyway



Had been looking at it as well and it seems it's an okay game, which would be enough for me (not a big Star Wars fan/nerd). However, I'm kind of not really in the mood for a game like that and might give it a try in a few weeks with the Ubisoft+ thing and if I like it, buy it in a sale way down the road. Currently, I'm kind of in the mood for a space game, but currently not sure what I want. I think Space Trucker (included in Game Pass) looks intriguing and I'm definitely giving it a try. Then again, I also played a bit of Elite Dangerous today and feel I could get back into it. Having said that, I still feel it's all a bit clunky and maybe I'll once again start a new game in X4:Foundations.