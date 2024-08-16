Apparently big changes with the next update



Just read up on them, testing beta launches next week. Reads like a new game almost, really a major update. Blizzard does this with almost all Diablo games, they really hit maturity with first full expansion. I'm enjoying it, wasn't interested at launch, picked it up dead cheap just to give it a whirl and got hooked as I need my ARPG fix here and there. Already bought the expansion, so once that drops it'll be my autumn gaming sorted.Autumn would for me usually be the 'time of football' - but with shocking state football game landscape is I just still play PES 2021 here and there and it seems there is nothing coming this year except for another recycled ice skating simulation by EA. Boy do I miss those early years of last console generation where both PES and FIFA were amazing.